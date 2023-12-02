24 Retro War Movies Worth Revisiting

War movies have become a popular staple for Hollywood studios. The stories told can be fictional or based on real-world events. A well-done movie can capture the audience's attention in theaters and at home. While time may have forgotten the war movies of the late 20th century in favor of thrilling modern films, these movies are worth your attention.

1. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Three friends get enlisted to fight in Vietnam during the war. Before leaving, the friends throw a party, and one gets married. After experiencing the horrors that come with war and returning home, Michael realizes nothing seems to be the same. One of his friends has a severe injury, and the other didn't return. Michael decides to head back to Vietnam to rescue his friend.

2. The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Two thousand soldiers of the British Navy need help. This task appears impossible because two German cannons sink anything near the island, holding the captives. The Allies devise a plan to send a small group of men undercover to attempt a rescue. This party arrives on the island but then discovers another wall standing in their way, threatening to stop the mission before it begins.

3. The Dam Busters (1955)

World War II took its toll on the British Army. The British wanted to end the conflict as soon as possible. A British scientist, Dr. Wallis, invents a product to help them achieve that mission. Unfortunately, Dr. Wallis finds it challenging to find anyone to back the idea. He needs to find a way to convince his superiors to listen to him.

4. Hamburger Hill (1987)

Focusing on a brutal battle, Hamburger Hill showcases the lives of 14 U.S. Army soldiers as the unit participates in the ten-day fight for Hill 937. The North Vietnamese have fortified the area, and the U.S. Army suffers massive casualties whenever trying to take the hill.

5. The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

During World War II, prisoners built a bridge to accommodate the Burma-Siam railway. The Japanese army needed the bridge for strategic reasons. The prisoners' initial plan revolves around sabotaging the bridge. Colonel Nicholson has other ideas and wants a well-made bridge built so the prisoners can take it over later. Meanwhile, someone else puts a plan into motion to destroy the same bridge.

6. The Longest Day (1962)

The U.S. Army and Allied forces launch a plan to invade Normandy. Due to inclement weather, the German troops assume no one will arrive. The arrival of the U.S. Army and Allied forces surprised the German army, a mistake that cost the Germans dearly.

7. Battleground (1949)

A squad from the 101st Airborne Division gets trapped by the Germans. This film approaches the subject differently, focusing on the soldiers' psychology and morale. If the weather doesn't cooperate soon, this squad will never receive the supplies needed for a successful mission.

8. Breaker Morant (1980)

Three Australian lieutenants stand trial for allegedly committing war crimes. These soldiers claim the crimes resulted from an order from Lord Kitchener. The British military tries to cover up the incident. The authorities attempt to stack the deck against the three lieutenants in a court of law.

9. Kelly's Heroes (1970)

German Colonel Dankhopf finds himself captured by the United States. The Americans plan on interrogating him. However, their camp suffers an attack. Lieutenant Kelly finds the Colonel and proceeds to get him drunk. After some alcohol, Dankhopf reveals the secret mission he needs to complete. It involves sixteen million dollars of gold. Upon finding this out, Kelly plans to venture into enemy territory and steal the gold.

10. Paths of Glory (1957)

Set in 1916, the French and German armies have reached a standstill in trench warfare. A French general gets an idea to try and take the Anthill, a critical German position. The general's subordinates question the decision due to the risks involved. General Paul Mireau accepts due to the promise of a promotion. After events on the battlefield, a rift forms between a General and a Colonel over the safety of the soldiers on the field and off.

11. A Walk in the Sun (1945)

A mission sending Texas Division into Salerno, Italy faces some extreme difficulty. The landing on the beach does not go well, so the leadership structure goes haywire. The highest-ranking non-injured soldier is not ready for the role. This further endangers all of the men due to scattered leadership and the lack of focus on accomplishing the mission.

12. Attack (1956)

While World War II nears its end, soldiers must build an artillery observation. Turmoil within the National Guard Infantry Company exists due to Lieutenant Costa's knowledge that Captain Cooney only attained that rank due to his connections back home. The rift between the two jeopardizes not only the mission but the safety of the soldiers as well.

13. Sands of Iwo Jima (1949)

Marine Sgt. John Stryker deals with personal problems throughout this film. His men see him as a savage, but once events unfold, the soldiers see there might be a method to Stryker's madness. Stryker's methods end up being one of the reasons that the squad doesn't suffer bigger casualties.

14. Decision Before Dawn (1951)

Germany has taken a beating as World War II concludes. Despite that fact, the Germans continue to fight. The Americans decided to send in spies to infiltrate the German army. The mission revolves around acquiring an essential piece of intel about a powerful German armored unit that poses a significant threat to the Allies.

15. The Blue Max (1966)

Bruno Stachel becomes a pilot after spending years in the trenches as a German soldier. His goals as a pilot do not align with his comrades; he is only concerned with eliminating 20 people. If Bruno accomplishes this feat, he will win one of Germany's most prestigious medals, The Blue Max.

16. Zulu (1964)

A battle rages on between the Zulus and the British in South Africa. The British will likely be overrun with only 150 troops, while the Zulu has about 4,000. Two lieutenants on the British side disagree on how to prepare for the attack.

17. Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970)

Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941 in a horrifying attack. This film goes over the events of the days before that attack. The relationship between the United States and Japan remains strained over some embargoes. Due to that, Air Staff Officer Minoru Genda plans this historic attack and launches it, catching everyone off guard.

18. Glory (1989)

This movie revolves around the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry. Colonel Robert Gould Shaw received an offer for his command, the first African-American regiment in the United States. This story follows the company's development from its early days to its first operations to its “moment of glory.”

19. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Based on a true story, this film revolves around Ron Kovic, who enlists during the Vietnam War. He suffers an injury in the line of duty and returns home paralyzed. Once home, he deals with depression and struggles to get his life back on track. Once he does, Ron becomes an outspoken critic of the war.

20. Come and See (1985)

Set in Belarus in 1943, Flyora wants to fight and defend his homeland from the German army. His excitement as a youth for participating in this war diminishes when he realizes what happens in a battle. After witnessing atrocities, Flyora begins to lose himself.

21. The Enemy Below (1957)

A game of cat and mouse ensues between a German U-boat commander and the captain of an American destroyer. Both individuals have varying experience levels but have one thing in common: the ability to anticipate the other's next move. With a crew that doubts his skills, this captain must draw on his experience to defeat the enemy.

22. PT-109 (1963)

This film covers the military experiences of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. One incident involved a PT boat sunk by a Japanese destroyer late at night. Kennedy had to help the survivors get to land and figure out how to send a distress signal.

23. Midway (2019)

The story for Midway centers around a battle of the same name. The movie showcases a fight between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy. Based on real-life events, this movie shows how the battle for Midway turned the tide of the war.

24. Europa (1991)

An American of German descent tries to make a difference in post-war Germany. He secures a position as a sleeping car conductor. However, it comes with a lot of strings. The Americans and the family that own the railroad try to use him for personal gain. Once he finds someone he wants to be with, it becomes apparent that he can't remain neutral and must choose a side to support.

Source: (Reddit).