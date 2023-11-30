25 Clever Hacks Every Renter Needs To Know

Renting property may not be our preferred choice, but it's necessary for many. The experience can vary from smooth sailing to an absolute nightmare, depending on factors like your landlord or the property's condition. To lean towards the smoother side, we've compiled 25 helpful tips to make your time as a tenant more bearable. One of the best hacks is to be prepared!

1. Read the Lease Thoroughly

Reading the lease thoroughly is crucial for renters to fully understand their rights, responsibilities, and agreement terms with the landlord. This ensures clarity on issues such as rent or rent increases, maintenance, and any potential restrictions, helping to prevent misunderstandings and disputes throughout the tenancy.

2. Document Everything

Documenting the apartment's condition before moving in provides a visual record that can be crucial in resolving disputes over security deposit deductions. It safeguards against unfair damages claims that existed before the renter's occupancy. This is important if you want your security deposit back on vacating the premises.

3. Invest in Renter's Insurance

We know you're already paying rent—another bill is not what you need right now. However, renter's insurance can protect the replacement cost of personal belongings from theft, fire, or other unforeseen circumstances. It provides financial security and peace of mind, ensuring the renter can recover or replace their possessions.

4. Keep a List of Emergency Contacts

Have a list of emergency contacts—not just on your phone. Include the landlord and maintenance personnel and the contacts needed for urgent issues, such as leaks or electrical problems. It helps maintain a safe living environment.

5. Know Your Rights

Understanding tenant rights is crucial for renters to assert themselves and ensure fair treatment. It provides a legal framework to address disputes and protects against potential exploitation by landlords. For example, if someone is entering your property with a master key without notifying you first, that violates your rights.

6. Keep Up With Regular Maintenance

While this might seem obvious, some people might not think to report a dripping tap, for example. Reporting maintenance issues promptly ensures a comfortable living environment and prevents minor problems from escalating into major and potentially costly repairs. It demonstrates responsibility and care for the rented property. This is good for you and your landlord—the less they spend on maintenance, the less likely they are to increase your rent.

7. Decorate Smartly

Using removable hooks and adhesive strips for decorating minimizes damage to walls, preserving the condition of the rental unit or house. This promotes a positive relationship with the landlord and avoids potential disputes over property damage. You need that security deposit back!

8. Invest in Security Measures

Enhancing security through additional locks or systems improves the renter's safety and peace of mind. It can deter potential intruders and add more protection to the rental property. One person on TikTok suggests getting a product like Addalock—a portable security lock that fits over the current one in your apartment. As long as your door is hinged and swings inwards, the $18 investment is worth it.

9. Get Rent Receipts

Requesting and keeping rent receipts is crucial for record-keeping and proof of payment. It safeguards against disputes over missed or late payments and is essential for financial accountability. Sure, you might have a record on your bank statement, but keeping a digital or physical copy of receipts with dates makes it a lot easier to find.

10. Remain Aware of Quiet Hours

While this is probably not a rule, respecting your neighbors goes a long way to a harmonious living environment. It contributes to a sense of community and reduces the likelihood of conflicts. If you're going to throw a party, let the neighbors know as a courtesy. You don't know when you might need them to show the same respect back.

11. Review Pet Policies

Some landlords have a strict no-pet policy. Make sure you understand and adhere to pet policies in the lease. If you're considering getting a pet after moving in, clear it with the landlord first. It ensures a smooth living experience, avoids potential conflicts with the landlord, and helps maintain the overall well-being of the rented property.

12. Check With Your Landlord Before Making Major Changes

While we mentioned decorating before, this is a little different. If the place you're renting really could do with some livening up, plenty of TikTok videos suggest things such as painting one wall, updating taps or hardware, or decorating with contact paper. Whatever you do, check with your landlord first. Putting contact paper on a lackluster kitchen bench might seem enticing, but it could worsen things if not appropriately applied.

13. Make Use of Freestanding Shelves

We've all seen the student accommodation with the interior decorating skills of a dumpster— the ones with a mattress on the floor and a TV with a game console plugged in. If you're after something a little more classy, consider freestanding shelves. They won't damage the walls, and you can add a personal touch to the decor.

14. Avoid (Not So) Clever Hacks

You'll see some tricks on TikTok, like using soap to fill holes in the wall or painting over them with whiteout. Before doing this, consider how you'd feel if this was your property. It might cause more issues than you want. Try removable hooks before you create the holes in the first place.

15. Dryer Sheets Are Useful

This one is not just for renters. Dryer sheets are more valuable than we thought. You can use them to polish stainless steel, easily remove lint from your lint trap, and use them to remove dust from surfaces. Who knew you could save money by buying this one versatile product?

16. Communicate With Your Landlord

Open communication with your landlord is vital for addressing concerns promptly. Determining whether they are easy to communicate might be something you can figure out before applying for the property. If a landlord shows any red flags, you may want to consider a different property.

17. