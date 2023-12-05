24 Perfect Movies With No Flaws We’ll Watch Again and Again

Sometimes, a movie is absolute perfection. The storytelling is stellar, the pacing is top-notch, and every joke lands. The performances are powerful, and you feel changed by the experience.

A recent online discussion looks at films that fit the bill of perfection. Here are 24 movies the internet says are perfect, but do you agree?

1. A Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

This beloved Christmas musical stars Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly businessman who despises Christmas and learns the error of his ways after being visited by four ghosts.

The muppets play most of the other significant roles in the movie, including Kermit the Frog plays Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy, and his wife, Emily Emily Cratchit. In contrast, Gonzo plays Charles Dickens and acts as the film's narrator, with Rizo as his lamp lighting sidekick.

2. Ghostbusters (1984)

The original Ghostbusters is lightning in a bottle. None of its sequels or spin-offs have ever topped it. Ivan Reitman's comedy horror starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as four disgraced academics that start a ghost-catching business, works on every level, witty, hilarious, and even genuinely scary at times.

3. The Sting (1973)

George Roy Hill's classic depression-era crime-comedy American film stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford as professional grifters. After ruthless mob boss Doyle Lonnegan kills Redford's partner, the two decide to pull off an elaborate con to get revenge on Lonnegan and swindle a small fortune from him.

4. 12 Angry Men (1957)

Lumet's intense and gripping portrayal of a jury's deliberations during a murder trial process within a jury room is one of the best films ever made about people arguing in a room. The film follows the deliberations of a jury tasked with deciding the fate of a teenage boy accused of murdering his father.

Most jurors are initially convinced of the boy's guilt, except Juror #8 ( Henry Fonda), who questions the seemingly obvious evidence and persuades the other jurors to re-examine the case more critically.

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Frank Darabont's Oscar-winning adaptation of a Stephen King novella about a banker wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife is widely regarded as one of the best films ever made. Tim Robbins stars Andy Dufresne, who was sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for a crime he didn't commit.

Andy soon befriends fellow inmate Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman). The story follows the inmates attempting to retain their humanity and hope despite the prison's harsh conditions and authoritarian leadership.

6. The Princess Bride (1987)

If you're of a certain age, it's inconceivable that you didn't fall in love with The Princess Bride as a kid. Directed by Rob Reiner and based on William Goldman's novel. This beloved fairytale epic follows the adventures of Wesley (Cary Elwes) as he tries to reunite with the love of his life. It might be full of mushy stuff, but it also has razor-sharp dialogue, memorable characters, and Andre the Giant. It's a perfect movie; to think otherwise is inconceivable.

7. Alien (1979)

Ridley Scott's landmark science fiction horror about a murderous alien and the cyborg who loved them is a perfect movie. The film follows a crew of space truckers aboard the Nostromo.

After an alien attacks and unknowingly impregnates one of the crew while responding to a distress signal on a seemingly abandoned planet, the ship is put in danger after the resultant murderous offspring starts to pick off the crew as it grows and evolves in the ship's ducts. Alien not only gave us H.R. Giger's most unsettling creation but remains a masterpiece to this day.

8. Back to The Future (1985)

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd star in this beloved time-travel comedy by Robert Zemeckis, which is about a teenager who almost breaks up his parents' marriage before it even begins.

After Marty McFly (Fox) accidentally travels back to the 1950s using a time machine created by his eccentric best friend, Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), he endangers his existence after stopping his father from getting hit by a car, inadvertently threatening their future relationship. Thus, Marty must make sure his parents still fall in love while trying to return to his own time.

9. Airplane (1980s)

Jim Abrahams' deadpan disaster film parody stars Robert Hays as Ted Striker, a traumatized veteran who must overcome his fear of flying to stop an airplane from crashing after the crew and passengers all come down with poisoning.

Famous for its barrage of puns, wordplay, sight gags, and slapstick humor, Airplane was one of the first films to show the comedic chops of Leslie Nielsen, who played his role entirely straight despite the situation's absurdity and is known for being one of the funniest movies ever made.

10. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Billy Wilder's screwball comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon is one of the greatest comedies of all time, thanks to its witty dialogue, hilarious performances, and memorable moments.

The film follows the misadventures of struggling musicians Joe (Curtis) and Jerry (Lemmon). After witnessing a mafia killing, the pair disguise themselves as women and join a woman only band headed to Florida.

11. Seven Samurai (1954)

This Japanese epic, directed by Akira Kurosawa, is one of the most influential films ever made. Set in 16th-century feudal Japan, the story follows the exploits of a group of ronin hired by a village to defend them against a group of bandits. Renowned for its complex characters, intricate storytelling, and masterful editing and cinematography, Seven Samurai is a timeless exploration of honor, sacrifice, and the human condition.

12. The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola's landmark adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel follows the exploits of the Corleone crime family and the transition of power from the family's aging patriarch, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), to his reluctant son Michael (Al Pacino). Known for its meticulous attention to detail, incredible performances, and masterful direction, The Godfather is a timeless meditation on the corrupting influence of power, loyalty, violence, and ambition.

