25 Best Sylvester Stallone Movies Ranked

Sylvester Stallone found himself in the film-making business after a rough life of poverty and failures. But with some steadfast film-quality perseverance and passion, Stallone was able to punch through all of his obstacles to reach the pinnacle of action hero stardom.

He is among the most incredible action movie stars of all time. Though some of his films don’t hold up quite well in the 21st century, they sometimes set the benchmark for action, violence, underdogs, and even poignancy.

1. Creed (2015)

This is how you make a soft reboot of a long-running franchise. Creed takes the unbelievably talented Michael B. Jordan and pairs him with a father figure in Sylvester Stallone, who trains him to be the next boxing champion.

Their relationship is unmatched; Stallone is at the top of his acting game, all while having a budget that gives this movie the visual punch it deserves as an instant modern classic.

2. First Blood (1982)

The original Rambo is unlike anything else that the series spawned. It tells the story of a traumatized war veteran who ends up in a small town where he is ambushed and has to fight for his life. This is dark, disturbing, and downright bloody from start to finish, this is what Rambo fans should have seen more of.

3. Rocky (1976)

This is where it all began. The music, the scenery, and the acting are all top-notch in this story of a small-time boxer who wishes to train and work his way up to stardom. The relationships are fantastic, the drama is excellent, and it holds up quite well today.

4. Rocky Balboa (2006)

You rarely see a soft reboot and sequel that is somehow able to capture the magic of the original while offering its unique perspective. Such is the case with an old Rocky mourning his wife and deciding to enter the ring one last time, only to find himself swept up in a bout against the current greatest boxer in the world.

5. Rocky II (1979)

This is how you make a dramatic sports sequel. Upping the antics and giving even more for Sylvester Stallone to work with as the titular Rocky, this is a much more personal story of revenge and becoming even better so he can take down Apollo Creed once and for all.

6. Creed II (2018)

Creed II does what any boxing superstar sequel should: up the stakes while adding some personal grudges. Once again, Stallone and Michael B. Jordan are stellar together, impressively tying this entire franchise from start to finish.

7. Antz (1998)

Antz is a rare occasion for Sylvester Stallone, seeing him lend his voice talents alone to the silver screen. Though the animation doesn’t quite hold up too well in the 21st century, the cast and acting do, alongside this classic family-friendly story of an everyday ant trying to save his colony.

8. The Expendables 2 (2012)

Though only marginally improved upon the original, this sequel brings back its all-star cast for another round. After a teammate is murdered, this superstar lineup goes on a bombastic and unmatched revenge tour that you certainly don’t want to be on the receiving end of.

9. Rocky III (1982)

This third film in the series finds itself in an intriguing position. While not quite as impressive as the first two movies but not nearly as awful as the ones that came after, it has an interesting and entertaining middle position. Its premise is bland, but its action and classic retreading of familiar ground are welcome.

10. The Expendables (2010)

Gather together the greatest action movie stars of all time and put them under the lead of Sylvester Stallone, and you have this one-of-a-kind movie. Though it doesn’t use its impressive cast to the fullest, the action is extraordinary.

11. Demolition Man (1993)

With an all-star 1990s trio of Stallone, Wesley Snipes, and Sandra Bullock, you already know you’re in for a treat. Couple that with the dystopian future Los Angeles setting, and you have one of the most underrated sci-fi flicks that is a must-watch for action thriller fans.

12. Death Race 2000 (1975)

Far from how the actual United States looked in 2000, this dystopian alternate-history film looks at the titular Death Race, where cars race across the country, gaining points for running over innocents and causing mayhem. It is utterly ridiculous, vastly over-the-top, and possibly needs a reboot.

13. Cop Land (1997)

This buddy cop movie starring Stallone and Robert De Niro together is electrifying, mainly due to the two leads in this crime drama. The two go against all odds to find the truth behind an incident that was covered up and bring the perpetrator to justice.

14. F.I.S.T. (1978)

For a more poignant movie that has some thrills here and there but a lot to say about the culture at the time, this drama sees Stallone as a rebellious and eventually fired warehouse worker who leads a union only to get thrust into the middle of some less-than-ideal connections.

15. Rocky IV (1985)

Ignoring the disturbing premise of this movie, this film takes the drama and action to unbelievable new heights. Though it isn’t constantly conceivable or understandable, there’s no denying this led to some of the most iconic scenes in this series' history.

16. Nighthawks (1981)

One of the more underrated Stallone classics, this movie paved the way for many of the violent thrillers that would come after. Stallone thrills as a hero once again, starring as a lowly cop aiming to take down a terrorist.

17. The Lords of Flatbush (1974)

Long before he would be the boxing champion and war veteran everyone knows him by, this underrated flick stars Stallone as a gang member who wants love. This more comedic take makes for a fascinating look at one of his earliest credits.

18. Cliffhanger (1993)

Without a doubt, this is a Rambo movie or any other Stallone action thriller in anything but name. The barebones premise at least leads to some smart and entertaining action sequences that show off Stallone’s skills.

19. Victory (1981)

This is one of the strangest movies for Stallone, combining the thrilling action of his other films, breaking out of prison, and soccer all at once. It leads to an entertaining and odd film that holds up decently well.

20. Escape Plan (2013)

If you want a primarily dumb action flick to get you through a date night, this is the one to watch. Seeing Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger team up is a real treat, but their story of breaking out of prison is primarily predictable.

21. Rambo (2008)

This soft reboot, but still very much a sequel, has a bit more subtlety and intrigue, but not enough to differentiate it from many of the other movies. This is a standard tale of Rambo rescuing someone in need while murdering countless in the process.

22. Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

This finale for Rambo sees him trek across the border to fight a Mexican cartel to rescue the granddaughter of a woman he cares about. While it has much more structure and striking visual qualities, Last Blood still suffers from many other violent issues from this series.

23. Rambo III (1988)

There is some decent action to be found in this third entry in the classic violent thriller series, but it isn’t relatively as high or low as the others. But it has a bit more structure than at least one of the movies that came before it.

24. Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

The other half of Stallone’s decorated action career is another franchise with unbelievable highs and lows. See Rambo: First Blood Part II, which is far from the dark, twisted, and engrossing take on PTSD that the original was. Though this is the Rambo that many fans remember, tearing through the jungle for revenge, it is as mindless as it gets.

25. Rocky V (1990)

It’s wild to see a list where the very peak of this actor’s career is in the same franchise as the one near the bottom pit of his films. But such is the case with Rocky V, the much-maligned fifth entry in the boxing series that many would like to forget about.

To its credit, it attempts to give Balboa some intriguing developments as a retired boxer now down in the dumps after spending all his money. That said, it falls apart in its various sub-plots that are either far too predictable or not developed thoroughly enough.