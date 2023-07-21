25 Best Disney Movies of The Last 20 Years

Since its inception, the Walt Disney Company has been in the business of bringing audiences high-quality family entertainment. Whether animated or live-action films, the goal is to produce movies that all ages can enjoy. The studio has had its ups and downs, with many films missing the mark. But overall, they have an impressive track record. This list (which only includes Walt Disney and Pixar Productions, not acquired Lucasfilm and Marvel) explores movies produced over the last 20 years, and the 25 best are a remarkable set of films.

1 – Tangled (2010)

Tangled is a beautiful film based on the classic fairy tale Rapunzel. In Disney's version, baby Rapunzel is kidnapped by the evil and manipulative Mother Gothel, who uses the magic in the princess's hair to stay young. For 18 years, Rapunzel is kept in a tower hidden deep in the forest. She grows up to be a spirited, artistic, and curious young woman. Her dream is to see the floating lights she sees each year on her birthday. That becomes a reality with the help of the generous thief, Flynn Rider.

Led by Disney animation legend Glenn Keane, Tangled is a gorgeously animated film that is computer generated but with a style reminiscent of traditional hand-drawn animation. The story is sweet, profound, and moving. The characters are well-rounded and memorable, with fantastic voice work by Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy. Moreover, the score by Alan Menken and the songs by Menken and Glenn Slater are lively and lovely. Overall, Tangled is a brilliant film, part romantic comedy and part musical. It's fun and emotional and shows us that what makes you special comes from within.

2 – Pirates of The Caribbean Franchise (2003-2017)

In 2003, swashbuckling pirate adventures changed forever with the introduction of Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, one of the most entertaining, creative, and captivating characters ever. This character alone makes the film stand out in an unprecedented way. But honestly, the entirety of The Curse of the Black Pearl is remarkable with other terrific characters such as the dashing and brave Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), tenacious and feisty Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and comically ruthless Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). The story is also unique and creative, involving cursed pirates and daring high-seas battles and escapades.

While the original reigns supreme, the others in the franchise, especially Dead Man's Chest and At World's End, help to make the Pirates of the Caribbean films endlessly exciting, funny, romantic, and thrilling tales. They are escapist entertainment at their very best, made brilliant by the breathtaking locations, fantastic characters, and rousing and iconic scores by Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer.

3 – Enchanted (2007)

Enchanted is a film that is a hilarious parody and loving homage to Disney animated films, specifically fairy tales. In the animated world of Andalasia, the endlessly optimistic Giselle is set to marry the sweet but dim Prince Edward after knowing him a single day. But right before her wedding, Edward's evil stepmother Narissa pushes Giselle down a well to “a place where there are no happily ever afters.” Naturally, she means the real world, specifically New York City.

Sweet Giselle is a fish out of water in this hilarious and wholesome story. But she enchants everyone she meets with her sunny outlook and penchant for breaking into song. Most remarkably, she melts the heart of a cynical lawyer, making things complicated when Prince Edward arrives.

Enchanted is a sheer delight from start to finish because of its incredible cast, including the effervescent Amy Adams, hilarious James Marsden, relatable Patrick Dempsey, and deliciously wicked Susan Sarandon. The film works so beautifully because they all fully commit to the narrative. Additionally, the Disney allusions and Easter eggs are so fun, and the music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz is some of their greatest. Enchanted is equally raucous and romantic with heartfelt life lessons.

4 – Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo is one of Pixar's most extraordinary efforts because of its perfect blend of humor and heart, with a relatable and moving story, distinctive and unforgettable characters, and gorgeous animation. The story follows the overprotective clownfish Marlin who travels the ocean to rescue his son Nemo who was caught and (unknowingly to his father) put in a fish tank in a dentist's office. Along the way, he meets Dory, an optimistic and naïve fish who suffers from short-term memory loss.

The film might be 20 years old, but the animation, especially the wondrous ocean and all its living creatures, is still some of the most breathtaking. Moreover, the story and themes of letting go, courage, and friendship help the film feel timeless in quality. The characters are stellar, and the emotions elicited are genuine and profound.

