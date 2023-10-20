25 Best Wi-Fi Network Names We’ve Seen In The Wild

Giving people the ability to name their Wi-Fi networks has been one of the best ideas in its history. Sure, it makes it easier to differentiate different networks, but the creativity and humor it’s brought to an everyday thing makes it so much more. Members of a popular online forum decided to share some of their favorite names they’ve seen for a Wi-Fi network. Here are 25 of the best names we’ve seen out in the wild for Wi-Fi networks.

1. “ThatsWhatSheSSID”

I come from a family that is constantly making “that’s what he/she said” jokes. So, seeing this name warmed my little, immature heart. Many of these names will have some sort of witty pun involving Wi-Fi. SSID stands for “service set identifier.” Basically, it’s the network’s name, adding a bit more humor to the joke.

2. “Wu Tang LAN”

It may not be a joke, but I can still appreciate people wanting to share their favorites in the world of hip-hop. And do you know what else I can appreciate? A pun! Another score for crafty wordplay.

3. “Wife Eye”

Calling your Wi-Fi “wife eye” isn’t even all that clever, but I still keep giggling whenever I see or think about it. Apparently, the simple act of making a homophone for Wi-Fi out of two words is just so entertaining to me.

4. “IBelieveWiCanFi”

There are many reference puns a person can make with “Wi-Fi,” and I’m here for every single one of them. There isn’t much that could make this name in particular any better. Except if it was in an airport or a skydiving company, that would make it ten times funnier.

5. “TheLanBeforeTime”

For many, The Land Before Time (1988) was a significant part of their childhoods. I mean, who doesn’t like dinosaurs? Quite a few people in the forum declared that this was currently the name of their network. I can only hope that at least one of them is talking about a museum because this is the perfect name.

6. “It Burns When IP”

A little clever, a little silly, a little disgusting. I can only imagine what it was like when they eventually came up with the name for this network and what it was like for those who found it later. Plenty of snickers and giggles is all I can hope for.

7. “PrettyFlyForaWiFi”

Maybe I’ve spent too much time on the internet, but I’ve heard the song enough to really like this network name. So I know seeing it on a list as I’m trying to connect would make me smile like a big dork. It may not sound as close as others, but it’s close enough for me.

8. “Bill Wi The Science Fi”

Bill Nye has made such an impact on so many children that not completing his name with “The Science Guy” feels sacrilegious. Many people, young and old, would quickly and willingly start to chant “Bill” to the beat of the show’s theme song when provoked. I should know; I’ve seen and been a part of it. Whoever it was that has this as their network name has excellent taste in educational programming.

9. “Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wifi”

Do you remember that viral video of a news interview about an attacker in Lincoln Park? If you’ve been on the internet for long enough, then you do, and you’ve probably figured out the reference already. There isn’t a month that goes by where that video isn’t referenced in some way, shape, or form in my household. Honestly, I might have to hold a family meeting to get us to change the name of our own Wi-Fi.

10. “FBISurveillanceVan”

Whoever has this name has a similar sense of humor as my father, and I would like to be friends. Want to scare the neighbors? Name your networks something like this. Bonus points if there is actually a van on your street.

11. “Abraham Linksys”

If this name wasn’t found in a historical part of the U.S., I will be very cross. Then again, it might be even funnier if it’s somewhere with no historical significance to the 16th president of the United States. Just keep it out of the theaters, and we should be good.

12. “VIRUS.EXE”

This is probably one of the best ways to keep unwanted people from using your internet. There are many stories of neighbors leeching off another person’s Wi-Fi without asking because it is too expensive. So here’s a name idea for people in those situations! I don’t think they’d want to stay connected to your Wi-Fi for much longer if you named it this.

13. “HotterThanYourWifi”

I’ve got to respect the confidence and wordplay with this one. Hopefully, there is an origin story with this one that involves a playful back-and-forth between neighbors. Even if there wasn’t, it’s still good for a giggle.

14. “Silence of the Lans”

My mother’s favorite movie has always been The Silence of the Lambs (1991), even if the night vision scene still gives her the heebie-jeebies. So this Wi-Fi name is especially for you, Mom — don’t say I’ve never done anything for you! But in all seriousness, it’s a great movie and a very fun name.

15. “Virus Spreading Center”

Here’s another name idea to keep the neighbors off your Wi-Fi! I don’t think a lot of people would want to join an unknown network that claims to be involved in spreading viruses. My only advice would be to keep the fact that it’s your network to yourself. You might have to face some accusations otherwise.

16. “Do Not Connect Network Slow”

The actual story behind this network name is what makes it funny. A forum member was setting up Wi-Fi for their grandparents when they named it this. In their words, “In fairness, it was pretty slow, but it was enough to chat with their kids over Zoom, and that (plus Yahoo) was all it was ever used for.” So they weren’t even kidding!

17. “Hot Signals in Your Area”

Ah yes, the ads for hot singles in your area, a classic ad and meme in the world of the internet. Now, if only I could find any of them. My sorry excuse for a love life aside, I really love this name and hope I can see it someday in the wild, too.

18. “Lord of the Pings”

Watch out for whoever has this as their Wi-Fi name. They probably throw everything that isn’t good into Mount Doom. That, or they have a very meticulous surveillance system that they refer to as Sauron. Just keep any powerful rings away when you go to visit. Better safe than sorry.

19. “TitanicSyncing”

Oh, the dark humor of this name. As a kid, I loved the Titanic, and I still do now, to be fair. Little me would not have liked this joke, but present me also has a dark sense of humor. So long as an iceberg doesn’t sync with the network, there shouldn’t be any problems. After all, the Titanic was “unsyncable.”

20. “Is This the Krusty Krab?”

Before you ask, no, the password was not “No, this is Patrick.” The original poster already tried that. There was such a missed opportunity with that, but I guess that would not have made the network very secure. Still, with a name like “Is This the Krusty Krab?” it can’t not be that password.

21. “IT’S THIS ONE MOM”

Though there was no story with this name, there are enough clues in the name to figure it out. Someone’s mother clearly asked one too many times, “Which Wi-Fi is it again?” Tired of being asked that question or having their mom connecting to the wrong network, we are given this little beauty.

22. “HappyWifiHappyLifi”

The original saying may not be my favorite way of seeing a relationship, but I can agree with this version. The better the Wi-Fi works in the home, the better life can function. Honestly, this isn’t even exclusive to homes; if it’s not working at work or in public, life gets more challenging, too.

23. “This Is Nacho WiFi”

What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Wait. Maybe that’s a little too cheesy. Still, it’s a classic, and I think it’s pretty gouda. You might even say I believe cheese puns are grate. Hopefully, the connection is feta than all my jokes. Okay, I’ll stop.

24. “WiFi So Serious?”

A word of advice: double-check what the network’s owner is like before getting too close. If they have green hair, pale skin, and like to ask if you want to know how they got those scars, maybe cut ties as quickly as possible. However, if you’re a bat-themed, caped crusader, I think we’ve found the guy you’re looking for!

25. “Wifi_Not_Found”

This one is technically two names and one story. According to the commenter, who must have a long history of pranks, “Wifi_Not_Found” is the name they gave to their parents’ network. But for the in-laws, they gave the network the name “Searching…” I would like to know how many people this has tricked.

Source: Reddit.