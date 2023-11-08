25 Best Places to Order Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

With family coming to town, football games to watch, and kids to wrangle, cooking Thanksgiving dinner can feel impossible. In reality, it’s a solid eight to 10 hours of shopping, prepping, and cooking, which basically eats up your entire holiday, leaving you very little time to socialize and relax. This year, don’t put so much pressure on yourself. Order a complete Thanksgiving dinner from one of the stores and brands below. They won’t disappoint!

1. Blue Apron

Blue Apron is one of the fastest-growing meal kit companies, and they’ve got you covered for Thanksgiving! Their Classic Thanksgiving Box has everything you could want, including a butter-roasted turkey breast, gravy, fresh cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie.

2. HelloFresh

HelloFresh is another major meal kit brand you can order Thanksgiving dinner from. They give you two Thanksgiving Feast options: turkey or beef tenderloin. The dinner comes with mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, garlicky green beans, and a sweet apple crisp.

3. Harry & David

If you want to really impress your guests or your own taste buds, opt for one of the Harry & David Thanksgiving feasts. There is a Gourmet Turkey Feast, Wow Holiday Meal, and Create Your Own, all of which will make your mouth water and make Thanksgiving day exponentially easier.

4. Boston Market

Boston Market doesn’t have a Thanksgiving feast on their menu, but you can order individual items to create a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. Some of the best items include rotisserie chicken, cornbread, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, smothered turkey, and turkey breast medallions.

5. Costco

You can pre-order your Costco Fortune Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner right now! This robust meal is enough to feed eight with a large turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, macaroni and cheese, pies, and a small assortment of other sweet treats.

6. Whole Foods

Whole Foods has many options when it comes to Thanksgiving, from full-on catering to individual items. There are over a dozen meal combinations to choose from, with whole turkeys, turkey breast, lobster tails, roast beef, and ham as some of the protein options. And that’s not even mentioning the amazing sides!

7. Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for its comfort food, so it’s an excellent option for Thanksgiving. They have three options: the Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner, the Heat n’ Serve Feast, and the Hot and Ready Family Dinner, all of which come with a hearty turkey and an array of sides. You can also order your holiday pies here.

8. Omaha Steaks

You can build your own Thanksgiving meal when you order from Omaha Steaks or choose one of their pre-conceived dinners. There are four options to select from, including the Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, Homestyle Ham and Turkey Dinner, Thanksgiving Turkey Feast, and Thanksgiving Ham Feast.

9. Williams Sonoma

Similar to Harry & David, Williams Sonoma offers luxury Thanksgiving dinners that will wow you. With over a dozen holiday meals to choose from, you’ll be overwhelmed by the incredible and delicious options. However, these meals are pretty expensive, so consider your budget before ordering from here.

10. Nueske’s

Nueske’s is a fabulous meat company that specializes in smoked proteins. They don’t have complete Thanksgiving meals, but you can order incredible turkeys and other meats from here, along with decadent desserts and snacks, so all you have to do is the sides!

11. HoneyBaked Ham Co.

The HoneyBaked Ham Co. has perfectly prepared Thanksgiving meals that make this holiday a breeze. Their robust Thanksgiving dinner features honey-baked ham, whole-roasted turkey, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, and turkey gravy, so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

12. Bob Evans

Bob Evans is a restaurant company that specializes in delivering food and meals to customers. They have three main Thanksgiving offerings: the Premium Thanksgiving Celebration Platter, the Thanksgiving Celebration Platter, and the Thanksgiving Hot Meal, all of which are indulgent and cozy.

13. Goldbelly

Goldbelly can deliver hot Thanksgiving meals all around the country, so no matter where you live in the continental U.S., this is a great option. They have an impressive collection of complete meals, mains, and sides, including lobster mac and cheese, cajun turkey, turkey pie, Texas brisket, and much more. It’s ideal if you want a unique Thanksgiving meal!

14. Brio Italian Grille

Give your Thanksgiving an Italian flair with Brio Italian Grille Thanksgiving offerings. You can get your whole Thanksgiving feast from here and enjoy their delicious turkey meat, garlic mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more. You can order it cold and heat it up or get it hot.

15. FreshDirect

FreshDirect is another meal prep and food delivery company that is happy to handle Thanksgiving dinner for you so you can relax with your family. They have twice-baked potato skins, apple and herb stuffing, baked mac and cheese, and plenty of turkey options. But order soon because they sell out fast!

16. Maggiano's

Maggiano’s is another superb place to get a Thanksgiving dinner with an Italian vibe. Their Thanksgiving meals include Caesar salad, roasted turkey, sage and sausage stuffing, smoked ham, whipped mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, pumpkin praline cheesecake, spaghetti and meatballs, and more.

17. Marie Callender's

Marie Callender’s is best known for the little microwave dinners in the frozen aisle, but they can also provide you with a complete Thanksgiving dinner. Some of their most popular and tasty items include apple pie, five-cheese mac and cheese, roasted yams, fresh cornbread, and, of course, turkey.

18. Denny's

Denny’s can make your Thanksgiving ten times easier with their Turkey and Dressing Dinner Pack. You can enjoy their tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of steamed broccoli or sweet corn.

19. Buca di Beppo

Another fabulous Italian restaurant that can help you with Thanksgiving dinner is Buca di Beppo. The restaurant has a traditional Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings, including turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, and more.

20. Fresh Market

Fresh Market has some amazing holiday meal options. You can just get the turkey, or you can let them take care of everything. They even sell holiday brunch meals, so breakfast is taken care of, too! Their offerings include roasted butternut squash with cranberries and pecans, seasoned green beans, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, and more.

21. Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s doesn’t sell a complete Thanksgiving meal, and I pray one day they will because I bet it’d be extraordinary. However, they do sell all the things you could need! They sell top-notch cornbread stuffing, turkey tenderloin, gravy, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and more. You could curate an exquisite Thanksgiving meal with one trip to Joe’s.

22. Albertsons

Albertsons is a grocery delivery company and you can order all the ingredients and kitchen essentials you need to make dinner. Or, you can just order their stupendous holiday meals. You can have the Traditional Turkey Dinner, complete with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, and more, or opt for the flavorful Spiral Ham Dinner with mashed sweet potato, spiced apples, and more.

23. Bravo Italian Kitchen

Another Italian place? Yes! Italian places love to make this holiday easy for you. The Bravo Italian Kitchen Thanksgiving feast comes with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal veggies, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and your choice of salad.

24. Popeyes

Popeyes is a southern-style fast food place, but they’ll take care of your Thanksgiving turkey if you want! They’re offering their Cajun-Style Turkey again this year — a whole turkey hand-rubbed and infused with bold Louisiana seasonings. Along with the turkey, you can order sides of mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuits, and anything else you want from their regular menu.

25. Publix

Publix wants to make your Thanksgiving as easy as possible, too, so they sell over a dozen complete Thanksgiving meal options. These dinners can serve anywhere between two and 18 people and feature a variety of proteins, such as whole turkey, sliced ham, maple-glazed pork, hickory ham, and more.

Source: GoodHouseKeeping.