5 – Toy Story 3 (2010)

Toy Story 3 is what many call the finest of all the Toy Story films, and it's easy to understand why. In this installment, the toys' owner Andy is heading off to head off to college but is still reluctant to part with his favorite toys. By mistake, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang are donated to the Sunnyside Day Care and must decide whether to stay or try to find the way back home to Andy.

The plot may be straightforward, but the filmmakers at Pixar went to deep places in our souls with Toy Story 3. As funny as the film is, the most memorable quality is its ability to tap into the profound emotions of the audience, especially as we've grown to love the characters. Whether you're crying or laughing, it's a film that stays with you. Although the franchise continues in Toy Story 4, this film felt like a natural and satisfying conclusion.

6 – Coco (2017)

Coco is a beautiful, bright, colorful, and creative film that follows a boy named Miguel who dreams of being a musician like the famed Ernesto De La Cruz. The only problem is because of past heartbreak, Miguel's family hates and forbids all music. Miguel becomes trapped in the underworld on the eve of Dia De Los Muertos. He seeks a family member who can send him back to the land of the living with the blessing to pursue music.

This is a captivating story with glorious animation, clever humor, and twists in the story that are unexpected. The music will delight and inspire, and the film's moving theme about the remembrance of our loved ones will elicit tears. Coco also portrays Mexican culture with creativity, tremendous authenticity, and heart.

7 – Christopher Robin (2018)

If there ever were a film that represents the sweetness and beauty of happy childhood joys, it would be Christopher Robin. In the movie, Christopher has grown up, married an incredible woman, and has a daughter. He is overworked, harried, and has long since forgotten his boyhood friends Pooh Bear, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Rabbit, and the rest of his 100 Acre Woods pals. Consequently, he loses the ability to enjoy much of life and neglects his family.

When he needs them the most, his old friends find Christopher, and what begins is a delightful adventure about rediscovering unabashed joy. It's a gentle, touching film with witty humor and lovely performances.

8 – National Treasure Franchise (2004-2007)

The National Treasure films are the perfect example of how adventure films can be family-friendly without sacrificing humor, excitement, and style. So often, movies like this can be bland or without personality. But both National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets are fun-filled delights.

The stories center on Ben Gates, a man seeking treasures some believe only to myths. But Ben, his tech genius friend Riley, historian Abigail, and eventually Ben's parents go on thrilling adventures to find these treasures and protect them from those who do not respect the history behind them.

How believable the National Treasure films are is a matter of opinion. But for me, the way they weave in historical events and figures with mystery and American mythology is endlessly clever. They showcase a reverence for the past with a healthy dose of adventure. But the films wouldn't work so well without the exceptional cast, including Nicholas Cage, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, and Helen Mirren, who infuse humor and authenticity into their roles.

9 – Cinderella (2015)

Disney's live-action remakes have been inconsistent. But one remake that remains a dazzling companion to the original is Cinderella. The Cinderella story has been filmed numerous times, not just by Disney. What makes the 2015 version worthwhile is the superb cast that includes Lily James, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter, and Cate Blanchett, stunning direction by Kenneth Branagh, and breathtaking costumes by Sandy Powell.

Moreover, the beauty of this Cinderella is how the story is expanded in ways that feel like natural extensions. Ella meets her Prince before the ball, believing he is merely an apprentice. Their layered relationship and the values instilled in both characters from their parents deepen the story and give it a fresh and touching tone. This Cinderella proclaims that we all must “have courage and be kind,” giving the film one of the greatest lessons we could ever learn.

10 – Inside Out (2015)

Pixar animated films have developed a reputation for tapping into deep-seated emotions in viewers, often giving personality to the abstract. Inside Out is the perfect example of these qualities. It's a funny and profound story that follows a young girl named Riley and the emotions that live inside her. We see Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust and how they create memories and her unique personality.

Joy is in charge, but when Riley and her parents move, she finds it difficult to adjust. And when Joy and Sadness are lost within the deep crevices of Riley's consciousness, the race is on to get their girl to a better place.

