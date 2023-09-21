24 TV Shows We’d Give Anything To Have Back

Some shows are so good that you yearn for them years after they’ve ended. Other shows were cut short before their time. Below are 24 shows that I, and many fans like me, would do crazy things to have one more season or even just a few more episodes.

1. Broad City (2014-2019)

Broad City is a phenomenal sitcom about two best friends trying to navigate their 20s in NYC. The show's creators got to finish the series on their terms, closing it thoughtfully after five seasons of impeccable writing. However, many fans, including me, would do anything to have one more season! Or ten more.

2. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

On the other hand, Mindhunter did not give viewers as satisfying of an ending, leaving many of us needing closure. This thrilling and somewhat educational series dove into the history of serial killers and profiling but ended far too soon to give the series a sense of finality.

3. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

Parks and Recreation also went out on a nice note, giving viewers some closure on most of the sitcom's characters and even jumping ahead a few years so we could look at their lives. However, that doesn’t change the sadness of not having any new episodes of this show that brought so much joy.

4. Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

I believe this show was canceled because it didn’t have enough viewers, but the people who did watch it were heartbroken when they found it wasn’t getting renewed. The show was silly and heartfelt, with an excellent cast who deserved another season.

5. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Big Little Lies was a thrilling mystery series that went off the rails toward the end. The first season was fabulous and gripping, but the second season lost its edge. However, fans still want another season, as there is so much more of the story to tell.

6. Insecure (2016-2021)

Insecure ran for a decent amount of time, but many still wish it was on. Issa Rae is such a brilliant actress, comedian, writer, and more, so it was fantastic having something to watch her grow and flourish in. One or two more seasons would appease the hungry fans.

7. Scream Queens (2015-2016)

Scream Queens was a campy and quirky horror comedy series about a serial murderer targeting a snobby sorority. The show is hilarious and spooky all at the same time, with a star-studded cast. Season 2 lacked creativity, but Season 1 was sensational, and fans still want more.

8. Westworld (2016-2022)

Westworld was a gripping and unique show for the first few seasons. While the later seasons were not quite as captivating, the show has more potential to explore. Another season could give fans insight into other characters and offer better closure.

9. Key & Peele (2012-2015)

Key & Peele is a skit show starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. It was only three seasons long, likely because the two stars had other projects they wanted to explore. The show is funny and deserves five, ten, or even 15 more seasons.

10. Tuca & Bertie (2019-2022)

Tuca & Bertie was wronged by the networks that carried it. It’s now been canceled twice despite the strong and passionate fanbase. The show has everything: beautiful animation, hilarious writing, thoughtful characters, and an earnest storyline, so it needs to come back!

11. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Fleabag was a fabulous show about a young woman navigating relationships, friendships, and more. The show is raunchy and funny but has highly emotional moments that will tear your heart out. Fans were obsessed and would love just a few more seasons.

12. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

The sitcom 30 Rock is one of the funniest shows ever made. While it ran for a healthy seven seasons, it’s not enough for most fans. Tina Fey’s brilliance was on full blast for this series, and it’d be a dream to have the show return for a few more amazing seasons.

13. Freaks and Geeks (1999)

At this point, Freaks and Geeks is a strange enigma of a TV show. It was canceled after one season, but people who watched it then and people who watch it now, almost 25 years later, adore it. When will the multi-decades-long call for more Freaks and Geeks be answered?

14. X-Files (1993-2018)

There are 11 seasons of X-Files, but that’s still not enough to sate the avid fans. X-Files is a unique show that combines the paranormal with realistic crime, creating an innovative crossover of freaky supernatural shows with detective series. Another reprise of the show would be lovely.

15. The Mick (2017-2018)

The Mick is a sitcom starring Kaitlin Olson, who plays Dee in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She plays an unhinged woman who starts a nanny job for spoiled rich kids but soon forms a bond with them. The show was funny and edgy and definitely deserved many more seasons.

16. You’re The Worst (2014-2019)

You’re the Worst was a sitcom about two people who aren’t exactly morally sound and considerate. These two unhinged people manage to find one another and fall in love, trying to make it work despite their excess baggage. The show was relatable and charming, and five seasons wasn’t enough for many fans.

17. Avenue 5 (2020-2022)

Avenue 5 was a wildly funny series about a cruise ship in space that gets knocked off course. Hugh Laurie was as brilliant as ever in it, showing his comedic chops, and the rest of the cast is just as captivating. Unfortunately, it was canceled due to COVID-19, but fans wish they would bring it back.

18. Human Resources (2022-2023)

Human Resources is a spin-off of the successful sitcom Big Mouth. It’s about the hormone monsters, logic rocks, love bugs, and all the other fictional creatures that control human emotions. It was canceled to coincide with the end of Big Mouth, but it was good enough to stand on its own and deserves at least one more season.

19. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

Twin Peaks is a creative and absurd mystery series from David Lynch. This cult classic series has many passionate fans, and while it ended with decent closure, people constantly wish it could come back. The gripping series was one-of-a-kind, and we want more!

20. Shrill (2019-2021)

Shrill was a relatable sitcom from Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant. The show tackled a range of themes, from love to insecurity to family, but did so with an impeccable and charming sense of humor. The show ended after only three seasons, but I want at least five more.

21. How I Met Your Father (2022-2023)

I’m still raw from this cancelation. How I Met Your Father, the spin-off series of How I Met Your Mother, was recently canceled. It was an abrupt ending that has given fans zero closure, and it would be great if they could at least finish the series with at least one more episode so we can all know who the father is!

22. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl is one of the most beloved teen drama series, and while the ending gave many people closure, it felt rushed, and I know there is so much more story to tell. The new version of Gossip Girl did not fill the void that Serene, Blair, Chuck, Dan, Nate, and everyone else left in our hearts.

23. Jersey Shore (2009-2012)

This show was a beautiful mess and offered hours of trashy entertainment. While I don’t know how much I actually miss Ron and Sam, it would be fun to bring back this chaotic show because it never failed to provide the drama. Can you imagine watching JWoww and Snooki in the same house again?

24. Cutthroat Kitchen (2013-2017)

Cutthroat Kitchen produced a whopping 15 seasons in just four years, but we still want more. This whacky and intense cooking competition stood out from the many other reality cooking shows, which takes a lot of work. Alton Brown, the host, admitted to being the one to pull the plug on the show, and as much as I love Alton, I can’t forgive him for this.

