24 of the Most Romantic Love Songs Ever Written

As one of the most powerful and complex forces known to humans, love is a common theme in art, and there is no shortage of romantic love songs. These songs can put you deep into your feelings, even if you don’t have someone special at the moment. If you’re in a lovey-dovey mood, listen to these 24 uber-romantic tracks.

1. “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

Everything about this song screams romance, from the lyrics to the sensual sound to the chemistry within the vocals. The lyrics are pure romance, as the two singers croon about how they could never need anyone else and how their love will go on forever.

2. “Something” by The Beatles

The Beatles have recorded their fair share of love songs, but “Something” is beyond romantic. The lyrics talk about love in a fiercely present way, as the narrator doesn’t know what the future will bring or care about the past, but they know they’re wholly in love at this moment.

3. “Slow Show” by The National

The National is another band with a knack for writing moving love songs. The narrator sings about how he’s messed up his life and keeps making mistakes. He just wants to run away from the world and hide with his lover, doing everything to make her happy.

4. “Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke

This adorable love song is about how you don’t need to be a talented genius to love someone completely. The singer talks about how he’s not an expert in any field and may not be the smartest in school, but he loves harder than anyone.

5. “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” by Irma Thomas

You might recognize this song as the eerie track that plays in several episodes of Black Mirror. The song is painfully romantic, as the narrator sings about how love can be brutal and cruel, but it’s still worth being in love because there is nothing more important.

6. “All of Me” by John Legend

This popular John Legend song is about giving yourself to someone completely. The lyrics talk about how you have to be fully committed to truly love someone and be loved, so he promises to give every part of himself to this person and asks for all of them in return.

7. “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure

This cute and quirky song by The Cure goes through the days of the week and talks about how tough every day can be, but it doesn’t matter. Even if your days are bad, love can make everything okay again, which is the song’s message.

8. “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

One of Alicia Key’s most popular songs is this charming romantic track. She croons about how nothing in the world will make her happy if she doesn’t have the love of her life by her side. It’s about the uselessness of material objects and wealth compared to true love.

9. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Everyone knows this iconic love song from Titanic! Celine Dion’s unmatched voice brings these romantic lyrics to life. She sings about the resilience of true love and how time may pull people apart, but they’ll always find each other again if it’s meant to be.

10. “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

Not many people realize that this unorthodox song is extremely romantic. The powerful lyrics are about how intense a romantic relationship can be. She sings about wanting to switch places with her lover so she can understand him better and truly know how he feels.

11. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

This song was popularized by Twilight, and accurately captures the relationship between Bella and Edward. Similar to “My Heart Will Go On,” this song is about how love endures, no matter how much time goes by or what things change between two people.

12. “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes

“First Day of My Life” is an unbelievably sweet and romantic song, as the narrator says they feel like they were never really alive until they met their person. The best part of this endearing track is that she reciprocates his exact feelings at the end, making it even more touching.

13. “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars kicked off his career and the 2010s with this adorable track. He sings to his partner, telling her that she’s perfect in his eyes, even though she struggles with insecurities and confidence. The upbeat song is full of love, with a lighthearted sound to back the meaningful lyrics.

14. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

It doesn’t get more romantic than someone fighting to stay awake because they want to experience as many moments with their lover as possible. The lyrics talk about missing your partner even when you slip into slumber because every moment with them is heaven.

15. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has many songs that could fit this list, but “Lover” is one of those powerful but soft tracks that captures the excitement of finding the person that makes you feel complete. She sings about how they can make their own rules because it’s their love and no one else’s opinion matters.

16. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

This emotional song was originally sung by Dolly Parton, but Whitney brings an amazing level of soul and power to the already captivating lyrics. The track is actually a breakup song, but it’s still romantic, as the lyrics drive home the point that love is everlasting, even if you’re not together anymore.

17. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

This is probably Elvis Presley’s most romantic song, as he sings about how foolish but amazing it is to let yourself fall for someone. A strong theme in the short lyrics is that falling in love is not voluntary or purposeful but completely out of our control.

18. “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” by James Taylor

In this track, James Taylor sings about how lucky he feels to be loved by his partner. Many love songs are about the narrator doing the loving, but this one is about appreciating the wonderful ways someone shows their love for you.

19. “Loving Is Easy” by Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County’s music ranges from sweet love songs to depressing ballads. “Loving Is Easy” is one of his more upbeat tracks, as he sings about how everything is really hard except loving the girl he’s with, which comes naturally.

20. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” by Lauryn Hill

This slow and sultry ballad captures the intensity of being in love. The almost haunting sound might make you think it’s a sad song, but the lyrics are all about how wholly enveloping it can be to love someone. Sometimes, it’s like nothing else exists.

21. “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Many of Lizzo’s songs are about being independent and not needing anyone, but this track is different. In this song, she expresses total vulnerability as she sings to her lover. She sings about how this person changed her views on love and made her want to be devoted to them.

22. “Blood Bank” by Bon Iver

The title of this track doesn’t seem romantic and loving, but this is one of Bon Iver’s most heartfelt and endearing love songs. The lyrics tell the story of a couple falling in love with the little things they experience together and finding new ways to appreciate one another.

23. “Yellow” by Coldplay

Something about “Yellow” is beautifully simple and humble. The lyrics do more than say “I love you” — they express it in a million different ways. The song is especially moving because the lyrics don’t just talk about how the narrator loves this person but how the universe loves this person, too.

24. “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers

The name of this track might not ring any bells, but once you hear a few notes, you’ll know it. This supremely romantic song is best known for being the track playing during the sensual pottery scene in Ghost. It’s easily one of the sweetest songs ever written.