Inside Out is an undeniably funny movie, but the way it personifies emotions is clever and profound. It gives a believable personification to feelings and memories and showcases that feeling every emotion is okay. Life is layered and complex, as is how we feel and experience it all.

11 – Frozen (2013)

Frozen became a cultural phenomenon upon release, with the song “Let it Go” reaching monumental heights and capturing the hearts of a generation. Anytime a film becomes that popular, backlash occurs. But despite that, Frozen is still a fantastic film with memorable characters, stellar music, gorgeous animation, and an incredibly refreshing story about sisterly love.

The story of Elsa, the young woman with ice powers she struggles to control, is one that so many can relate to. Those who feel different or isolated relate to Elsa and how she comes into her own. And many can relate to her spunky sister Anna with her unfailing determination and love for her sister while still having her own dreams of love. Anna's potential romantic partners give us that traditional storytelling we adore. But the love between the sisters is the film's heart and what makes Frozen heartwarming.

12 – WALL•E (2OO8)

WALL•E is a remarkable movie for myriad reasons. It features a lovable character in WALL•E, a robot left on an Earth filled with nothing but garbage he compacts into cubes. Despite very little dialogue, it's an enthralling story that captivates the audience. It also features one of the sweetest love stories between WALL•E and Eve, two robots with different objectives. And, again, with very little dialogue and without the benefit of facial expression, their story manages to be moving and believable. It's a credit to the animators.

Moreover, the environmental aspects of the movie feature important messages about taking care of the Earth. WALL•E presents a bleak look at a potential future, but it does not depress. Instead, it's a cautionary tale that, in the end, feels hopeful.

13 – Moana (2016)

Moana is a gorgeous and spirited movie with a beautiful and authentic look at Polynesian culture combined with a fantastical and moving story about courage and looking beyond the surface.

In the film, the chief's daughter, Moana, longs to voyage across the sea. When her village's fish supply disappears, it's because a Demi-God named Maui has stolen the heart of Te Fiti. With courage and determination in her heart, Moana takes it upon herself to find Maui and save her village.

Moana is one of the most beautiful animated films Disney has ever produced. The music by Lin-Manual Miranda is musically and lyrically glorious, especially “How Far I'll Go.” And the themes, brought to life by Moana's character, give audiences a look at what courage and humility look like.

14 – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe (2005)

The most well-known story in C.S. Lewis's Chronicles of Narnia saga gets a breathtaking adaptation in this 2005 film. The story centers on the four Pevensie children, Peter, Susan, Lucy, and Edmund, who are sent to live on an English estate for their protection during WWII.

One day while playing, Lucy discovers a portal to the magical world of Narnia through the back of a large wardrobe. When she brings her siblings through the wardrobe, the children soon become entangled in an epic adventure involving the ruler of Narnia, the lion Aslan, and the sinister White Witch who threatens everything.

While all three Narnia movies are worthwhile, The Lion, the Witch, and The Wardrobe is the most fascinating and emotional. The performances from the four kids are excellent, and the themes of family, courage, and sacrifice are timeless.

15 – Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Saving Mr. Banks is one of Disney's most personal and distinctive films because it depicts some of the studio's most prominent figures, including the founder himself, Walt Disney. The film follows the rocky journey to the big screen of one of Disney's most successful and beloved movies, Mary Poppins.

It took 20 years for author P.L. Travers to agree to let Walt Disney adapt her stories, and the film depicts the adversarial relationships and objections Travers had with every aspect of the production. The film also flashes back to her childhood, showcasing Travers's complicated but loving relationship with her father, who inspired Mr. Banks in many ways.

While Saving Mr. Banks does gloss over how tumultuous this filmmaking process was, it also doesn't sugarcoat it either. It's a fascinating and engaging film with Colin Farrell as Travers's father, Emma Thompson as Travers, and Tom Hanks as Walt Disney giving excellent performances.

