24 Women Vilified by History to Name Your Cat After

History loves to turn women into the villains of their stories. A cheeky way to honor these vilified women and give your pet a rebellious vibe is to name your cat after one of these wronged ladies. I'm not saying these women were angels, but people, especially historians, were all too eager to call them devils. Consider using one of these 24 demonized women as inspiration for your new cat’s name. There are plenty of historical females who were not remembered in the best ways, as well as famous literary and mythical characters who get a bad rap.

1. Medusa

Medusa is seen as the villain in Hercules’ story, but she was wronged more than he was. Her beauty was stolen from her for no reason other than jealousy, condemning her to a tortured existence. This name is especially perfect if you have a new cat who tends to hiss a lot!

2. Cleopatra

A woman gets a little bit of power, and she’s made out to be a cold harlot. She has been reported to be a brilliant and wise leader who did amazing things for her people, but she’s only remembered as the woman who had relationships with both Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

3. Hillary Clinton

I think you guys probably saw this one coming. Whether you support her political opinions or not, it’s undeniable that she has been demonized endlessly in ways that her male counterparts simply are not. You can name your cat Hillary if it’s a girl or Clinton if it’s a boy!

4. Monica Lewinsky

Along with Hillary, Monica also got the short end of the stick. Yes, it was wrong to have relations with a married man, but people still love Bill Clinton, while Monica is looked at as a tart. He was the one who was married, after all! She didn’t deserve the relentless hate she got, so name your cat after this poor woman to acknowledge her struggle.

5. Lucrezia Borgia

Lucrezia Borgia lived in the late 1400s and early 1500s as an Italian noblewoman. She was the daughter of Pope Alexander VI and Vannozza dei Cattaneo and was an impressive political figure. History has villainized her as a murderous, cruel woman, but there is very little evidence to prove this.

6. Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn was the Queen of England in the 1530s and was eventually beheaded for treason. She was falsely accused of treason and adultery, which cost her her life. Her story is truly tragic and a perfect example of how history twists stories to go against women while leaving the men untainted.

7. Nefertiti

Nefertiti was an Egyptian queen and the great royal wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten during ancient Egypt’s 18th dynasty. There are many myths surrounding her life, and it seems that the evidence shows she was a divisive figure. But many have chosen to tell the unsavory side of her story, leaving out the good parts of her life.

8. Circe

Circe is one of the most wrongfully villainized women in Greek mythology. She is called an evil witch because she turned Odysseus’s men into pigs when they visited her island in The Odyssey. However, people often forget that she did this because they assaulted and violated her after she tried to feed and house them.

9. Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette is another divisive figure who, in the end, was a product of her environment and not an evil person. She was the queen of France before the French Revolution and is best known for her cavalier quote, “Let them eat cake,” which, by the way, she never actually said.

10. Eve

Eve, as in Adam and Eve, is basically responsible for all of human suffering, according to the Bible. She gets all the blame for taking a bite of the apple, which is wildly unfair as Adam ate the apple, too! Eve is an adorable name for a new kitten and has a connotation of sweet innocence.

11. Yoko Ono

Nowadays, people will refer to any woman who comes between two or more men as a “Yoko Ono,” which is brutal. Yoko Ono may have some weird political beliefs, but the Beatles broke up of their own volition, and it’s ignorant to place all the blame on her for the band falling apart.

12. Hester Prynne

Monica Lewinsky is the modern Hester Prynne. Hester is the main character in Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel The Scarlet Letter. In the book, she is ostracized and abused by her community for being an adulterer, while the man she had an affair with gets off practically scot-free.

13. Helen of Troy

Just because men cannot control themselves, Helen of Troy is considered the sole cause of the Trojan War. She didn’t ask for the war; she didn’t hurl any spears, but she is still blamed for it. The worst part is she gets all this hate in the stories simply because she was considered the most beautiful woman in the world.

14. Lizzie Borden

Most people know Lizzie Borden as the young girl who axed her parents to death. However, that story is not exactly accurate. First of all, she was a grown woman, over 30, and she was never proven to be the perpetrator. In fact, there was a decent amount of evidence that pointed the finger at someone else.

15. Zelda Fitzgerald

Zelda Fitzgerald was the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald and has sadly been remembered as a crazy and cruel woman. She’s been accused of being jealous of her husband’s success and even trying to sabotage his work. In reality, she was bipolar and schizophrenic and loved her husband dearly.

16. Lady Jane Grey

Lady Jane Grey, which is a super cool name for a cat, was the queen of England for a brief time. Some stories paint her as a religious psycho who caused violent uprisings. But the truth is she was a teenager who was manipulated by her family’s ambitions and then wrongfully executed.

17. Bridget Bishop

Bridget Bishop’s tale is painfully tragic. She was the first person ever executed for witchcraft in Salem during the infamous witch trials. Bridget was falsely accused of murdering kids, bewitching men, and casting spells on pigs. It’s more likely that people were just jealous of her.

18. Mary Magdalene

Mary Magdalene has been labeled a sinful woman by the Catholic church, but the evidence shows that it’s more likely she was a caring and kind lady. People have also accused her of seducing Jesus, which is just… weird. Even if they were an item, why does that make her bad?

19. Mary, Queen of Scots

Like Marie Antoinette, ​​Mary, Queen of Scots was more than likely just a product of her times. She’s historically known as Bloody Mary, and that’s where the creepy mirror game comes from! In reality, she was an effective leader and was abused by many of the people around her.

20. Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O’Connor, who recently and tragically passed away, was horribly abused by people after she ripped up a picture of the Pope on SNL. Her courageous act was to draw attention to the abuse going on within the church, but she was vilified for it, and her career never fully recovered.

21. Mata Hari

Mata Hari was an exotic dancer accused of everything in the book. They called her a witch, an adulterer, a German spy, and an all-around evil woman. However, 99% of the rumors were false, and she was simply a scapegoat for the failings of the French military.

22. Margaret Thatcher

Was Margaret Thatcher a perfect politician? No, but who is? Like Hillary Clinton, she has been demonized far more than male politicians who did much worse than her. In the end, she did what she thought was best for her country, and people hated her for it.

23. Agrippina the Younger

Agrippina the Younger, or Julia Agrippina, was a Roman empress and the wife of Emperor Claudius. Historians have vilified her as a woman with uncapped ambition who would resort to anything to get what she wanted, but there is little evidence of her wrongdoings.

24. Empress Wu Zetian

Empress Wu Zetian is known as the first and only female emperor of China, but she’s been woefully demonized by historians. One of the reasons she’s been so fervently vilified is because of her suggestive nature, which was considered sinful. But I think Wu is a pretty cool name for a kitten.

Source: Reddit.