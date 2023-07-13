25 Best Sitcom Characters of All Time

Sitcom characters are usually outrageous tropes of people with weird quirks and distinct personalities. From sarcastic womanizers to idiotic professionals to ignorant sweethearts to stubborn cynics, everyone has a sitcom character who they adore. Check out the 25 most-loved sitcom characters, according to an online discussion.

George Costanza, Seinfeld

George Costanza is one of those characters that can be truly divisive, as some love him, others hate him, and many love to hate him! His mannerisms, woes, and tension on screen are unforgettable, cementing him as one of the greatest characters of all time. Others voted for Art Vandelay, but George Constanza won over him.

Hawkeye, MASH

Many online commenters nominated MASH characters as the greatest sitcom character, but Hawkeye takes the cake. His witty ways, charming demeanor, and edgy comments make him irresistible. While he's a saucy womanizer, he's also kind and responsible, making him a complex and lovable character.

Captain Raymond Holt, Brooklyn-99

Captain Raymond Holt provides over the precinct and rides the line between strict and caring as he tries to warm up to his underlings. Holt is a sensational character because he's gay but avoids all the stereotypical gay tropes that Hollywood has overused.

Ron Swanson, Parks and Recreation

Ron Swanson is an iconic character, as he tries to be stoic and selfish but can't help but love his friends. He's surrounded by hilarious and unique characters, but his gruffness and Nick Offerman's fantastic delivery of every line make him one of the most beloved.

Frank Reynolds, It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia

Frank is a gross character that constantly delivers jokes that will have you rolling on the floor. Is he a good person? No. Is he a rib-tickling comedy genius? Yes. As always, Danny Devito transforms the character into something distinct and wildly funny, and the show wouldn't be what it is without him, as exemplified by the first season.

Niles Crane, Frasier

Every character on Frasier is wonderfully hilarious, but Niles Crane got the most votes on this forum discussion. His meek ways and exaggerated mannerisms make him a delight to watch. Whether cowering to his unseen wife or competing with his brother, he's amusingly awkward and insecure.

Dwight Schrute, The Office

Michael Scott was in the running, but Dwight Schrute is easily one of the most memorable and funny characters ever written. His commitment to his weirdness means that his character delivers endless surprises, from the odd beet farm to his amazingly normal family.

Abed Nadir, Community

The Greendale Seven are all iconic in their own right, but Abed is a truly distinct character. He lives in the world of TV and makes everything meta, pulling the audience in and forming a connection with viewers. His social struggles make him endearing, despite his robotic mannerisms.

Perry Cox, Scrubs

JD and Turk got shoutouts, but Dr. Perry Cox's sarcasm and brutal honesty makes him one of the best sitcom characters. His toxic relationship with his wife, commitment to his patients, and distaste for JD all contribute to his complex and sometimes relatable character.

Lucille Bluth, Arrested Development

Lucille Bluth is one of the funniest characters on Arrested Development. She's a cold and cruel mother who's obsessed with money and appearances. Her bluntness and out-of-touch comments make her an absurd character that always hits your funny bone.

Hal Wilkerson, Malcolm in the Middle

Hal is the father of Malcolm in the Middle, and while he and his wife are insanely funny together, he takes the cake as one of the best sitcom characters. Played by the always fantastic Bryan Cranston, Hal is a sensitive man obsessed with his wife and tries to be the best parent he can but sometimes misses the mark. It's worth noting the show never confirms the last name “Wilkerson,” but fans have found clues to indicate this is their last name.

Moira Rose, Schitt's Creek

Moira Rose is similar to Lucille Bluth, as they both seem to think money grows on trees and they're entitled to everything. Moira, played by the fabulous Catherine O'Hara, has a wispy voice and vapid personality that make her subtly funny. Instead of loud, boisterous jokes, Moira delivers ridiculous but understated lines that you'll be laughing at throughout the day.

Kitty Forman, That '70s Show

Kitty and Red are tied, but I had to give it to Kitty because of her hilarious little laugh on this fun 90s sitcom. She's always trying to calm Red down and has a playful and upbeat attitude, always trying to keep the family happy. But when she reaches her breaking point and cracks, her spiraling is beyond hilarious.

Lucy Ricardo, I Love Lucy

Lucy Ricardo is one of the most iconic sitcom characters who set the stage for all the hilarious women who followed her. Her wild antics and well-intentioned shenanigans make her lovable and relatable. She was a confident but caring woman who was impossible not to adore.

Rose Nylund, Golden Girls

All the Golden Girls were nominated for best sitcom character, but Ms. Betty White won. Her loving but ditsy ways make her irresistible, especially when contrasted with some of the snootier characters on the show. She was the punchline for much of the show, but that didn't stop people from falling in love with her.

Phil Dunphy, Modern Family

Modern Family is riddled with spectacular characters, but none quite as lovable as Phil. He's a well-meaning guy just trying to be the best dad he can while loving his uptight wife. He's completely unpretentious and kind but sometimes puts his foot in his mouth with lines that will have you dying from laughter.

Reverend Jim Ignatowski, Taxi

Reverend Jim was a gentle soul in Taxi and perfectly captures the vibe of the 1960s. He tended to be spacey and odd but still one of the most lovable drivers on the show. Jim was liked because of his hilarious demeanor and constant confusion, which is relatable in many ways.

Carlton Banks, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Who could ever forget the Carlton dance? Carlton Banks is one of the most outrageous and weird sitcom characters who constantly embarrasses himself. Like George Costanza, Carlton always tries to be cool and casual but rarely accomplishes his goal.

Barney Fife, The Andy Griffith Show

Barney Fife was easily the funniest character on The Andy Griffith Show. Surrounded by honest and sincere character, Barney's awkward mannerisms and dense comments are always the lightest part of the show.

Arthur Spooner, King of Queens

Arthur Spooner is Carrie's dad on King of Queens. As always, Jerry Stiller is unbelievably funny, with his boisterous voice and absurd one-liners. People love him because he's over-the-top, making it impossible not to chuckle at how exaggerated and dramatic he is.

Basil Fawlty, Fawlty Towers

Basil Fawlty is an impossible man with little patience and a rude, snobby demeanor. He seems to be frustrated by everything and everyone, including his wife. Nevertheless, people love his obtuse character and cynical ways that make him fun to watch.

Coach Ernie Pantusso, Cheers

It's hard to pick just one character from the 80s sitcom Cheers, but most people voted for Coach! As a former coach for the Red Sox, Coach is stern and responsible, but he's also sweet and caring. He's happy with a simple life now, working at the bar and hanging with his buddies. While he's a charmingly uncomplicated character, he still delivers some of the funniest lines.

Joey Tribiani, Friends

Everyone has a favorite character from Friends, but Joey Tribiani is one of the most loved because of his endearing ways. He's not the brightest bulb and can be a selfish womanizer, but at the end of the day, he has a huge heart and would do anything for his friends.

Maurice Moss, The IT Crowd

Maurice is the awkward and socially-challenged mama's boy in The IT Crowd. He's a layered character, one of the most intelligent people on the show, but he can behave very childishly in certain situations. He gets bullied by other characters, but the audience loves his sensitive demeanor and funny lines.

Father Dougal McGuire, Father Ted

Father Dougal is one of the three main priests in the sitcom Father Ted. He's a dim-witted and ignorant man that knows almost nothing about Catholicism. He's a cheerful, innocent man with a kind soul that endears him to the audience. Dougal is well-liked because his naivety and pureness directly contrast with the other cynical characters.

