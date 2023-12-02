25 Beach Towns You Can Actually Afford To Move To

Growing up, I wanted to live in a beach house. The thought of calm waters washing away the sand, evening walks, and serenity made it the ultimate goal. But as I became an adult, I realized there was an even better option — beach towns! They carry many spacious homes along the coastline and the most beautiful scenes. I scoured the internet and found 25 affordable beach towns that would be great to live in.

1. Daytona, Florida

Compared to other American towns, Daytona offers a pretty affordable living experience. You'll have enough money to cruise on the shorelines while looking for more. As the city steadily moves away from its spring break image, you won't have to worry about being around too many college students.

2. Mastic Beach, New York

If there's one thing New York is known for, it is its busy city life. But Mastic Beach offers quite a different experience. This town is on the Long Island shores and has many beach houses. Judging by the population, it's a great, affordable, suburb-y place to live.

3. Long Beach, Washington

Like Florida, Washington is not big on income taxes. And Oregon, 30 minutes away, doesn't charge sales taxes. Long Beach puts you in a strategic position between these two places. There's no excuse not to live here, with many things to explore on the coastline and good vegan food!

4. Coos Bay, Oregon

The most scenic shores sit on Oregon's Coos Bay. Breathtaking cliffs, unimaginable Pacific, and hiking trails are some things you'll enjoy here. As for expenses, you'll only need a little to get by as prices are friendly in Coos Bay. Oh, and did I mention the fantastic beer?

5. Swansboro, North Carolina

North Carolina is known for its white, powdery beaches. But Swansboro is the only town that will treat you to Osprey landings. It's a great gem calling out to you and promises an affordable lifestyle.

6. Charleston, South Carolina

Regarding beach towns, Charleston ranks as one of the most affordable places to live. While the city isn't exactly on the beach, you're only a short drive away from Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island Beach, and Folly Beach.

7. Wilmington Island, Georgia

Wilmington Island is a beautiful place to live. Scenic and pocket-friendly, it's not directly on the beach but will offer the whole beach town experience. Waterways surround the island and provide a beautiful living experience.

8. Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Ranking fifth in Smart Asset's most affordable beach towns to live in makes Ocean Springs a great place to consider. You could purchase a $250,000 cottage and enjoy a colorful historic town. Plus, you'll only be a short ride from the coastline.

9. Ocean Pines, Maryland

Over the bay from Ocean City lies one of the best small towns with easy access to the beach. It's a beautiful place for a getaway but an even better place to live. Ocean City has expensive real estate, but Ocean Pines is a cheaper beach town alternative.

10. Bremerton, Washington

Bremerton is an affordable beach town. As it's a short ferry ride away from Seattle, it has significantly lower living costs. If you work in Seattle, it's only a short commute back home. The town is strategically positioned so you can enjoy the best of the beach and city simultaneously.

11. Port Arthur, Texas

A beach house in Port Arthur is a savvier investment than most. It's a short drive from Houston but still offers the authentic beach town experience. Housing costs are low, and many people in the beach town commute to Houston for work and adventure.

12. Eureka, California

Although affordable, Eureka comes with one trade-off: the weather. You won't always get warm, sunny days, but primarily cold and damp conditions. If you can live with this, it's a great beach town.

13. Freeport, Texas

Most people overlook this little beach town. It's best for fishing, swimming, and coral reefs. The town is your gateway to the Flower Banks Marine National Park and offers you the expansive Bryan Beach to yourself.

There's so much to see and do in Charleston — you won't know what to choose! The town has affordable housing options and the cost of living is equally low. According to statistics, basic needs like food, clothing, and housing are 6% less in Charleston than anywhere else in the United States

Apart from the affordable cost of living, Pensacola is near many other renowned beaches. As one of the earliest European settlements in history, it has beautiful amenities like eateries, pubs, convenience stores, and nightlife.

16. Pacifica, California

With six miles of beach, Pacifica offers the best beachy, small-town vibe. Situated near the Coast Range, it provides its inhabitants with an excellent quality of life. It's less than 20 minutes from San Francisco.

17. Clearwater, Florida

Picture miles of white sandy beaches that are the best you'll ever find. You'll be sure to get around quickly with a robust transit system as well. The town is also near two airports, making traveling easy and convenient. Clearwater comes with great nightlife and a marine aquarium that rehabilitates marine life.

18. Coral Gables, Florida

Rich with beauty and culture, Coral Gables offers an affordable lifestyle for anyone looking to thrive in a beach town. It has many amenities, including a youth center and a theater for children, families, and adults.

19. North Palm Beach, Florida

North Palm Beach is a fantastic beach town where you can raise your family. It has good schools, a wonderful community, and a busy year-round calendar. Everything is affordable around the scenic coastline. It offers protected and pristine land that's not interrupted by development.

20. Anacortes, Washington

A marvelous place to live, Anacortes ranks high regarding safety, economy, health, and education. It's also another beach town that is perfect for growing families. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy great trails, robust art galleries, and a walkable downtown.

21. Portland, Maine

Well-maintained old buildings, breweries, restaurants, and shops are all in Portland. There is so much to enjoy, including art centers and nearby beaches. It offers a decent and affordable lifestyle.

22. San Buenaventura (Ventura), California

If you hope to live in a beach town and commute to school, you'll appreciate that San Buenaventura is near five established campuses. It's also the place to be if you want to ride the Pacific waves!

23. Goleta, California

This southern California beach town is home to the Coronado Butterfly Preserve, known worldwide for its preservation of butterflies. It's best for those who desire an affordable beachy lifestyle. With the Santa Barbara airport close by, it's easy to travel in and out of the town.

24. Key West, Florida

Only 90 miles from Cuba, Key West is perfect for watersports enthusiasts. You'll find a home here if you want to live and explore the deep sea. Although it has a decent number of inhabitants, the town crawls with tourists yearly.

25. St. Augustine, Florida

Founded by Spanish settlers in 1565, St. Augustine is one of the oldest American beach towns. Still, it comes with a great deal of homey comfort that you will find in the restaurants, music, arts, and nightlife.

What's Unique About These Beach Towns?

While you'll find a comprehensive list of beach towns all over the internet, these are the most affordable in terms of lifestyle and promise an excellent quality of life. They offer great weather all year round, are safe, rank high economically, and provide the best health and education institutions. What's your pick?

Source: Far And Wide.