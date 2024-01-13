25 Cinematic Gems That Will Renew Your Faith in Humanity

Some films make you feel good to be alive; they remind you what life is really about and give you a big shot of the warm and fuzzies and the high and hopefuls. They just make you happy to be here.

A member of a popular film forum asked for films to give them a dose of happiness when a sudden bout of ennui strikes. Here is our list of life-affirming cinematic gems that will renew your faith in humanity.

1. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Ben Stiller's heartwarming and imaginative comedy-drama follows Walter Mitty (Stiller), a mild-mannered man prone to flights of fancy, who embarks on a globe-trotting adventure to find a photograph for his magazine's final print issue. Through this journey, Walter learns how to embrace life's unexpected opportunities.

2. Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Stephen Frears' upbeat historical drama about the power of friendship across cultural divides is based on the true story of Queen Victoria's unlikely friendship with Abdul Karim, an Indian clerk who became her confidante and teacher in her later life.

3. A Man Called Ove (2015)

This heartwarming Swedish comedy-drama directed by Hannes Holm, based on the novel by Fredrik Backman, follows Ove, a grumpy and isolated man who forms an unexpected friendship with his new neighbors.

4. Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Audrey Wells' romantic drama, based on the memoir by Frances Mayes, tells the tale of a recently divorced writer who impulsively buys a villa in Tuscany. As she restores her new home in the beautiful Italian countryside, she begins to heal and learns how to love again.

5. The Grey (2011)

This intense survival thriller by Joe Carnahan, starring Liam Neeson, follows a group of oil drillers stranded in the Alaskan wilderness. Facing harsh arctic weather and being stalked by a pack of ravenous wolves, the men must confront their fears as they fight for survival.

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's romantic comedy-drama weaves together multiple overlapping love stories as the film's characters navigate the complexities of modern romance.

7. The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

This quirky comedy-drama directed by Wes Anderson and Starring Bill Murray, Willem Defoe, and Anjelica Huston follows the exploits of Steve Zissou (Murray), an eccentric oceanographer and documentarian, as he sets out on an expedition to hunt down the elusive Jaguar Shark.

8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Nicholas Stoller's hilarious romantic comedy follows Peter Bretter (Jason Segel), who takes a solo trip to Hawaii after being dumped only to find by his TV star ex-girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), and her new rockstar Boyfriend (Russell Brand) are staying in the room next door.

9. This Is The End (2013)

This irreverent apocalyptic comedy by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg features an ensemble cast, including James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen, Craig Robinson, and Danny McBride, playing fictionalized versions of themselves. When the apocalypse happens while a group of celebrities is partying at James Franco's house, the group must band together to survive the end of the world.

10. Dan in Real Life (2007)

Steve Carell stars in this heartwarming comedy-drama by director Peter Hedges. Dan Burns (Carell) is a widowed advice columnist and father of three daughters. During a family gathering at his parents' house, Dan meets Marie (Juliette Binoche) and instantly feels a connection. However, he soon discovers that Marie is his brother's girlfriend; understandably, this makes things incredibly awkward.

11. Joe Versus The Volcano (1990)

John Patrick Shanley's quirky romantic comedy, directed by John Patrick Shanley, stars Tom Hanks as Joe Banks, a disillusioned office worker who, after being diagnosed with a rare terminal illness, is offered a fortune if he journeys to a distant Pacific island and jumps into a volcano as a sacrifice to appease the island's superstitious natives.

12. Harold and Maude (1971)

Hal Ashby's black comedy revolves around Harold Chasen (Bud Cort), a young man obsessed with death who regularly fakes his death to get attention from his wealthy and indifferent mother. Harold meets eccentric 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) during one of his funerals. The pair then form an unlikely friendship that, despite their age, blossoms into a romantic relationship.

13. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

This heartwarming family drama, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris and starring an ensemble cast including Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Alan Arkin), and Steve Carell, follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a cross-country road trip to support their young daughter, Olive (Abigail Breslin), in her quest to compete in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant.

