25 Big Things People Would Ban Immediately if They Were Given the Final Say

What would you do with the power to ban one thing? Everyone has that one bugaboo that they wish they could eliminate from existence. The question of what a person would immediately ban if given the word was brought up on an online forum. These are 25 of their answers.

1. Ticketmaster

My father is a frequent concertgoer and has quite an animosity toward Ticketmaster. So, I'm sure he would more than agree with this contributor. Many agreed with the writer and disliked the company's methods and high ticket prices.

2. Tricky Pop-up Ads

Tricky can mean a couple of different things regarding why people wished to ban these ads. The original brought up the kinds “that trick you into clicking by making the X icon to have a (hit)box that's only one pixel so you tap on the advert regardless.” Others brought up the false advertising used by other ads. I know I have had experience with ads that advertise a completely different game style than the game.

3. Hidden Fees

The individual responsible for this proposal included “sales tax, auto gratuity, convenience fees, cleaning fees, credit card fees,” all under the same umbrella. As someone whose home is mostly just a mailing address, I know all too well how hotels include “resort fees” (I'd personally ban those, myself). The writer wants all those charges to be included upfront, with the original price. Fun fact: There are countries that do have this, such as India and Bangladesh.

4. Road Names Changing Along Their Length

Judging by this commenter mentioning that Atlanta is only allowed one Peachtree Street, I can imagine where this specific vendetta arose from. This person also wants “No other road with a similar name within 20 miles.” So if this one gets its way, all of you better start thinking of creative new street names.

5. Content Tuning Algorithms

If you're on any social media, then you know your feed can change depending on what you've recently watched. “They all are being tuned to force feed rage bait content,” the forum member said. Personally, I would just prefer my recommendations to be filled with the same type of content I just partook in.

6. Long Stories on Recipe Sites

A long-running joke on the internet is that recipe sites always have to give you their life story before you can even consider looking at the recipe. Thankfully, I have seen more and more of these sites with a “jump to the recipe” button. However, that button should not be necessary in the first place. Some in the forum understood a reason for it being to make themselves more personable to the reader or to give context behind the specific recipe. However, they all agreed that it was still too long, or they should have put the recipe before the story, at the very least.

7. Spam Calls

Picture, if you will, you are home alone, expecting someone to call (or even expecting no one to call), and then the phone rings. You quickly answer, and then you're hit with a scam call. Another scenario I, too, could live without.

8. Pranking Videos

Pranks can make for a good laugh if they are done well. However, we're talking about something else here. This is about the prank videos that are very obviously fake and the ones that may actually be real but are just treating people cruelly. As one commenter noted “, Not all pranking is bad. It's when it becomes dangerous or is harassment that's the problem.”

9. Frozen Butter

Ah, a tale as old as time. The butter from the fridge that's so cold, or frozen, that it tears bread when you try to spread it. There have been so many methods and gadgets that have been created to prevent the loss of more of our toasty comrades. So why not try just banning the concept altogether?

10. Same Mascots at High Schools

“No high school in America is allowed to have the same mascot. They need to start getting creative,” is all this participant had to say about the subject. The lighthearted nature of this ban has to be respected, as do the ideas from commenters. My personal favorite was the recommendation of the “Purple People-Eaters.”

11. Mosquitos

Some people are more attractive to mosquitos than others. My dad and I are two of those people, and every year we grow more and more vengeful toward the little blood-sucking insects. Clearly, we are not the only ones, either. Mosquitos came up multiple times within the forum.

12. Midroll Ads

Advertising right in the middle of a video can take you out of your zone very quickly. This gets even worse if it's a long video. Some people like to use videos of soothing sounds or music to help them fall asleep. The only problem is that the ad pops up and scares them back awake.

13. Homeowner Associations

I can see some perks of HOAs. They can make the neighborhood look nice and neat. However, the problem comes when people take being in a homeowner association too seriously. Over the years, countless stories have been shared online about their nightmare of an experience with their local HOA. So, yes, they can help make a place look good, but I am unwilling for it to cost me my sanity.

14. In-Game Purchases

In the forum, it was divided on whether all in-game purchases should be banned or if there were certain exceptions. In some games considered “free to play,” a player has a limited amount of energy or lives before they have to leave the game and return later. The same can go for gaining in-game currency. In these situations, the game offers ways to use real money to buy things in-game. For other games, you must pay extra for specific cosmetic changes. No matter how people slice it, gamers are unhappy about it.

15. Region Locking

Region locking is when a company prevents someone from a specific part of the world from being able to use a product or watch/listen to a video/song from another part of the world. The broad reach of the internet certainly makes this a frustrating topic. One user gave their possible explanation on why this is by saying, “I think that is because different regions have different distribution rights and owners.”

16. Pay for Public Transportation

It's understandable why this user is so frustrated about paying for public transport. After all, “public” is in the name, and few public places require someone to pay for it. Whether or not this should be the case or not is for another time on another site.

17. The “Oh No” TikTok Song

Capone's “Oh No” song made its way around TikTok, much to the amusement and dismay of the people who came across it. While I wouldn't want to hear the song on loop, I don't think that is ban worthy. However, I do know of others who feel the contrary.

18. Ads Aimed Towards Children

This is another one that I'm a bit wishy-washy about. Some toy commercials will always have a place in my heart for one reason or another (as a kid, I always loved infomercials). However, there are some that others consider annoying.

19. Noisy Vehicles

“Have you ever hit the sack, tired, wanting to sleep in your bed, then all of a sudden, you hear an annoying, buzzing sound pass your house?” That is what this contributor said about their ban idea, and I don't think I could have put it into words any better. I know this situation all too well, being a night owl who lives in a quiet town. I swear, I am one vehicle jumpscare away from a heart attack some days.

20. Slow Drivers in the Left Lane

Being behind someone going too slow can be frustrating, not just in the passing lane. However, there is a particular type of annoyance that arises from that specific occasion. It worsens when the driver stays shoulder-to-shoulder with the car they should be passing. Everything about the situation makes you want to pull your hair out.

21. Daylight Saving Time

Occasionally, there is talk in the U.S. about getting rid of daylight saving time. Every time I get my hopes up, and every time I am disappointed. The end of daylight savings is nice when you get an extra hour, but the whole thing costs our mental schedules to take at least a week of recovery.

22. Poorly Positioned Shrubberies

This is both a nuisance and a danger. Placing shrubs badly on a sidewalk can affect two things. First, the person who brought this up says that if they are positioned on street corners “, it blocks the view of oncoming traffic.” Another individual added to this by saying that it could also block the view of traffic signs for drivers.

23. Competitive Eating

Watching people in eating competitions isn't the most pleasant thing in the world. A respondent commented on how they saw this kind of competition as a waste of food. Others agreed and mentioned how they couldn't stomach watching them.

24. Being Disruptive in Movie Theaters

It's not fun to watch a movie and then have that movie interrupted by the person sitting next to you talking. There are some events where that can be acceptable. I have seen midnight showings of popular movies where everyone is encouraged to laugh, cheer, and make jokes. But that is not always the occasion. One person even had the idea to “enforce banning people who are repeat offenders.”

25. Junk Mail

Like scam calls, nobody enjoys junk mail. You get it in your mailbox, and nobody asks for it except the sender. Some junk mailers are even getting more clever. They have started marking the mail to resemble something the receiver wants to open. This could be a gift or even an overdue bill. Whatever trick they use, it isn't making people happy.

Source: Reddit