24 Shows Premiering This Winter on NBC

The Hollywood 2023 Writers Guild of America strike saw a lot of NBC shows and series taking a hiatus. But with the strike resolved and professionals back to work, our favorites are making a return. It's time to get into the drama, comedy, and mystery! Here is a list of new and returning shows to be on the lookout for:

1. Saturday, December 23

8 p.m. ET/PT – Extended Family (Series premiere)

Comprising 13 episodes, the series will continue airing on Tuesdays as Saturday is not the permanent air date for the comedy series. Join Jim and Julia during their “amicable divorce” and watch as they navigate through family ties.

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court (Special Holiday episode)

Night Court premieres with a special holiday episode on December 23, while season 2 premieres on January 22, 2024. Melissa Ruch shared a teaser for the new season during Thanksgiving; from what we're seeing, it will be epic!

2. Monday, January 1

8 p.m. ET/PT – America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)

As millions of people tuned in to AGT: All-Stars, NBC is putting a new spin on America's Got Talent by introducing AGT: Fantasy League. Premiering in January 2024, the show will see executive producer Simon Cowell, singer Mel B, fashion icon Heidi Klum, and comedian Howie Mandel all making a return!

3. Tuesday, January 2

7 p.m. ET/PT- Football Night in America

NBC's Studio 1 will give us a taste of Football Night in America on January 2. Enjoy the best sports highlights and commentators, making a return to your screen.

8 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court (Time Period premiere)

After its December 23 holiday episode, Night Court officially premieres on January 2. It's garnered a loyal viewership, and the second season comes with high expectations as Judge Abby Stone takes on the Manhattan Criminal Court.

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Extended Family (Time-Period premiere)

December 23 will give us a taste of Extended Family‘s period's premiere, but the series will have an official time-period premiere on January 2, 8.30 p.m. The cast, Abigail Spencer, Fin Sweeney, Jon Cryer, and Sofia Capanna, make a comeback that would leave us glued to the screen.

4. Monday, January 3

8:00 p.m. ET/PT- Kenan (Season Premiere)

Kenan Williams continues to delight us with his morning show. Amid the death of his wife, he focuses on his career as he tries to rebuild his life while navigating relationships with his friends, brothers, and his father-in-law.

9:00 p.m. ET- That's My Jam (Time Period Premiere)

Since its premiere on November 29, 2021, That's My Jam has won many fans. In its third season, the comedy-variety game show scores a 9.00 p.m. time slot with your favorite celebrity guests!

10:00 p.m ET/PT- Ordinary Joe

Winter wouldn't be the same without Ordinary Joe! The series centers on Joe Kimbreau as he makes life-changing decisions after college graduation. He ends up on three parallel timelines, more like one man: three destinies.

5. Tuesday, January 9

8:00 p.m ET/PT- American Auto (Time Period Premiere)

Created by Justin Spitzer, American Auto brought us the best in the car world. Although canceled after two seasons on NBC, the series has yet to air a few remaining episodes.

9:00 p.m ET/PT- This Is Us (Season Premiere)

With 18 episodes, This Is Us will premiere on January 4, 2024. This compelling story faces its conclusion as its producer says all good stories must come to an end, but not after tying its loose ends. There are still many more episodes to enjoy.

9 p.m. ET/PT – La Brea (Season premiere)

Labrea's farewell season comprises six episodes. The time-traveling sci-fi series leaves us trying to connect the dots as we follow its mysteries. Get ready to join the LaBrea sinkhole survivors as they navigate the 10,000 B.C. world and beyond.

10 p.m. – Found (Final Two Episodes)

A recovery specialist, Gabrielle Mosley, and her crisis management team find missing people who “the system” overlooks. Her team of experts has also been through life trauma of their own.

6. Wednesday, January 17

8 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

#OneChicago is a hashtag you've seen everywhere. The Chicago franchise is beloved, and its fans don't hesitate to show loyalty. January 17 is a good day as the franchise season premieres kick off with Chicago Med at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago PD at 10 p.m.

7. Thursday, January 18

8 p.m. – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

The Law & Order franchise has glued us to our screens for years. Drama lovers will be ready to enjoy Law & Order's new season premiere on January 18 at 8 p.m., which follows Law & Order: SVU's 25th season, concluding with Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m.

8. Friday, January 19

8 p.m. ET/PT– Transplant (Time Period Premiere)

When an ER doctor fled from Syria to Canada, he tried to overcome numerous obstacles that threatened his career. The stakes are high in the world of medicine!

9. Monday, January 29

10 p.m ET/PT– The Irrational (Final Four Episodes of the Season)

We've long awaited the return of The Irrational. Due to the Hollywood writer strikes, the last four episodes of the show's first seasons will commence on January 29. We're excited to see how season one ends!

10. Monday, February 26

8 p.m ET/PT– The Voice (Season Premiere, Part 1)

We've watched it for years, know it, and love it! The Voice is a singing competition that has withstood the test of time! Its season 25 premiere will feature a new lineup of coaches, including Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Dan + Shay, who'll serve as guest coaches.

9:30 p.m ET/PT– Deal Or No Deal Island (Season Premiere)

With a 90-minute special, Deal or No Deal Island will start with a 90-minute special on January 26, 2024. But not all subsequent episodes are super-sized like its premiere.

11. Tuesday, February 27

8 p.m ET/PT – The Voice (Season premiere, Part 2)

One part is never enough! Stay tuned for part 2 of The Voice on February 27, 2024. Like in its part 1 premiere, viewers will enjoy contestant interaction with the judges and more. The auditions always have a special place in our hearts!

12. Monday, March 4

10 p.m ET/PT – Deal Or No Deal Island (Time Period Premiere)

Deal Or No Deal Island will air at their usual Monday timeslots beginning March 4. In addition to their curated linear time slots, all shows will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Source: Deadline.