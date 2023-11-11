24 Phrases and Words That Make You Sound Stupid

Language is a powerful tool. It can convey intelligence, wit, and charm — or if used carelessly, it can make you sound pretty dumb. Here are 24 phrases and words that you want to avoid using in your daily life.

1. “Basically”

Basically, if you're already expressing yourself in straightforward terms, you don't need to announce it. This verbal crutch can undermine your confidence and convey nervous energy.

2. “Oh My God!”

While divine exclamations might be warranted in certain situations, a more nuanced response could elevate your conversational game. Save the celestial theatrics for moments that truly warrant them.

3. Big Words

Sure, you might have an extensive lexicon, but studies suggest that using grandiloquent terms can backfire. You don't need to sound like a thesaurus; simplicity can be a wiser choice.

4. “Legit”

Instead of asserting the legitimacy of your statement with this slang term, opt for a more direct and professional approach. It's not that using “legit” will make you seem illegitimate, but it doesn't exactly scream intellectual prowess.

5. “Like”

Like, seriously, we often underestimate how much we like to use this world. While it might seem inconspicuous, it can, like, totally give off the wrong vibe. Like, really!

6. “It's not rocket science”

No one is suggesting that your explanation is comparable to astrophysics. Using this phrase has become a cliche, frequently being used where it doesn't even make any sense.

7. “Shouldn't of”

Language evolves, but this particular mutation is more of a linguistic hiccup. “Shouldn't have” is the correct term, and using “shouldn't of” might have people questioning your grasp of basic grammar.

8. “Could care less”

If you genuinely couldn't care less about something, at least say it correctly. This phrase implies you have some capacity to care, and that's not the message you want to convey.

9. “Whatever”

This dismissive gem is part of a linguistic family that includes “totally,” “like,” and “um.” It's a family reunion nobody wants an invitation to. Avoid falling into this trap.

10. “With all due respect”

This is a diplomatic way of saying, “I'm about to unleash my unfiltered thoughts on you.” Be cautious; it might not grant you the respect you think it should.

11. “You know what I mean?”

While seeking confirmation is natural, obsessively using this question can make you sound uncertain. Trust your communication skills, and if clarification is needed, it will be sought. If you find yourself repeatedly relying on this phrase, it may be beneficial to pause, gather your thoughts, and express your ideas more directly.

12. “Me and my friend”

The grammatically correct version for a majority of your sentences is “My friend and I.” It's not about being a grammar snob; it's about sounding like you paid attention in English class. The key to mastering this is to learn this rule: use “my friend and I” when you are the subject of the sentence, and use “me and my friend” when you are the object.

For example, “My friend and I enjoyed the vacation” (subject), but if someone took a photo of you both, you’d say, “This is a picture of me and my friend” (object).

13. Then vs. Than

You'd be surprised to know just about how many people get these two words mixed up. Be better, and learn your thens from your thans! “Then” is used to indicate the time or order of events, whereas “than” is used to make comparisons.

14. “Irregardless”

Here's a head-scratcher: “Irregardless” is not really a standard word. It's a double negative with the same meaning as “regardless.” You might want to stick with the latter for a smoother linguistic journey.

15. Especially vs. Specially

Misusing these twins can make you seem linguistically challenged. But it's okay, we got you. “Especially” is for emphasizing, while “specially” is for indicating something specific.

16. “Chicks”

Unless you're referring to cute baby chickens, let's throw this word out of our vocabulary lists. Referring to women as “chicks” is downright offensive and outdated. Am I right, ladies?

17. “In regard to”

Swap this clunky phrase for the sleek and efficient “regarding” or “concerning.” Remember, it's not about the length of your sentence; it's about the impact it makes. In the world of communication, brevity is the soul of wit.

18. “Literally”

Literally, one of the most misused words. Its overuse has rendered it almost meaningless. Banish it from your vocabulary, and you'll literally sound more articulate.

19. “Utilize”

Why say “utilize” when you can simply say “use”? Unless you're composing a corporate memo, opt for the simpler, more straightforward option.

20. “Conversate”

Ah, the mythical word “conversate.” Spoiler alert: it doesn't exist. Stick with the tried and tested “converse” if you want to sound like you know what you're talking about.

21. “I personally…”

Unless you've figured out how to express someone else's opinions, skip the “personally.” It's redundant and doesn't add any value to your statement.

22. “Supposably”

Ah, the infamous “supposably.” Many people mistakenly use this term when they actually mean “supposedly.” The difference between the two is subtle yet significant. “Supposedly” is an adverb that means something is assumed to be true. On the other hand, “supposably” is an adjective meaning capable of being supposed. The more you know!

23. “At this moment in time”

If you're not a time traveler, the more straightforward “right now” will suffice. This phrase doesn't make you sound smarter; it just adds unnecessary fluff to your sentence.

24. “Expresso”

Contrary to popular belief, there is no “X” in espresso. Mispronouncing this coffee favorite might not cost you a job, but it might cost you the respect of caffeine enthusiasts.

