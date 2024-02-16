24 Shamelessly Crude Comedies

These days, it’s unusual to see raunchy late-night comedies coming out, at least not in the way they used to make them in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and even the early 2000s. Although I was a little young to start watching these movies in the late 90s and 2000s, and some of the jokes are now outdated or inappropriate, I thoroughly enjoyed much of the crude humor at the time. Do you think these crude comedies still hold up, or have they lost their R-rated charm with age?

1. National Lampoon's Animal House (1978)

Animal House is one of the first movies I think of when people talk about raunchy comedies. I first saw this movie with my dad, a big fan of National Lampoon films, and John Belushi, one of the stars. Although there may have been some positive takeaways and hilarious jokes, it is now considered to be homophobic and racist and contains inappropriate themes about women.

2. Blazing Saddles (1974)

When discussing the legendary Mel Brooks movie Blazing Saddles, most people feel strongly that it wouldn't be made today. It has a significant amount of foul language, violent references, and jokes that are considered racist and sexist now.

3. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The title of this movie alone was enough to offend many people, and parents scrambled to keep their kids from watching it. Despite being based on a crude premise of the main character attempting to have intimate relations for the first time, there are some heartwarming scenes.

4. American Pie (1999)

Although it wasn’t the first movie to be chock full of crude humor and references, American Pie still shocked many upon its release. The premise alone focuses on a group of guys in their senior year of high school who are determined to have intimate relations before college (or before graduation.)

The apple pie moment certainly wasn’t the only scene that made parents turn off the TV or tell their kids to put something else on, lest they be negatively influenced by this cult classic.

5. The Hangover (2009)

What could go wrong when you have a bunch of dudes getting together in Vegas before a wedding? If you’ve seen The Hangover, you know the answer is “a lot.” It’s a film full of raunchy chaos between the crude jokes and Mike Tyson’s cameo with one of his Bengal tigers.

6. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Although there are many things I love about Forgetting Sarah Marshall, including the Dracula opera written by Jason Segel’s character, it’s hard to imagine this movie being released now. Several scenes involve explicit content and inappropriate songs, and many people have lost respect for one of the stars, Russell Brand, due to his recent behavior.

7. Superbad (2007)

Did you know that Seth Rogen was involved in the writing of Superbad? This was news to me but unsurprising, as he is known for his raunchy writing and delivery of crude humor as an actor.

Superbad starts with another cliché quest: to go to a high school party and have intimate relations for the first time before high school ends. However funny the film may have been, many feel that the jokes, profanity, and themes of sexual harassment make this movie problematic in today’s world.

8. Knocked Up (2007)

Judd Appatow’s Knocked Up is a perfect example of crude humor that many enjoyed at the time but could not be made again today. Many people felt that it lacked nuance around the subject of pregnancy, especially the sexist portrayal of women and the discussion around the possibility of abortion. Upon its release, it earned a surprising amount of criticism for several reasons, including from one of the stars, Katherine Heigl.

9. Bad Teacher (2011)

This movie may have initially been funny and garnered some interest from Cameron Diaz fans. However, it had mixed reviews. Bad Teacher hasn’t held up due to some of the crude subject matter involving a female teacher with wildly inappropriate behavior. This movie could not be made again, at least not without major changes.

10. Role Models (2008)

Despite the name, the two main characters (played by Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott) displayed crude and inappropriate behavior with the young children they were supposed to be mentoring. They can’t stop getting in trouble, and the boys they were paired with (in the big brother-esque program they were sentenced to) didn’t make it easy on them.

11. Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

One of several teen parodies, Wet Hot American Summer, isn’t entirely as inappropriate as some other movies included in this list. However, it still earns its place with a multitude of moments that involve drug use, extensive profanity, and other behavior that may be considered provocative.

12. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

An iconic film directed by Martin Brest, Beverly Hills Cop earned the reputation of being one of the highest-rated Eddie Murphy comedies. The excessive profanity is only one reason why people now consider this movie to be raunchy.

13. There’s Something About Mary (1998)

I distinctly remember the first time I watched this movie – my parents told me I couldn’t watch it because of the adult themes. I watched it at my aunt’s house during a family gathering. So many jokes flew over my head when I was younger that were hysterical when I watched it again as an adult.

14. Porky’s (1981)

The cover of this film alone should be a sign of what’s to come. Common Sense Media says this movie has earned a “hard ‘R’ [rating] for a reason.” And that reason is booze and “loads and loads of cursing.”

15. Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack is the perfect movie to showcase the raunchy content frequently featured in comedy from the 80s, which is probably why it was deemed inappropriate for kids. From respected director Harold Ramis, this movie contains explicit language, as well as explicit scenes of intimacy.

16. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Written by Cameron Crowe, this coming-of-age teen film from the 80s is another example of the type of jokes unapologetically featured in movies from this time. Although it may still be nostalgic for some, studios might be hard-pressed to recreate these themes involving teenage drug use and raunchy situations in the same way.

17. Borat (2006)

Although Borat remains a favorite comedy for some, it was not well-received by all, even in its time. Sacha Baron Cohen has always been unapologetic about the way he plays his characters, even the anti-Semitic, sexist ones.

18. Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

If you want to watch a movie about two stoners who can’t get White Castle out of their mind and will do anything to get the desired burgers, this is the film for you. This movie earned a reputation for its “toilet humor,” as well as being incredibly racist and crude.

19. Meet the Parents (2000)

Meet the Parents is a quintessential example of crude humor and “I can’t believe this happened to me” moments frequently featured in films from the early 2000s. The plot follows a boyfriend (Ben Stiller) wanting to earn the respect and the blessing to propose from his girlfriend’s father (Robert De Niro). It seems like nothing could go right for anyone.

20. Super Troopers (2001)

Regardless of how you feel about state troopers on the road, Super Troopers is a hilarious film following a group of people trying to keep their jobs. This movie contains drug use and references, debaucherous circumstances, and excessive profanity. It also was responsible for a joke that became frequently used in the form of memes and gifs, “The Cat Game.”

21. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Although several moments have been deemed wholesome or sweet in this movie, the main characters' theme and intent (played by Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn) remain wholly inappropriate. When Wedding Crashers was released, this type of vulgar humor and raunchy plot was a lot more common than it is now.

22. Old School (2003)

Another movie starring Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson, Old School, has become a cult classic in the comedy world. The plot follows the inherently inappropriate shenanigans of these three men who start a fraternity because they can’t move past the life they used to live and enjoy.

23. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Despite the cringy humor, National Lampoon’s Vacation has remained many people’s favorite comedy of its time. Compared to other films from the 80s, it’s actually relatively tame. This movie about a family road trip can still be fun to watch if you can get past the profanity and dated humor that people say has not aged well, mainly due to racist and ableist jokes.

24. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

There’s a reason the Austin Powers movies, including The Spy Who Shagged Me, earned respect and a multitude of nominations in their time (including a nomination for Best Makeup at the 72nd Academy Awards). Plus, an appearance by Will Ferrell is nothing to turn your nose up at. These days, some people may argue that while Austin Powers movies feature a lot of explicit content, there are also meaningful messages beneath the surface.