25 Best Scary Movies Based on Books (And Aren’t by Stephen King)

Whenever anyone thinks of the connection between horror movies and horror literature, one name leaps to mind: Stephen King. And with good reason. More than 60 movies have been made based on King’s work, including all-time classics such as The Shining and Carrie. But King is not the only name in the game. For moviegoers who want a touch of class in their spooky season viewing, here are twenty-five more great scary movies based on books.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

Thanks to his winnings on the Groucho Marx-hosted game show You Bet Your Life, William Peter Blatty had the means to become a writer, later penning The Exorcist. Based in part on a real story involving a possessed boy in 1949, Blatty crafted a story about the loss of faith, written from the perspective of a devout Catholic. The novel proved the perfect blueprint for agnostic director William Friedkin to work, creating a movie that explored the spiritual without forsaking the human.

2. Jaws (1975)

It’s hard not to feel bad for Peter Benchley, author of the book Jaws. Benchley wrote a pulpy adventure novel about a killer shark, one filled with tawdry elements such as an affair between scientist Matt Hooper and Ellen Brody, wife of the book’s police chief protagonist. However, Benchley's name comes up whenever people talk about great movies based on bad books.

It’s not entirely his fault, as Jaws has the same premise and tension that made the movie great. It’s just that he lacks the magic of Spielberg’s filmmaking, his ability to make realized human characters out of what could be mere shark bait.

3. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Author Richard Harris introduced the world to Hannibal Lecter as a supporting character in his 1981 novel Red Dragon. As he hunts the killer Francis Dolarhyde, protagonist Will Graham seeks help from Lecter, the man he caught. Harris recreates that dynamic in his 1988 follow-up, The Silence of the Lambs, replacing Graham with an agent in training, Clarice Starling. That change proved to be the key to Jonathan Demme’s adaptation, which succeeds not only because of Anthony Hopkins’s take on Lecter but also for the focus on Jodie Foster’s Clarice.

4. Psycho (1960)

With Psycho, author Robert Bloch pens a lurid tale involving affairs, witchcraft, and a beheading. Those topics seem odd for Alfred Hitchcock, the gnatty English gentleman who directed respected thrillers such as Vertigo and North by Northwest. But Psycho proved the perfect material for Hitchcock to apply his uncanny ability to build tension. At once, it is psychologically rich, impeccably designed, and still shocking to this day.

5. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Many versions of Dracula have made it to the big screen, but most adapt not the Bram Stoker novel but a stage play by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston. Not so for Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 movie with the apt title Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Coppola hits the major plot points and scenes from Stoker’s book, the prose's heated tone, and even the epistolary structure. Despite baffling critics and audiences, the resulting film earned four times its budget at the box office.

6. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jack Finney’s novel The Body Snatchers first appeared in serialized form in 1954 issues of Collier's Magazine, published in book form the following year. Although critics criticized the book, comparing it to Robert Heinlein’s The Puppet Masters. But there’s denying the story's effect, which has been made into a Hollywood film four times.

Phillip Kaufman’s take from 1978 stands at the top of that list, outdoing even the iconic 1956 original. Kaufman’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers finds the threat to individuality not in suburbia but in the self-help craze of the 1970s, complete with an outstanding performance by Leonard Nimoy.

7. I Walked With a Zombie (1943)

Modern viewers will be shocked to find no flesh-eating ghouls in I Walked With a Zombie, not realizing that zombies before Night of the Living Dead were mind-controlled figures from Haitian mythology, not brain-munchers. Viewers will also be shocked by the familiarity of the screenplay, for which writers Curt Siodmak and Ardel Wray borrow from the Charlotte Brontë novel Jane Eyre, shifting the tale of a husband (Tom Conway) courting a nurse (Frances Dee) while hiding his troubled first wife (Christine Gordon) to Haiti.

The film may not be the most frightening, but director Val Lewton brings his characteristic atmospheric romance.

8. Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde (1931)

It’s easy to see why Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde would resonate with filmmakers. The story allows directors to visualize psychological complexity and an irresistible monster tale. Fourteen other movie makers had adapted the book before Frederic March took the lead in an Academy Award-winning performance in 1931’s Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde. Director Rouben Mamoulian and screenwriters Samuel Hoffenstein and Percy Heath make good use of the special effects, which present gentle Jekyll’s transformation into the brutal Mr. Hyde.

