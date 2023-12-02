24 Red Flags To Watch for in a Travel Partner Before You Book That Trip

Regarding travel diaries, I've had my fair share of travel experiences. Some were so bad, so much so, that I'm very picky about the people I would take on the road today. We've all had these experiences, some that we would rather forget. There's nothing worse than being in the right place with the wrong people. Here are the red flags to watch for in a travel partner before you go on that trip.

1. Discomfort

You know what they say about that gut feeling, right? It's always, right? When you plan a trip and feel uncomfortable about the person you'll be traveling with or the things you'll be doing together, it may be best to listen to this feeling and call things off. A trip should be a fun experience, not one that will fill you with worry.

2. Distrust

Anything can happen on your trip. We don't plan for negative experiences, but you don't know when you may fall sick or sprain your ankle. Feeling like your travel buddy won't have your back when danger lurks, and there's no trust between you two is a major red flag.

3. Lack of Empathy

When someone doesn't empathize with you when something bothers you, they may not be the travel companion you seek. You ideally want to travel with someone who will care for you. This element is necessary for a wholesome experience.

4. An Overbearing Nature

If you're communicating activities you'll not want to do on your trip, but your travel partner still insists on doing them, they are overbearing and will mostly want to have their way when you travel together. You're better off not being “stuck” with someone exhibiting this behavior.

5. Poor Sense of Location

A good sense of location is pivotal when traveling. The last thing you want is pairing up with someone who wanders off easily and leaves you looking for them. This will be difficult, especially with a poor internet connection in a foreign country.

6. Don't Understand Your Personality

Suppose your travel buddy thinks you're an introvert when you're an extrovert; they have a misplaced judgment of you and will also do so on the trip. Continuously planning for the wrong things that don't suit your personality will warp your travel plans.

7. Negativity

We know them too well: negative Nancies! They are too preoccupied with complaining about the long travel times, weather conditions, or other things going wrong. You don't want to deal with a negative attitude throughout your trip.

8. Inflexibility

An inflexible person is someone other than one you should travel with. Plans may change inevitably, and you're looking to spend time with someone who goes with the flow. An inflexible friend is not adept and will most likely wear you down with the things they can control.

9. Drama

You're going on a trip to avoid drama, not to carry it with you. No matter where you travel to, grandstanding behavior is never appreciated. It will always draw unwanted attention and make others feel uncomfortable.

10. Selfishness

When going on a trip, you want to have new experiences with a selfless travel partner who'll compromise and work with any given schedule. If your partner is selfish and wants to make everything about them, they will ruin your time together.

11. Senseless Risk-Taking

From time to time, taking risks is a welcome experience. You want to conquer your fears and feel proud of your accomplishments. But if the travel partner you're considering is a daredevil in every sense of the word, they'll push you to limits that may lead to dangerous, unwanted situations.

12. Budgetary Differences

Budgets, budgets, budgets! Your budget can do your head in when going on a trip. Now, add someone with an entirely different opinion on the budget; you'll never agree! Practically, you'll come to a disagreement every time you want to stay in a high-end establishment, and they prefer the diner or when you want to go shopping, and they want to sleep the day away so they don't waste money.

13. Too Much Drinking

An inebriated travel buddy doesn't sound appealing. If you're carrying your friends home every night because they're too drunk to drive, kindly cross them off the travel list. This behavior will sabotage the epic memories you're looking to make. Physical danger and impulsive behavior are just some of the things you'll constantly deal with.

14. Jealousy

You'll end up miserable when the green-eyed monster rears its head during your trip. If the person you're choosing to travel with wants to avoid seeing you make new friends or interact with new travel partners, you'll have significant headaches.

15. A Constant Critic

When someone constantly criticizes what you do, it isn't easy to be your authentic self around them. If you think they'll knock your fashion choices, the things you eat or buy, you don't need them on your trip.

16. Always Late

Nothing is more upsetting than making plans with a person with no sense of time. If your activities are for a specific time, they may turn up late, making you both miss out on the experience. Time-consciousness is always an essential part of the equation.

17. A Lack of Independence

Both you and your travel partner are different individuals with different preferences. The fact that you're traveling together doesn't mean you're joined at the hip. If the individual is incapable of breaking away and making personal memories on their own and coming back together later, they aren't a good travel partner for you.

18. Technology-Obsessed

Traveling with someone who will constantly be on their gadgets makes little sense. If they log onto TikTok or Instagram the entire duration of your trip, they communicate they don't value your company and would rather be elsewhere. Ideally, you want to travel with someone who'll immerse themselves in the experience.

19. Can't Agree on Anything

We can't all have the same opinion or preferences for everything. But it becomes a concern when you and your travel partner can't agree on anything. Why even embark on a trip when you have differences in everything? It's a disaster in the making, as your indifference will rear its head during the journey, ruining everything for everyone!

20. Can't Let Little Things Go

We all have irritable habits and things that irk us about other people. When you spend substantial time with someone, it's normal for certain things to annoy them. But it becomes a problem when someone holds on to the little things and can't let them go. If they get hung up on your quirks, ask yourself if bringing them along is the right decision.

21. Different Dietary Preferences

Although dietary preferences may sound trivial in the bigger picture, they can throw a dent in your trip. Many travelers say the best way to experience a new culture is through food. But when you don't share the same food interests, it may be challenging to share similar experiences, forcing you to go in two different directions.

22. Can't Talk It Out

When you and your travel partner can't come to an agreement or talk things out, you won't understand each other or what's going on. During travel, you must talk about things and make on-the-spur decisions. Now imagine if you can't talk it out!

23. Conversations Run Dry

Struggling for things to talk about indicates an impending problem on a trip. When your conversations are looping and repeating only after 48 hours, you'll be with stuck with someone boring to talk to, making the entire travel experience somewhat awkward.

24. Don't Enjoy Their Company

Even if someone checks all the right boxes and has the potential to be a great travel partner, not enjoying the company still makes traveling with them a red flag. You'll long to leave their company and feel suffocated throughout your journey.

Even if you don't find a partner who shares your vision for the trip, you can still go at it solo. Be spontaneous and “wing it,” leaving a chance to meet new people on the go. Most importantly, there's an upside to sitting at a table for one; you'll never have to share your dessert!

Source: (Washington Post).