24 Unpopular Opinions About Severance: Do You Agree?

Many people are thoroughly obsessed with the mind-bending show Severance. However, even among fans, not everyone agrees on aspects of the show. I want to clarify that the opinions discussed below are not necessarily my opinions; they are unpopular opinions about the show that some fans hold.

1. The Season 1 Finale Was Boring

I cannot fathom how someone could think this, but here we are. Some fans felt the show’s finale was slow and boring, but I was on the edge of my seat the whole time, mouth agape. To be fair, the show seems to almost always be at the height of shock and drama, so maybe the finale was impactful enough in comparison.

2. Petey Should Still Be Alive

Like many fans, I would love it if Petey had stayed alive longer to give Mark more information and help, but that wasn’t in the cards. I can respect the writers’ decision to let Petey die pretty early in the series, as it wouldn’t be as entertaining if Mark had all the answers right away.

3. Hate for Milchick

Seth Milchick is the manager of the severed employees, and many people despise him. While some consider him the main antagonist, it seems that more fans of the show find him to be an enigmatic and complex character who they only want to see more of.

4. The Comedy Trumps The Mystery

Some folks love the show because they think it’s witty and funny in a unique and dry way that always makes them chuckle. Some even watch for the comedy only, feeling the mystery of the show falls flat. I think the mystery comes first and the comedy second.

5. What The Numbers Mean Doesn’t Matter

Severance offers an intriguing mystery surrounding the numbers the severed employees must categorize on their screens. They don’t know what these numbers mean, and many fans are dying to know. However, other fans think the numbers mystery is boring and believe the answer will be unsatisfying.

6. Not Every Question Needs To Be Answered

To me, watching a mysterious show like Severance and not wanting answers to the many, many mysteries is strange, but to each their own. Some online fans state they don’t care about getting all the answers. Maybe it’s because they want to enjoy the journey and not focus on the destination.

7. Mark and Helly Are Not a Good Couple

Clearly, there is something brewing between Mark and Helly, and they’ve had some steamy moments. However, not all fans like them as a couple. A few online Severance fans stated they don’t think the two characters have any chemistry and feel forced.

8. Emotions and The Elevator Transition

After Helly tries to hang herself, Mark is distraught and panicked. However, all of these intense emotions fade during the freaky elevator transitions. Some fans struggle to accept this, as Mark’s body would still be in fight or flight. It can be hard to believe one’s emotions would subside immediately, even if they don’t remember what they were upset about.

9. Mark Is Incompetent

I think this opinion is a bit harsh, but not completely unbased. Certain Severance fans think Mark is wildly incompetent, and he should’ve figured out more of the mysteries surrounding his employment by now. Maybe he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he’s also not an idiot.

10. The Elevator Code Reader Is Impossible

I’m not sure why people whip themselves into a frenzy over details like this, as the entire premise of the show is technically impossible as of now. But some fans really hate the concept of the code readers in the elevator and think it’s entirely impossible. In reality, it might be one of the more believable parts of the show.

11. “Innies” and “Outies” Sound Dumb

Okay, I have to agree with this one. One of the funniest unpopular opinions is that “innies” and “outies” are dumb and embarrassing ways to describe the split selves. While I agree these titles are awkward and even childish, I can’t come up with better ones, so I’m not going to chastise the writers for this.

12. Burt and Irving Have No Chemistry

How dare you! Many online fans complain about Burt and Irving as a couple, stating they are too awkward and unbelievable together. I was shocked to hear this, as I think they’re easily the best and most adorable couple in the show! They have similar interests and seem to adore one another, so I don’t get the hate for them.

13. Petey’s Funeral Scene Should’ve Been Cut

I’m pretty indifferent when it comes to this scene. However, a few fans find the entire scene a waste of time on the show and believe it should’ve been cut. The funeral could’ve probably been left out of the show, but maybe it clued us into something that will be important later.

14. Much of The Show Is Boring

I think the show might be boring if you’re only half-paying attention. It can have some slow moments, but if you’re engaged with the story, then every moment and small interaction is important somehow. Perhaps it would be more accurate to describe the show as subtle and muted.

15. The Intro Is Weird

The twisted and freaky intro scene that plays at the beginning of every episode is unsettling but also captivating. Some people hate it, but most fans find it enthralling and creepy in an unforgettable way. I look forward to the intro every time I watch an episode and have yet to get tired of it.

16. Three Hotties Should Not Be Into Mark

In the show, not one, not two, but three hot ladies are into Mark, which some fans find unbelievable. They’re not calling Adam Scott an ugly guy, but he is pretty average, so I understand why some find it weird he has so many gorgeous love interests.

17. Britt Lower Is a Bad Actress

Britt Lower is the actress who plays Helly, and some find her to be a bad actress. I think her character is supposed to be somewhat cold and flat, so she delivers that well. Others find her performance to be uneven and unconvincing, but I guess it depends on what you think Helly should be like.

18. The Season Should Not Have Ended on a Cliffhanger

In my opinion, this is just wishful thinking. Writers are always going to use cliffhangers to end seasons because it ensures the audience will watch the next season. While I can’t wait for the next season and desperately want to know what happens, I can’t fault the writers for trying to keep us engaged.

19. Episode 8 Should’ve Been The Finale

The first season of Severance only has nine episodes, but some fans think it should’ve ended after only eight episodes. Episode 8 of Severance is titled “What’s for Dinner?” and also ends on a cliffhanger. There are some rumors the eighth episode was supposed to be the end, but there are other rumors there were supposed to be ten episodes in season 1.

20. Gemma Is Really Dead

Gemma is the Lumen therapist, and toward the end of season 1, it is revealed that she is also Mark’s late wife, who is clearly not dead. However, some fans theorize that she is actually dead and Mark is just imagining her, or everyone in the show is dead. I hope this isn’t true.

21. Dylan Is Unlikable

Dylan is one of the funniest characters in the show, and it’s revealed he has a family with children. While many see him as a bumbling but lovable character, others find him to be simply annoying and stupid. I don’t think Dylan was supposed to be such a polarizing character.

22. The Show Is a Simulation

I’m not a big fan of this idea, as it seems predictable and overdone. Many movies and shows love to end everything with “it was all a dream” or “this is a simulation,” which may have been creative when first done. But now, it’s frustrating and lazy, so hopefully, that’s not how the show ends.

23. There Should Be No Season 2

I can’t believe some people don’t want a season 2! Not only did the show end on a cliffhanger, but it’s a riveting story with lots of twists and turns that I want to keep going for at least one or two more seasons. I’m not saying we need ten seasons, but I definitely don’t want it to end here.

24. The Show Is Worth Getting AppleTV++

This opinion is just funny, and I love that it was part of the online conversation. AppleTV+ is one of the more affordable streaming services, but it doesn’t have a wonderful collection of shows and movies. Nevertheless, some Severance fans think that the show is worth getting AppleTV+ so that you can watch the mystery unfold.