13. Casablanca (1942)

Michael Curtiz's timeless romantic drama stars Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine, the jaded owner of a popular nightclub in Casablanca at the height of World War II. When his former lover, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), arrives in the city with her husband, resistance leader Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), on the run from the Nazis, she comes to Rick for help. His worldview, impartiality, and past come back to haunt him.

14. The Thing (1982)

Adapted from the novella Who Goes There? by John W. Campbell Jr., John Carpenter's masterful remake is one of the best horror action movies of the 1980s. In an isolated Antarctic research station, a group of scientists encounters an alien that kills and perfectly mimics any life form it touches.

As paranoia and distrust spread among the group, they must figure out who among them might be the creature before it's too late. With incredible performances from Kurt Russell and Keith David, The Thing remains a tense and claustrophobic film with practical effects and creature designs by Rob Bottin, which remain impressive today.

15. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Robert Zemeckis's groundbreaking comedy noir thriller seamlessly blends live-action and animation in a way that few other movies have even come close to decades later. Essentially Chinatown with Looney Toons and Disney characters, the film follows the exploits of Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a deadbeat private investigator hired to investigate a suspected affair between Jessica Rabbit and Marvin Acme.

However, after Acme is murdered, Roger becomes the prime suspect. Thus, Eddie goes on a quest to exonerate the hapless toon and discover who framed Roger Rabbit.

16. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

This Australian post-apocalyptic action film directed by George Miller is one of the most audacious and spectacular action movies ever made. Set in a desert wasteland ruled by brutal warlords, The story follows Max (Tom Hardy), a troubled drifter who becomes entangled in a plot by a warrior called Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to free the wives of the tyrannical ruler, Immortan Joe.

Its visual style, explosive action, use of practical effects, and incredible chase sequences make Fury Road one of the best action films of the 21st century.

17. Clue (1985)

Jonathan Lynn's farcical who-done-it is a film so good they gave it three endings. Based on the popular board game, a group of strangers is invited to a dinner party at Mr. Body's home. Soon, they discover that they are all being blackmailed for various reasons by the host, who is then murdered during a sudden blackout.

With the help of the Butler, Wadsworth (Tim Curry), the party must work together to figure out who killed Mr. Body. Everyone in the ensemble cast, including Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael McKean, is brilliant. However, Tim Curry shines as Wadsworth in his best performance outside of Rocky Horror.

18. In Bruges (2008)

Martin McDonagh's black comedy stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Ray and Ken, two hitmen sent to hide out in the Belgian city of Bruges after a botched job ends with the death of a child.

While awaiting further instructions from their boss, Harry (Ralph Fiennes), However, despite their picturesque surroundings, the pair begin to clash, and things get even worse when Harry arrives to deal with the situation in the most violent way possible.

19. The Exorcist (1973)

William Friedkin's iconic movie based on William Peter Blatty's novel is one of the most notorious and well-crafted horror films ever made.

Intense and unsettling in equal measure, The Exorcist remains just as powerful, even half a century after its initial release.

20. Clerks (1994)

Kevin Smith's hilarious debut about the lives of convenience store clerks is a masterclass in low-budget filmmaking, only costing $27,575 to make. Clerks follows a day in the life of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and his best friend Randal Graves(Jeff Anderson) as they spend a day working at the Quick Stop.

During their fairly eventful day, they attend a wake, play hockey on the roof, and insult most customers. With its witty and irreverent dialogue and relatable portrayal of the frustration and malaise of working a dead-end job, Clerks is among the best buddy comedies of the 90s.

21. Die Hard (1988)

John McTiernan's action thriller is one of the most iconic movies ever. Bruce Willis stars as John McClane, a police officer who visits Los Angeles hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife, at an office Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza.

However, the festivities are derailed when a terrorist group led by the enigmatic Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) seizes control of the building and holds the partygoers hostage. Thus, McClane must use his skills and resourcefulness to thwart the terrorists' plans and rescue the hostages.

22. One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Based on Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, Milos Forman's exploration of mental health, individuality, and societal norms is a perfect movie. The story follows Randle P. McMurphy (Jack Nicholson), an abuser who feigns mental illness to avoid serving a prison sentence.

After being sent to a mental asylum, he clashes with the authoritarian Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), who maintains a strict and controlling environment for the patients. Nicholson and Fletcher both won Oscars for their performances and, at the time, was only the second movie to win all five major Academy Awards.

23. Se7en (1995)

David Fincher's gritty and suspenseful psychological thriller follows detectives Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) investigating gruesome murders inspired by the seven deadly sins. However, as the investigation unfolds, the detectives are sucked into a twisted game set by the killer.

24. Blazing Saddles (1974)

The late, great Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little star in Mel Brooks' hilarious Western satire about a black sheriff in a racist town.

Outrageous, subversive, and self-aware, Blazing Saddles is one of the most iconic comedy movies of the 70s.