16 – Aladdin (2019)

Much like Cinderella, the live-action remake of Aladdin is a worthwhile companion to the animated film. Instead of comparing which is better, judging the movie for what it is illuminates all of its fine merits. The story is similar but features changes that help distinguish and justify the movie's existence. Aladdin and Jasmine are given more time to get to know each other, meeting each as the film opens and bonding over the loss of their mothers. And the chemistry between Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott is sweet, funny, and natural.

Jafar is attractive and subdued, showcasing how evil simmers beneath the surface. And instead of trying to emulate Robin Williams, Will Smith makes the Genie his own and gives one of his finest performances. The music is given new, upbeat life that isn't attempting to compete with the original. Instead, it gives us different worthy interpretations of Menken, Ashman, and Rice's music. Overall, Aladdin is fun and thrilling, with great humor, beautiful costumes, production design, and the distinct stylistic choices of director Guy Richie.

17 – Miracle (2004)

Miracle is a rousing and inspiring film that tells the true story of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team that defied the odds and made history. Led by the formidable coach Herb Brooks, the team, consisting primarily of college students, learned lessons in humility and unity, giving them the confidence to compete against more experienced players.

The United States pulled off a miracle against the Russian team of professionals. And this movie depicts every tense, thrilling, and moving moment for Brooks and the players with authenticity and heart.

18 – Up (2009)

Up is a film known primarily for its opening sequence depicting the love story between Carl and Ellie Fredrickson from childhood to old age. It's done with a beautiful and evocative score and minimal dialogue. And it's one of the most moving sequences ever put on film.

The rest of the film is a delight as well. After his wife's death, Carl becomes grumpy and despondent but is determined to fulfill Ellie's dream to travel to Paradise Falls. He attaches balloons to his house, and away he goes, accidentally taking along the young Wilderness Scout, Russell.

While the film loses its luster with the talking dogs that fly airplanes, the rest is so incredible it's forgiven. It's a sweet, funny, touching story about living your dreams.

19 – Soul (2020)

Soul is a profound, unique, and engaging following the journey of Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher who dreams of being a professional jazz musician. He lands a dream gig at a nightclub but has an accident moments later and finds himself in an in-between of the afterlife. Determined to return to the land of the living, he volunteers to mentor a soul who's determined never to experience life.

The Pixar film is a rich and meaningful story with a creative story and beautiful themes about what makes life worth living. It's not just about significant events but life's simple, everyday wonders. Tears will indeed be shed.

20 – Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday is one of the few remakes that surpasses the original. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, this movie follows a mother and daughter who find themselves in other's bodies after saying they don't understand each other.

Body swap movies ate typically rife with high comedy, and Freaky Friday delivers. Curtis and Logan embody each other perfectly and are clearly having fun. There's also a sweetness to the story when both learn what it takes to walk a mile in each other's shoes. It is light, breezy, and 2000s fun.

21 – Luca (2021)

The iconic line in Luca is “Silencio Bruno,” which is a terrific summation of the film's tone and themes. It means to silence your fears and seize the day. And that is what young Luca does. Set in Italy, Luca is a sea creature with overprotective parents who longs to go to the surface where he can transform into a human. When Luca meets another sea creature, the energetic Alberto, the two become fast friends, dreaming of seeing the world on a Vespa. Soon, the two pals become friends with the feisty girl Guilia and agree to team up for a triathlon race.

Luca has some similarities to The Little Mermaid, but it's entirely its own story. It's sweet-natured and depicts the power of friendship, the importance of acceptance, and the desire to learn about the world. The Italian setting is rich, colorful, and humorous (especially for Italian viewers). And the characters are undeniably relatable and likable.

22 – The Incredibles (2004)

Superhero movies are more prevalent than ever. But before they became the mainstay they are now, Pixar gave us one of the best in this animated gem. The story follows a family who each have a superpower, trying to lead a low-key, suburban life. Patriarch Bob, also known as Mr. Incredible, misses his superhero life of the past. So when a mysterious threat is revealed, he's anxious to return to his former glory, unknowing how much he'll need his family and how personal the battle will be.

The Incredibles is an exciting ride filled with humor and fantastic characters. Films like this can feel like a dime a dozen. But The Incredibles manages to feel distinct, creative, and thoroughly engaging. The Michael Giacchino score is also one for the ages.

