24 Respected Historical Figures Who Were Actually Awful People

History is a fascinating subject full of people who shaped the stories told. However, not everything is as it seems. Get ready for an unconventional history lesson as we explore historically respected figures who did some terrible things.

1. Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi is often cited as the spearhead of peaceful resistance. However, he preached celibacy for newlyweds while engaged in carnal behavior himself. He put himself on a pedestal by believing he was a more powerful being; therefore, his teaching of abstinence didn’t apply to him.

2. Thomas Edison

Imagine that the only inventor you can recall from your school years was actually a weird guy. Many believe he bullied Nikola Tesla, his student. Some call him a bad person, while others think the concept of discovery just blinded him.

3. John Lennon

The Beatles member was abusive and unfaithful. Not only did he cheat on his first wife, Cynthia Powell, but he also had a history of hitting people, including his son and many women. It's quite ironic for a man who claimed to be all about peace.

4. Coco Chanel

As a German sympathizer, Coco Chanel did horrendous things for profit. She even used her lovers to ensure that her fashion house would thrive, even during the war. Her dates often included missions with her boyfriend to recruit new agents to the Third Reich.

5. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK is the face of the civil rights movement. However, historical accounts often simplify things, as a lot more is under cover. He allegedly engaged in academic misconduct as a student, and watched as his friend assaulted a woman. However, remember that some of the negative details about his life may have been meant to incriminate King.

6. Roald Dahl

Forgive me for ruining your childhood. While Dahl wrote some of the best children's books of all time, let’s not forget that he was anti-Semitic. He even defended the horrendous acts committed against Jewish folks, claiming that something about them provoked animosity.

7. Dr. Seuss

Theodore Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, is yet another beloved children’s author. However, while many thought of his politics as liberal, he was pretty discriminatory toward the Japanese. Dr. Seuss did his fair share of questionable things, from making offensive political cartoons to supporting the mass incarceration of Japanese-Americans.

8. Elvis Presley

This beloved singer preyed on underage people. He had a history of treating women horribly and being unfaithful. His relationship with Priscilla and his habitual abuse and erratic behavior were utterly questionable.

9. Frank Lloyd Wright

This legendary architect was a control freak and narcissistic. He also had poor financial skills, which isn’t a crime, but leading a life of debt isn’t so bright. He was an adulterer who left his family to be with a client’s wife.

10. Franklin Delano Roosevelt

Speaking of problematic Franks, we can’t miss out on President FDR. The hateful attitude towards refugees is nothing new. Roosevelt turned away refugees seeking asylum during his time because he perceived them as threatening national security.

11. Abraham Lincoln

It’s heartbreaking to know that the man who ended slavery was actually racist to his core. He was not accepting of social and political equality for all races, nor did he wish for Black people to get voting rights.

12. Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa is a commonly referenced name when you think of a saint figure. However, her missions failed to provide adequate medical care to most. She often misused the charitable funding she was given to help people experiencing poverty. Her hypocrisy peaked when she’d rush to the best hospital if her health was at stake.

13. Winston Churchill

Churchill was a prominent figure during the Second World War. However, let’s not forget how he used racist explanations to justify his atrocities, including the 1943 famine in India. He starved millions and blamed them for what had happened.

14. Charlie Chaplin

Here’s a funny performer with an unfunny personal life. His record of sleeping with underage women is so high that even mentioning it feels criminal. The man's actions are beyond excusable, from engaging in questionable interactions with minors to beating women.

15. Aristotle

Aristotle’s view on women was beyond concerning as he considered them a “deformed male.” To him, women were weaklings with little to offer besides their reproductive capabilities. It may have happened ages ago, but don’t blame me for not getting over it.

16. Johnny Cash

Accidents happen, but some of them are too big to ignore. Johnny Cash sparked a fire, not just in marriage but also literally. In 1965, he caused a fire that burned more than 500 acres in Southern California and had to pay $82,000 for the damage.

17. John Wayne

Of all things one could publicly say, John Wayne chose to be racist and homophobic on record during an infamous interview. He clearly said he believed in white supremacy and also used homophobic slurs when talking about Midnight Cowboy.

18. Steve Jobs

The Apple founder may have revolutionized tech, but that doesn’t excuse him for his cruelty. He was exploitative towards his workers and was an absent father to Lisa. He denied his daughter’s existence while she lived in poverty with her mother for ages. Later, he eventually reconnected with her and paid child support, but it was too late to count.

19. Walt Disney

Here’s yet another figure whose history will ruin many childhoods. Walt Disney did not go easy on Jewish people, as he was open to several anti-Semitic depictions in older cartoon characters. He even let the German director, Leni Riefenstahl, into his studios in 1938.

20. Chuck Berry

The man did every problematic thing under the sun. He served two years in prison because he trafficked a young girl. He also filmed women in private spaces without their consent. To top it off, he engaged in domestic violence, too.

21. Teddy Roosevelt

You may think Teddy Roosevelt would’ve stayed in the woods riding horses, but clearly, he had a lot on his mind, including hating people of color and indigenous folks. He was also allegedly quite fond of eugenics, as racist folks generally are.

22. Patrick Henry

The man may have wished for liberty, but he also caged his wife in a basement. However, some defend this act by saying he did this to prevent Sarah from going to a mental asylum, which would have been a significantly worse fate at the time.

23. Joe DiMaggio

Joe DiMaggio, one of the most legendary baseball players, was an abusive husband to Marilyn Monroe. His obsession was to the point of control. He dictated everything she did, including the approval of her films. When Marilyn wouldn’t comply, he’d beat her.

24. Miles Davis

The beloved trumpet player Miles Davis was not what he seemed to be in public. Those who knew him were aware of his obnoxious outbursts and evil behavior. Not to mention, he actively abused many women in his life.