9. Annihilation (2018)

Before becoming an acclaimed screenwriter and director, Alex Garland was a novelist. This experience prepared him to adapt Jeff VanderMeer’s Annihilation, a surrealistic story about an expedition into a part of the Florida Everglades mutated by a downed meteor. Rather than replicate Jeff VanderMeer’s strange prose, Garland relies on subtle special effects and an unnerving soundtrack by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow. Garland’s take maintains the disturbing tone of the source material while making an entertaining film.

10. Dead Ringers (1988)

One could be forgiven for thinking that David Cronenberg wrote Dead Ringers himself. The story of identical twin gynecologists has all the hallmarks of the Canadian director’s work, focusing on the relationship between the body and the mind. Cronenberg and his co-writer Norman Snider put their voice into the script, but they based the work on the novel Twins by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland, a fictionalized take on a real case.

Regardless of the source, there’s no question that Cronenberg creates an upsetting tale that presents his key themes as compelling and troubling.

11. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Several writer Ira Levin’s works would make it to the screen in one form or another, including A Kiss Before Dying and The Stepford Wives, which were adapted twice. But none carry the punch of Rosemary’s Baby. Director Roman Polanski imagines the tale as a tense and, believe it or not, cheeky conspiracy story grounded by Mia Farrow’s vulnerable performance. But it almost didn’t go that way, as famed huckster William Castle first optioned the book in a play for respectability. Fortunately, Castle stepped into the producer role, giving Polanski the room to make a masterpiece.

12. American Psycho (2000)

Although it has admirers, Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho does invite charges of sexism, as readers struggle to understand if the book condemns all of the horrific positions held by murderous yuppie Patrick Bateman. The film adaptation by Mary Harron retains much of the nastiness in Ellis’s work. Still, she and co-writer Guinevere Turner turn their satirical eye toward Bateman himself, as portrayed by a never-better Christian Bale. Harron’s film deflates both vapid finance bros like Bateman and anyone who would admire him.

13. Audition (1999)

Given his prodigious output, Japanese director Takashi Miike must rely on other sources to find inspiration for his movies. This method doesn’t always result in significant material, but no one can deny the power of Audition. The story of a wealthy widower (Ryo Ishibashi) who meets the mysterious Asami (Eihi Shiina) during a tv style pageant, Audition, remains shocking even two decades later. Much of that power comes from the 1997 novel by Ryū Murakami, which deals with its subject matter less subtly than Miike but still provides the initial ideas.

14. Let the Right One in (2008)

Surprising as it might sound, authors can be far more explicit than filmmakers, as they need to suggest horrible things and rely on the reader to provide the visuals. That fact challenged the Swedish director Tomas Alfredson, who brought John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel Let the Right One Into the screen. Where Lindqvist could include vivid descriptions of violence and worse, Alfredson could only imply terrible things occurring just off-screen. Of course, that restriction didn’t diminish the strength of Alfredson’s film, which took home many prestigious awards.

15. The Island of Lost Souls (1932)

When Paramount Pictures acquired the rights to The Island of Dr. Moreau by H.G. Wells, they thought they had a horror classic to rival those made at Universal. However, they had a knottier project, as Wells’s case against vivisection did not lend itself to a popcorn thriller. Furthermore, early screenplays implied a romantic relationship between a panther-human hybrid and Moreau or his guest.

However, once Erle C. Kenton signed on to direct a script by Philip Wylie and Waldemar Young, The Island of Lost Souls turned into a unique work, more haunting and sensual than Wells could have imagined.

16. The Innocents (1961)

Henry James’s novella The Turn of the Screw invented psychological horror, telling a story about a governess who suspects corruption of her young charges. The corruption may stem from the involvement of evil ghosts or a figment of the governess’s imagination. James’s narrative refuses to provide a clear answer.

Director Jack Clayton couldn’t recreate the book’s unreliable narrator, so instead, the screenplay by William Archibald and Truman Capote focuses on governess Miss Giddens, played with raw vulnerability by Deborah Kerr. Thanks to Kerr’s performance, The Innocents retains the psychological depth of the novel without relying on an unreliable narrator.

17. Ghost Story (1981)

Published in 1979, Ghost Story by Peter Straub became an immediate hit among critics and audiences, landing on the bestseller list and winning numerous awards. So powerful was the response to Ghost Story that director John Irvin could attract top-name talent to his adaptation, written for the screen by Lawrence D. Cohen.

Fred Astaire, Melvyn Douglas, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., and John Houseman signed on to play four elderly friends forced to face their past crimes. The quartet lent a bit of class to the proceedings, which gave Irving room to play up shocking elements of the tale.

