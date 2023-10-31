25 Best Cities to Be a Vampire

If some weirdo took a bite out of you on Halloween, and now you find yourself craving blood and detesting sunny days, you may be part of the nosferatu species now. Adjusting to this new life can be challenging, but you can make your immortal life easier by relocating to a vampire-friendly city. Below are the 25 best cities for the undead to live, ranked according to factors such as cloud cover, vampire communities, late-night entertainment, blood banks, basements, casket suppliers, and more. Plus, these rankings account for harmful factors, like Christian churches, garlic festivals, sunlight, and werewolf clubs.

1. New York City, NY

Since NYC is the city that never sleeps, it’s the perfect place for a bloodthirsty vampire to set up their lair. This massive city has plenty of night owls, so people won’t think anything of folks who like to be out and about when it’s dark outside. The city also has many blood centers and vampire groups!

2. Chicago, IL

Chicago is another major city where vampires can comfortably live. The weather is mild, with a decent amount of clouds, and roughly 50% of the year is gray and cloudy. It also has a vibrant nightlife, so there is plenty for vampires to do when they wake up at 8 p.m.

3. Columbus, OH

Ohio might not seem like the ideal place for a vampire to reside, but with some of the most blood banks in the nation, it’s sure to keep vampires well-fed. It also is cloudy roughly half the year, so they don’t have to worry as much about being burned to ash in the afternoon.

4. Philadelphia, PA

Philly also has an impressive number of blood banks and decent cloud cover throughout the year. While the nightlife is not quite as vibrant, it’s still prominent, and it’s not strange for people to be out late at night. And there are lots of basements for lairs.

5. Los Angeles, CA

LA seems like a weird choice for a vampire because of the consistent sun, but there are other blood lovers who may want to move here. It’s home to several vampire clubs and groups where vampires are not only welcomed but celebrated.

6. Houston, TX

Houston comes in at number five, which is also surprising because it’s a fairly sunny place. This city doesn’t have any one thing that makes it appealing to vampires, but it falls in the middle of many categories that make it a generally good choice.

7. Portland, OR

Portland, like LA, has an interesting number of vampire groups, clubs, and societies, so it’s an easy place for vampires to transition into and find a welcoming community. Along with the prominent vampire community, there are also great outdoor spaces to find victims.

8. Madison, WI

Madison is another place that has an array of enticing factors for vampires, from the cloudy weather to the number of residents to the nightlife options. Most homes in the area also have spacious basements, making it easy to create a dark lair.

9. Seattle, WA

One might think Seattle would be higher on the list, but it falls short concerning community and entertainment. While vampires may have trouble making friends in Seattle, they can enjoy the constantly cloudy and rainy weather and plethora of people full of blood.

10. Omaha, NE

Nebraska is a surprising option for vampires, but with lots of basements and cloudy days, it can be incredibly safe. It also has a fair amount of vampire groups and vampire-friendly venues, with lots of entertainment and things to do at night.

11. St. Paul, MN

St. Paul tends to be sunny and doesn’t have as many basements, but the excess of entertainment for vampires is impressive. There are many establishments that are open late or even all night long and vampire-friendly locations where the undead can gather.

12. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis is an enticing option for vampires because of the food and drink options, meaning the large population and acceptable lair safety rank. There are many cloudy days when the weather is cold, plenty of basements, and many blood banks where vampires can find a snack.

13. Milwaukee, WI

Another great spot in Wisconsin for vampires to settle down, Milwaukee, may not have the best weather conditions, but it does have an acceptable level of nightlife and several vampiric communities. But the sunny days could be a problem.

14. Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is a fabulous place for vampires because there are very few dangers. Pittsburgh has many cloudy days and very few Christian churches, garlic festivals, spice shops, and werewolf clubs. While nightlife is lacking, vampire families will feel very safe here.

15. Boston, MA

Coming in at number 15 is Boston, Massachusetts. The city is often cloudy and gray, so there are plenty of opportunities for daytime outings. The large and concentrated population, along with the prevalence of basements, makes it an alluring location for the undead.

16. Louisville, KY

Louisville doesn’t have a high number of vulnerable victims, blood drives, or slaughterhouses, so finding food can be tough. However, the many vampire clubs and late-night establishments make it attractive for single vampires looking for fun.

17. Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis also doesn’t have a robust offering of food and drink for vampires, but it’s an incredibly safe place to set up a lair, as there are many basements and cloudy days. Additionally, the city does not host garlic festivals or have herb shops where people can find ingredients to ward off vampires.

18. Albany, NY

Another location in New York that vampires can call home is Albany. The blood banks and slaughterhouses are plentiful, and safety issues are few and far between. Plus, there are several vampire clubs and places for the undead to hang out.

19. Green Bay, WI

For some reason, Wisconsin seems to be a great place for vampires! This area isn’t the safest, with lots of sunlight and herb shops, but there is much to do. The nightlife here is ideal for vampires, and there is already an established vampire community.

20. Detroit, MI

Detroit has an abundance of blood banks, blood centers, slaughterhouses, and potential victims, making it a great place for vampires with massive appetites. It’s not the safest place for a vampire, but it is fun, so it’s wonderful for active and feisty vampires.

21. St. Louis, MO

Despite making it into the top 25 of the best cities for the undead, St. Louis is quite dangerous for vampires. There are many spice and herb shops, garlic festivals, werewolf clubs, and other deterrents that make it dangerous. However, it makes the list because of other factors.

22. Baltimore, MD

On the other hand, Baltimore is one of the safest places for vampires, so it’s great for undead families. It’s not the most entertaining place for vampires, but the lack of sunlight and the excess of basements make it a great place for Dracula’s descendants to settle down comfortably.

23. Cleveland, OH

Cleveland is not super safe for vampires, but it can be a fun place. There’s a robust vampire community in this Ohio city and lots of opportunities for nighttime fun. However, the lack of basements and the prominence of sunlight make it a risky choice.

24. Charlotte, NC

Not many spots on this list are part of the American South, but Charlotte, North Carolina, makes the list. It may be tough to find food because there are very few blood banks and slaughterhouses, but it can be a fun location where vampires can feel safe.

25. Atlanta, GA

Coming in 25th place is another Southern state! Atlanta is a lovely place for the undead who love to party. The vampire community is not yet prominent, but outgoing vampires can take advantage of the hot nightlife and take the initiative to start some vampire clubs.

Source: LawnLove.