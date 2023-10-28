24 Spooky Books To Ready Yourself Up For Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, we have compiled a list of 24 books to keep you occupied. From the classic tales that have laid the foundation for the genre to modern works that push the boundaries of what’s possible in horror and suspense, each book holds the power to draw you into its sinister embrace.

1. Dracula by Bram Stoker

Published in 1897, Dracula is a foundational work of vampire fiction. The novel is written as a collection of journal entries and letters, providing a gripping narrative about the infamous Count Dracula’s attempt to spread the undead curse in England.

2. The Shining by Stephen King

You might have seen the movie already, but reading the book is a way better experience. This 1977 novel is a masterpiece of psychological horror. It explores the disintegration of a family and the haunted Overlook Hotel, where malevolent supernatural forces drive the protagonist, Jack Torrance, to madness.

3. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Often regarded as the first science fiction novel, this delves into the consequences of scientific hubris and the creation of life. Dr. Frankenstein’s monster remains one of horror literature's most famous and iconic figures.

4. The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Published in 1959, this novel is a cornerstone of haunted house stories. The eerie occurrences in the labyrinthine Hill House challenge the sanity of those who enter. Be careful!

5. The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty

Released in 1971, this novel dives into the terrifying world of demonic possession and the battle between good and evil. For those who believe in higher powers, this chilling read feels too close to home.

6. Coraline by Neil Gaiman

Gaiman’s 2002 novella is a dark and whimsical tale for both children and adults. It tells the story of Coraline, a girl who discovers a sinister, parallel world behind a hidden door in her new home.

7. Pet Sematary by Stephen King

This 1983 novel explores grief and the lengths a person might go to to bring a loved one back from the dead. It takes a harrowing look at the consequences of tampering with the natural order.

8. The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

The 1988 thriller introduces Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant but deranged serial killer. FBI agent Clarice Starling consults him to catch another serial killer, creating a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

This 2020 novel is a modern take on the gothic horror genre. Set in 1950s Mexico, it follows socialite Noemi as she investigates a decaying mansion filled with dark secrets and malevolent spirits.

10. House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski

This unconventional horror novel, published in 2000, uses intricate formatting and multiple narrators to create a mind-bending exploration of a house with ever-expanding supernatural dimensions.

11. Bird Box by Josh Malerman

The novel, released in 2014, focuses on a world where people must wear blindfolds to protect themselves from a malevolent force that causes insanity and violence when seen. It inspired the movie Bird Box (2018), starring Sandra Bullock.

12. The Woman in Black by Susan Hill

This ghost story, first published in 1983, is set in an eerie English town and features an evil spirit and a haunted mansion. When the young solicitor Arthur Kipps is sent to the desolate Eel Marsh House to settle the estate of the late Alice Drablow, he encounters a vicious spirit and experiences firsthand the haunting of the woman in black.

13. The Road by Cormac McCarthy

Here’s a spine-chilling read! This post-apocalyptic novel, published in 2006, is a harrowing journey of survival and love as a father and son navigate a world filled with cannibals, despair, and darkness.

14. The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey

A unique entry in the zombie genre, this 2014 novel revolves around Melanie, a young girl with a particular condition in a world overrun by fungal-infected “hungries.” For those fond of zombie apocalypses, this is the read of the season.

15. American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

This controversial horror novel, published in 1991, is a deep dive into the mind of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and psychopathic New York investment banker who indulges in gruesome violence. The book’s dark humor and exaggerated violence can be strangely amusing, albeit very twisted.

16. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer

The first book in the Southern Reach Trilogy, published in 2014, is a surreal and mind-bending tale that takes readers into the mysterious Area A. The ever-changing nature of this world will leave you with a sense of curiosity and intrigue, even as it sends shivers down your spine.

17. We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

Jackson’s 1962 novel combines dark humor and eerie suspense as it explores the lives of the Blackwood sisters, who live in isolation in the family estate. Their peculiar quirks and family secrets reveal an oddly entertaining and unsettling narrative.

18. The Ritual by Adam Nevill

Published in 2011, it combines the terror of the great outdoors with a relentless ancient evil lurking in the Scandinavian wilderness. The spine-tingling journey of a group of hikers will have you second-guessing your next camping trip.

19. The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman

Gaiman’s 2013 novel blends fantasy and horror to create a story of memory and the supernatural. The author's vivid imagination and playfulness make this a delightfully eerie and engaging read.

20. The Terror by Dan Simmons

This 2007 historical novel reimagines the doomed Franklin Expedition with a chilling twist. The survival horror, supernatural elements, and detailed historical accuracy make it a thrilling and informative page-turner.

21. Heart-Shaped Box by Joe Hill

Joe Hill's 2007 novel introduces us to aging rock star Judas Coyne, who collects macabre items and ends up with a haunted suit that unleashes vengeful spirits. The darkly comic premise and the rock and roll backdrop make this horror tale a sinister ride.

22. The Gunslinger by Stephen King

The first book in The Dark Tower series takes readers on a quest with Roland Deschain, a gunslinger, traversing a world that blends elements of fantasy, horror, and the Wild West. King’s storytelling, with its mix of genres, invites you on an epic adventure that’s as fun as it is creepy.

23. The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle

This 1902 Sherlock Holmes mystery combines a ghostly hound legend with the deductive prowess of Holmes and his loyal friend, Dr. Watson. The suspense and thrilling investigation make it a suspenseful and enjoyable classic.

24. NOS4A2 by Joe Hill

This 2013 novel by Joe Hill is one spine-tingling tale. At its core is the chilling character of Charles Manx, a child kidnapper who doesn’t just steal children — he takes them to a twisted, supernatural Christmasland in his sinister, vintage Rolls-Royce Wraith.