14. Seeking a Friend for The End of The World (2012)

Lorene Scafaria's romantic comedy-drama stars Steve Carell and Keira Knightley. After discovering that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth, Penny (Knightley) asks her neighbor Dodge (Carell) if he will drive her to see her family one last time. Along the way, they form an unlikely friendship and find comfort and companionship in each other during humanity's final days.

15. Welcome to Marwen (2018)

Based on a true story Robert Zemeckis' heartwarming drama about imagination and its healing power stars Steve Carell as Mark Hogancamp.

A man who copes with a traumatic brain injury by creating a miniature World War II-era town called Marwen populated with lifelike dolls that the important people in his life to process his emotions and confront his past trauma.

16. The Terminal (2004)

Steven Spielberg's touching comedy-drama stars Tom Hanks as Viktor Navorski, a man from a fictional country who finds himself trapped in JFK International Airport for months after his passport becomes invalid after his homeland undergoes a sudden political upheaval.

17. Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

This science fiction comedy-drama, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Aubrey Plaza and Jake Johnson as a pair of journalists investigating a peculiar classified ad placed by an eccentric man called Kenneth (Mark Duplass), who is looking for a new time-traveling partner.

18. Soul (2020)

Pixar's introspective trip through the Afterlife, directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, tells the story of Joe Gardner, a jazz-loving middle-school music teacher. After an accident separates his soul from his body, Joe finds himself in the Great Before, where new souls develop their personalities before being sent to Earth.

Desperate to return to his former life, Joe teams up with a young soul named 22 (Tina Fey), and together, they embark on a poignant adventure about the importance of appreciating the small moments that make life worthwhile.

19. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Marc Forster's philosophical comedy-drama stars Will Ferrell as Harold Crick, a man who discovers he is the protagonist in a novel written by a mysterious author (Emma Thompson) who he can hear narrating his every action and decision.

Harold seeks help from an eccentric literature professor, Jules Hilbert (Dustin Hoffman), hoping to find meaning behind the author's narration. Meanwhile, the author struggles to find a decent ending for her novel.

20. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

This coming-of-age drama starring Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller, and Emma Watson, directed by Stephen Chbosky, follows Charlie (Lerman), an introverted high school freshman who befriends two seniors, Patrick (Miller) and Sam (Watson). Through their friendship, Charlie confronts his troubled past and learns the importance of embracing life's experiences.

21. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

David O. Russell's romantic comedy-drama stars Bradley Cooper as Pat Solitano. After being released from a mental institution, Pat moves back in with his parents while trying to rebuild his life and reconnect with his estranged wife.

However, he soon meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a volatile young woman struggling with her mental health. The pair form an unlikely friendship, finding solace and healing through their shared experiences.

22. About a Boy (2002)

Based on the book by Nick Hornby, this comedy-drama film directed by Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz, tells the story of Will Freeman (Hugh Grant), a carefree and immature bachelor who pretends to have a young son at single-parent support groups to meet single mothers.

His plans derail when he befriends Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a socially awkward 12-year-old. As their friendship grows, Will learns about responsibility and the meaning of family.

23. Ikiru (1952)

Akira Kurosawa's poignant drama tells the story of Kanji Watanabe (Takashi Shimura), a middle-aged salaryman who, after he discovers he has terminal cancer and only a few months left to live, quits his meaningless office job and embarks on a personal journey to find purpose, meaning, and leave a mark in the short time he has left.

24. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

In Frank Capra's Christmas classic, Jimmy Stewart stars as a desperate businessman named George who contemplates killing himself on Christmas Eve. Just before George is about to go through with it, an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and shows George what life would have been like if he had never existed, leading George to see the positive impact he has had on his family and friends.

25. Captain Fantastic (2016)

Matt Ross's heartwarming comedy-drama stars Viggo Mortensen as Ben Cash, an unconventional father who has rejected modern society and instead has raised his six children deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest. However, when tragedy strikes, the family is forced to reintegrate into society after spending a decade living in the wilderness.