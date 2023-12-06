24 Things We Miss About the 90s

When you think about life in 2023, it's incredible how far the world has come. With technology being the center of everything, everyone thrives on social media and digital marketing. It feels like the planet has advanced in light years. But have you ever thought about how life was three decades ago? Life in the 90s was relatively simple and authentic and there's plenty we miss about it.

1. Spending Time Together Without Being on the Phone

Wasn't it lovely? We could spend time with those we loved without worrying about them being on their gadgets the entire time. Phones were on the back burner for any interaction. Today, checking your cell phone occasionally when out for dinner or stepping away from the table to pick up a call is commonplace. We miss technology-free interactions!

2. Friday Nights at Home With Your Loved Ones

Growing up in the 90s, spending Friday nights at home with my family was a big part of our “culture.” I often wanted to sneak out and meet my friends, but my parents' commitment to bringing us together and discussing our week overcame this desire.

3. Air Travel Without the Stress

Simple air travel was a big part of the 90s. We fondly remember walking to the airport gates with loved ones before bidding them farewell. But after 9/11, technology changed, and travel measures became more stringent.

4. Wandering Through the Malls

Malls in the 90s were all about much-needed retail therapy. You didn't need to have much to go on a shopping spree. And if you didn't want to spend money, you could enjoy window shopping. Today, malls have become a depressing place. They are a distinct differentiator between the wealthy and those who can't afford the latest designer collections.

5. A Genuine, Good Time

During the 90s, no one cared to post Snapchat and Instagram pictures that showcased every single moment of their lives, something that's so rampant today. Back then, we thrived on being present in the moment and having a genuine, good time with those we cared for.

6. Magazines

I can't remember the last time I picked up a good magazine! I was a Cosmopolitan monthly subscriber in the 90s, and nothing was more exciting than receiving the next issue. I lived for it! Sadly, it's been years since I read a magazine or got the same excitement again.

7. Making Mixtapes

Nothing was more fun than making mixtapes, especially trying to fit in as many songs as possible in a limited time! Getting a mixtape was thrilling, and the genuine surprise over each song was amazing. Well, iTunes and Apple Music have taken over the music world, and we no longer remember mixtapes and the joy they brought.

8. Less Pressure To Be Perfect

Body image was not a hot topic in the 90s. There was little pressure to subscribe to beauty standards according to society. Cosmetic procedures had yet to take over, and fillers, botox, and implants were not part of our conversations. If anything, we loved ourselves without needing to change anything.

9. One-Hour News Cycles

I looked forward to the one-hour news cycles that made the 90s. They gave us something to look forward to at the end of the day. Today's 24-hour news cycles are draining, especially when airing negative news. Even worse is that they take over most internet and cable channels.

10. Concerts

Attending concerts was a fun thing to do with friends and family. Most people were genuinely interested in getting together and enjoying good music from their favorite 90s artists. Unfortunately, in 2023, concerts report horrendous stories and have taken the magic away from it all. Karyn Locke, a fellow writer on the Wealth of Geeks team, said she found concert tickets much more affordable in the '90s.

11. Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Nothing beats walking into a physical store and seeing what you're paying for. However, online stores that make shopping easy from the comfort of our homes are overriding and abolishing brick-and-mortar stores, as technology has taken over all aspects of life.

12. People Talking to Each Other

Going to coffee shops and conversing together was one of the best things about the 90s. It was a way to meet people away from the internet and make real-life connections, something we don't see much of today.

13. Unforgettable Movies

It's fantastic that most of my colleagues remember classic 90s movies decades later. We reminisced over Tarzan and The Jungle Book. They were great stories, taught unforgettably. We've watched many movies this year alone, but we still have a special place in our hearts for the ones in the 90s.

14. Puka Shell Necklaces

Puka necklaces were the coolest thing in the 90s. These carefully picked out seashells were put together professionally by hand and offered a statement piece like no other. We saw them on the cast of every CW teen drama series, and we fondly miss them.

15. Answering Machine Messages

Sara Norris, a Wealth Of Geeks team content coordinator, made known her love for 90s answering machines. True to this, answering machines were cheap, provided 24/7 messaging, and many could record personal messages without texting, calling, or leaving an email.

16. Real Hip Hop Music

Wealth of Geeks writer Stephanie Allen stated, “Rap artists in the 90s had real talent. Many of today's performers don't have it.” Artist standards are, at best, mediocre. With everyone believing they were born rappers and musicians, there needs to be more music on our streaming platforms.

17. MTV Playing Music

MTV lived up to its name and surpassed our music expectations in the 90s. You could tune in any day and, without fail, come across your favorite artists belting out tunes. However, the channel's current programming leaves so much to desire. I am trying to remember when I tuned in and listened to music.

18. Nirvana

Considered the most popular and influential band of the 90s, Nirvana has made the list! The band's success popularized alternative rock and the genre still draws us in. Their concerts were mind-blowing and seemed like something out of a dream.

19. Video Stores

Video stores defined the 90s. Do you remember the “Buy 15 tapes for 20 cents” ads? They take us back to the beginning! We miss everything from the smell of these stores to the exciting banter we had with other customers, the new releases, and the deals! Now we're only fussing over Netflix!

20. The Outfits

A fellow writer, Jill Caren, stated she missed flannel shirts and ripped jeans. 90s fashion is iconic. We find ourselves incorporating elements of it in today's fashion choices, but the authenticity decades ago was at a greater level.

21. The Walkman

Thinking of the Walkman makes me nostalgic. It reshaped how we enjoyed music, making it possible to take our favorite artists on the go. Although the Walkman wasn't as ubiquitous as an MP3 player, it was all about those beats, “Tsss-tsss–boom-tsss-tsss-boom.”

22. The Cartoons

Wealth of Geeks image editor Kayla Yaden said, “As a 90s kid, I miss the cartoons. They don't make them like they used to. Watching them as an adult and catching all of the innuendo makes them fun again in a new way.” We miss cartoons like Batman: The Animated Series, Doug, Rugrats, and many more!

23. The Mortgages

The recession in the 90s is nothing compared to the recession today. In response to the slump, banks chose to significantly lower mortgage rates, and there was a sure increase in the 30-year mortgage fixed rates.

24. Our Youth

Don't we all miss our yester years? Most Wealth of Geeks team members remembered the 90s and how it represented a significant part of their youth. It's bittersweet for us all to think about. But if anything, we wish we could rewind and live through this era again.