18. The Ruins (2008)

In his novel The Ruins, Scott Smith tells about people fighting for survival in a desperate, impossible situation. In his screenplay for the film version of his book, Smith downplayed the survival aspects and highlighted the gore to better fit with the torture films popular in the 2000s. The book and the movie follow four American tourists attacked by living vines after violating a Mayan temple. Director Carter Smith trains his camera on the nasty wounds inflicted by the vines, but the depth of the original novel remains in the actors’ sensitive takes.

19. The Haunting (1963)

Written by the masterful Shirley Jackson, The House on Haunted Hill carried on in the tradition of Henry James. The book's plot sounds like standard spooky stuff, in which a supernatural investigator invites a group to stay overnight in a house known for strange occurrences. Jackson uses this well-worn structure to explore generational abuse and mental breakdowns.

For The Haunting, journeyman director Robert Wise filled his film version, written by Nelson Gidding, with effective scares. But he lost the psychological depth in the process, making a solid if unremarkable ghost flick.

20. The Relic (1997)

The Relic by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child hit the bestseller list when it was released in 1995, but it feels ready-made to be a blockbuster film. The story about a monster killing people in a New York museum, attracting the attention of FBI special agent Aloysius X.L. Pendergast, has a Hollywood hit written all over it.

However, the 1997 film version by director Peter Hyams deviated from the book in several ways, removing Preston and Child’s main character, Pendergast, and moving the setting to Chicago’s Field Museum. The changes don’t prevent Hyams from telling an action-packed tale with a great movie monster.

21. The Howling (1981)

The 1977 novel The Howling removed the werewolf tale from swampy marshes and gothic villages and brought it into the 20th century, taking place in Los Angeles and the mountains of California. Author Gary Brandner touches on some weighty topics, most of which get excised in the screenplay by John Sayles and Terence H. Winkless and almost ignored by director Joe Dante.

Instead, Dante takes the same horror comedy approach he honed in his debut Piranha, hinting toward madcap comedy in his portrayal of a hippie colony populated by werewolves. It’s hard to say if a more faithful adaptation would have saved The Howling from being overshadowed by An American Werewolf in London, also released in 1981. Still, the version that hit the screen feels like a pure distillation of Dante’s sensibilities.

22. Ringu (1998)

Given its plot of a haunted video tape, Ringu could only exist as a movie. However, writer Koji Suzuki released 1991’s Ringu and two sequels before director Hideo Nakata and writer Hiroshi Takahashi made the story into a movie in 1998. Although Suzuki does describe the images on the tape, his work falls more in the mystery than in the horror genre. Takahashi’s screenplay retains the mystery elements, as does the American version written by Ehren Kruger and directed by Gore Verbinski. However, the tape footage shot by Nakata overpowers anything else in the film, securing it in the horror category.

23. The Omega Man (1971)

Even people who don’t know his name know the work of Richard Matheson. He wrote some of the most influential movies and television shows, including the best episodes of The Twilight Zone. Matheson’s best-known novel is I Am Legend (1954), a post-apocalyptic tale about the last surviving human battling a civilization of ghouls.

I Am Legend has come to film three times, first in the Vincent Price vehicle The Last Man on Earth (1964) and most recently as the Will Smith vehicle I Am Legend (2007). The Charlton Heston-led The Omega Man may not be the most faithful take on Matheson’s work, but it is the most entertaining, thanks to the scenery-chewing from Heston and Anthony Zerbe as the ghouls’ leader.

24. Nightbreed (1990)

As much as Stephen King looms over literary horror, Clive Barker deserves as much attention. Barker’s heady and sensual writing has been adapted as the Hellraiser franchise and Candyman, both necessary entries in horror cinema. Barker had intended Nightbreed to be the purest adaptation of his work, as he signed on to write and direct the movie version of his book Cabal.

However, studio meddling removed the film from his vision, leaving Barker dissatisfied with the final product. In 2014, a director’s cut was released for home video, better matching Barker’s intentions, mixing romance and fantasy with disturbing horror.

25. The Amityville Horror (1979)

Depending on who one asks, the hit haunted house movie The Amityville Horror is either based on the book of the same name by Jay Anson or on real-world events that Anson purported to document. Whatever people believe, there’s no denying that The Amityville Horror told a distinctly American ghost story that found horror in the dream of home ownership.

The film by director Stuart Rosenberg and writer Sandor Stern doesn’t wholly capitalize on those themes. Still, it was released to audiences hungry for supernatural movies and became a hit that launched a franchise that continues to this day.