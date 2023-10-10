24 Unique Popcorn Seasonings To Try

Popcorn is a popular and versatile snack that can be enjoyed in many different ways. Spice up your popcorn with these unique and delicious seasonings that a group of foodies from an online forum propose will elevate your standard movie snack and keep you coming back for more. Here are some of the best popcorn seasonings that you can try at home.

1. Ranch

If you love the creamy and tangy taste of ranch dressing, you'll love this popcorn seasoning. It adds a burst of flavor to every bite and it goes well with any movie night. You can make your own ranch seasoning with herbs and spices or buy it ready-made.

2. Caramel and Sea Salt

The classic sweet and salty combination never fails to satisfy. The caramel builds a rich, buttery sweetness, while the sea salt balances it out with a crunchy bite. You can make your own caramel sauce or use store-bought ones for convenience.

3. Coconut Oil and Salt

This simple seasoning enhances the natural taste of popcorn. Coconut oil adds a subtle sweetness and richness, while salt gives that savory crunch. Coconut oil also has some health benefits, such as boosting metabolism and immunity.

4. Chocolate and Peanut Butter

This decadent and indulgent treat will make you feel like you're eating dessert. The chocolate makes for a smooth and rich sweetness, and the peanut butter offers a nutty and creamy texture. You can drizzle some melted chocolate and peanut butter over your popcorn or use chocolate chips and peanut butter bites.

5. Sour Cream and Onion

Sour cream and onion is a popular and delicious flavor that you can find in many snacks, such as chips and dips. It improves your popcorn with a creamy and tangy taste, making it refreshing and satisfying. You can make your own sour cream and onion seasoning with some dried onion, garlic powder, and sour cream powder.

6. Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, and Nutritional Yeast

Try this vegan-friendly flavor that adds a cheesy and garlicky flavor to popcorn. Nutritional yeast is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals and has a nutty and cheesy taste. Garlic and onion powder will also provide some spice and aroma.

7. Cinnamon and Sugar

If you want something that packs a punch, this sweet and spicy cinnamon and sugar seasoning will make your popcorn taste like a dessert. Cinnamon attaches a warm and fragrant spice, while sugar adds a crunchy sweetness. Cinnamon also has some health benefits, such as lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

8. Olive Oil and Za'atar

Combining olive oil and za'atar creates a Middle Eastern seasoning that produces a herbaceous and zesty flavor. Za'atar is a blend of herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac, and it has a nutty and lemony taste. Olive oil provides healthy fats and moisture.

9. Cayenne Pepper and Lime Juice

You'll love this spicy and citrusy flavor that introduces a kick and a zing to popcorn. Cayenne pepper contributes some heat and metabolism-boosting properties, while lime juice inserts acidity and vitamin C. This flavor is refreshing and invigorating.

10. Bacon Grease and Smoked Paprika

You can't go wrong with a smoky and savory seasoning that makes your popcorn taste meaty and rich. Bacon grease adds some fat and crispiness, while smoked paprika gives color and spice. This flavor is hearty and satisfying.

11. Melted Butter and Honey Mustard Powder

It's a little out of the box, but several users swear by this sweet and tangy flavor that adds a contrast and balance to popcorn. Melted butter offers a bit of creaminess and moisture, while honey mustard powder produces the sweetness and acidity. This flavor is easy to make and delicious.

12. Coconut Oil, Curry Powder, and Salt

Go for an exotic and spicy flavor that offers tropical and aromatic flavor to bland popcorn. Coconut oil provides sweetness while curry powder gives some spice and color. The salt lends some savory crunch. This seasoning is adventurous and flavorful.

13. Olive Oil, Rosemary, and Parmesan Cheese

This is a Mediterranean flavor that adds a herbaceous and cheesy flavor to popcorn. Olive oil is strong and somewhat nutty and the rosemary adds the fragrance and freshness. Top it with parmesan cheese for some saltiness. This seasoning is elegant and tasty, perfect for dinner parties.

14. Coconut

Coconut is a tropical and sweet flavor that gives a rich and creamy taste to popcorn. Coconut has a subtle and fragrant aroma, and it pairs well with other flavors, such as chocolate, curry, or lime. Coconut also has some health benefits, like improving digestion and skin health.

15. Pumpkin Spice and Brown Sugar

A warm and cozy flavor that makes popcorn taste like a fall treat — what could be better? Pumpkin spice is a blend of spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves, and it creates a fragrant and spicy taste. Brown sugar contributes a caramelized and crunchy sweetness that takes popcorn to the next level.

16. Lemon Pepper

Lemon pepper is a zesty and savory flavor that enhances the freshness of popcorn. Lemon pepper is a seasoning made from lemon zest, black pepper, salt, and other ingredients, and it creates a zingy, peppery taste. Lemon pepper also supports a healthy metabolism.

17. Dill Pickle

Try dill pickle seasoning for a tangy and crunchy flavor that adds a pickle-like taste to popcorn. Dill pickle is a seasoning made of dill weed, vinegar, garlic, salt, and other ingredients, and it creates a sour and salty taste. Dill pickle also boosts digestion and bone health.

18. Salt and Vinegar

Salt and vinegar is a classic and simple flavor that enhances the natural taste of popcorn. Salt adds a savory and crunchy bite, while vinegar adds a sour and acidic kick. Salt and vinegar also have some health benefits, like improving cholesterol levels.

19. Nutella and Marshmallow

Nutella by itself is amazing — why not mix it with marshmallow and add it to popcorn to create a decadent and indulgent treat? Nutella is a chocolate and hazelnut spread that adds a smooth and rich sweetness, while marshmallow gives you that fluffy and gooey texture. You can melt some Nutella and marshmallow over your popcorn for a quick and delicious movie-time snack.

20. Cajun Seasoning

If you want a Louisiana-style taste to your popcorn, go the Cajun route. Cajun is a seasoning made of paprika, garlic, onion, cayenne, oregano, thyme, and other ingredients, and it creates a hot and smoky taste. You can easily find a recipe online or purchase this specialty seasoning online.

21. Wasabi and Soy Sauce

Wasabi and Soy Sauce are both very powerful flavors independently. This seasoning adds a fiery and salty taste to popcorn. Wasabi is a green paste made of horseradish, mustard, and vinegar, and it creates a sharp and pungent taste. Soy sauce adds some depth and umami flavor.

22. Sriracha and Honey

Sriracha is a red sauce made of chili peppers, vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt, and it produces a hot and tangy taste. Honey adds some natural sweetness and moisture to each bite. It's a unique flavor profile that might be an acquired taste, but those who like it say they'll never go back to regular popcorn again!

23. Caramel Apple

This fruity and sweet flavor makes popcorn taste like a carnival treat. Caramel apple is a flavor made of caramel sauce, apple juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and other ingredients, and it creates a sticky and crunchy sweetness. You can drizzle caramel apple sauce over your popcorn or mix dried apple pieces and caramel chunks into the popped snack.

24. Taco Seasoning

I love the idea of taco-flavored popcorn. Taco seasoning consists mainly of chili powder, cumin, garlic, onion, oregano, paprika, salt, and it offers a spicy and savory taste. You can also sprinkle some shredded cheese on top for an extra boost of flavor.

Source: Reddit.