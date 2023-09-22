25 Actors We Can’t Watch on Any Screen Anymore

We all have our favorite actors. We pay attention to their newest projects, binge-watch their shows, and check out their movie lists for ones we have yet to watch. But what about actors that we can’t stand to see in any show or movie? For those cases, we’ve created a club. It’s specifically for actors that we can’t stand to see anywhere at any time. Here are the top 25 in no particular order, according to the internet.

1. Margot Robbie

Barbie Margot Robbie
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Despite her significant roles in recent box office killers like Barbie, one user simply can’t stand to watch her. They can’t explain why but think it depends on how stilted she appears when doing more serious roles. 

2. Nicole Kidman

The Golden Compass Nicole Kidman
Image Credit: Laurie Sparham/New Line Cinema.

Nicole Kidman turned off at least one person who said they felt she was a great actress and a lovely person but couldn’t stand the plastic surgery.

3. Renee Zellweger

Renée Zellweger in Judy (2019)
Image Credit: LD Entertainment.

Another individual thinks Renee Zellweger picked up too much plastic surgery, making it hard for them to watch her on screen. 

4. Helen Hunt

i see you 1
Image Credit: Saban Capital Group.

One participant admitted to having had a crush on Helen Hunt before, again, she got plastic surgery. This commenter went on to clarify they have no issues with cosmetic surgery when it’s done correctly. 

5. Famke Janssen

Famke Janssen
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Another respondent claimed that this Dutch actress no longer can act.  

6. Meg Ryan

youve got mail 1
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One interested party feels that Meg Ryan’s plastic surgery did not do much to help her, claiming she ruined her face for no reason. 

7. Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey
Image Credit: Artisan Entertainment.

Someone felt the same about their crush on the Dirty Dancing actress. While Grey is still gorgeous, her acting isn’t the same anymore. 

8. Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne
Image Credit: Matteo Chinellato / Shutterstock.com

For someone else, it’s Eddie Redmayne they can’t watch. This user said they can’t stand to watch him in anything because he gives them the impression of wanting to be praised for his acting rather than his ability to become a character. 

9. Mark Wahlberg

Daddy’s Home, Mark Wahlberg
Image Credit: Patti Peret/Paramount Pictures.

One forum poster doesn’t buy Mark Wahlberg’s redemption. They think he detracts from any project he’s in based on his presence alone.  

10. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon
Image Credit: Wiki Commons, By Danielle Marie Carolan – 24 Hours in NYC: Meeting Jimmy Fallon & Seth Meyers, SNL and NBC Tour!, CC BY 3.0.

Another person thinks Jimmy Fallon should stop breaking the 4th wall. A second commenter chimed in to agree, saying the host seems fake. 

11. The Rock/Dwayne Johnson

slike 2023 08 29T204759.615
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Another forum user wants to know if Dwayne Johnson can even act. The former wrestler has done a lot of big films while doing a startlingly little amount of acting. He shows up as the Rock, and that’s it. 

12. Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson arrives for the Netflix 'The Dirt' Premiere
Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com.

Somebody wants to know why Pete Davidson is everywhere. He’s not an actor, not a great comedian, and he only seems to have a talent for dating A-list celebrities for a few months. 

13. Pauly Shore

Son in Law Pauly Shore
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Another individual thinks Pauly Shore is probably a nice guy, but they don’t find him funny.  

14. Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort
Image Credit: James Lisle / HBO Max.

Ansel Elgort disgusts another person. This blunt forum member said the actor gave them the ick. They offered no further explanation. 

15. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios.

Another respondent feels that Ryan Reynolds is just on automatic repeat. He plays the same annoying character in every movie he does, with a colorful vocabulary ready to fly. When he was new to Hollywood, the act was funny. Now, it isn’t very interesting. 

16. Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television.

For more than one contributor, Anthony Mackie tops this list. One person said they found him to be bad at acting. Another cited his behavior in interviews as off-putting. 

17. Kevin Hart

Jumanji, Kevin Hart
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

One person enjoyed the Jumanji movie but can’t stand Kevin Hart. Like his friend the Rock, Kevin shows up as himself, no matter the script. 

18. Will Smith

Will Smith in King Richard (2021)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A few contributors actively avoid anything with Will Smith in it. That’s a whole new level of dislike. 

19. Tom Cruise

One commenter isn’t a fan of Tom Cruise but admits he has some good movies. It’s his affiliation with Scientology that turns a lot of people off from his work.

20. Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Several people listed Jesse Eisenberg on this list with differing opinions on why they couldn’t stand him. One commenter cited American Ultra as his worst performance, while another expressed their upset about him being cast as Lex Luthor. 

21. James Franco

Every Thing Will Be Fine (2015)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

James Franco’s creep factor has people turned off about his acting. Unfortunately, he’s also not that great of a director. 

22. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck in Hypnotic (2023)
Image Credit: Ingenious Media.

Another interested party thinks Ben Affleck exudes lousy energy. 

23. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen
Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com.

Several users were not fans of Seth Rogen for a slew of reasons. A commenter called him annoying, arrogant, and everything they dislike about stoner culture. 

24. Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet
Image Credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com.

One particularly disgruntled commenter is sure they’ve never seen Timothée Chalamet move into a role, saying he always seems to be half in and half out of his roles. Another described his performances as wooden.  

25. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt
Image Credit: Universal Television.

On examination, a third person thinks it’s a fifty-fifty toss-up for Christ Pratt. In his more serious roles, his acting is terrible. In comedy, though, Pratt brings life and energy to the screen. 