23 – Holes (2003)

Based on the book by Louis Sachar, Holes tells the story of a teenager named Stanley, who was wrongfully convicted of theft and sent to a camp for juvenile delinquents. Once there, he's introduced to the brutal conditions these boys face, where each day, they are required to dig holes in the blistering heat because it “builds character.” The actual reasoning is more complicated as many characters' pasts weave into the present day.

Curses, tenacity, deadly lizards, and good kids who've had tough breaks are the defining characteristics of this terrific film. The stellar cast includes Shia LeBeouf, Jon Voight, Sigourney Weaver, Dulé Hill, Patricia Arquette, and Henry Winkler. And the story and characters pull you in and enthrall you. It's tremendously funny, with moments demonstrating the strength of understanding, friendship, and compassion. It's also just a lot of fun.

24 – Eight Below (2006)

While not based on a true story, Eight Below is inspired by scientists and explorers who brave the elements of the frigid Antarctic. It's also about what incredible animals sled dogs genuinely are. The story centers on a research team forced to leave their dogs behind when a massive storm comes in, believing they'll be able to return for them.

Sled dog trainer Jerry (Paul Walker) feels guilt most acutely and works to find funding and a way back to them. Meanwhile, we follow the dogs as they fight for survival, left alone for months. Eight Below is an inspiring, gripping, and heartfelt film. It's not flashy or intense, but still, the story is compelling and will touch many viewers.

25 – Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

A sequel to the 1964 musical masterpiece Mary Poppins Returns may not be the film the original is. Still, it is a delightful and heartwarming film. The story takes place many years after the first film. Jane and Michael Banks are grown up. Michael is a widower with three children, struggling to make ends meet. Finding herself in need, Mary Poppins flies in to help give this family a much-needed dose of whimsy and hope. And with her lamp-lighter friend Jack, they have fun adventures that inspire others to remember what it's like to believe.

Mary Poppins Returns is a fanciful film with bright colors, fun songs and dances, and a superb cast that includes Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Ben Wishaw, Emily Mortimer, and special appearances from Angela Lansbury, and Bert himself, Mr. Van Dyke. It's a film that reminds us that “there's nowhere to go but up” and never to lose hope or your sense of wonder.

Honorable Mentions:

– Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Tim Burton's take on Wonderland is a visual feast for the eyes. It blends the zany and witty with an added dash of adventure. Its muchness leads to greatness.

– The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Even better than the original, this is a sweet-natured and wholesome film with feminist ideals and traditional storytelling. Julie Andrews shines, and Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine have adorable chemistry.

– Cars (2006)

This creative, fun-filled movie about a world inhabited by living cars is visually stunning, extremely funny, and features terrific voice work. The film honors Route 66 and the thrill of racing with lessons about teamwork and humility.

– Encanto (2021)

With gorgeous and vibrant animation, Encanto tells a sweet story about a magical family and the girl, Mirabel, who wants to feel special too. It's touching, luscious, and features the bonafide hit “We Don't Talk About Bruno.”

More Honorable Mentions:

– Zootopia (2016)

This tale is about the rabbit Judy Hopps, a rookie police officer, and the wily fox Nick Wilde she meets and teams up with to uncover corruption. It is funny, intelligent and conveys life lessons in effective but entertaining ways.

– The Princess and the Frog (2009)

A story about never giving up on your dreams, The Princess and the Frog sees the go-getter Tiana and self-centered Prince Naveen turned into frogs, who learn and fall in love in this tale with great songs and fantastic New Orleans flair.

– Waking Sleeping Beauty (2009)

This moving and fascinating documentary relays a time in the history of Disney animation when spirits were low, but their creativity was reawakened. This is not a puff piece and relays the struggles they overcame in the late 80s and early 90s.

– Howard (2018)

A captivating and heartbreaking documentary, Howard is about the late composer Howard Ashman, the musical partner to Alan Menken, who helped breathe new life into the Disney company with The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. It's fascinating but a tearjerker.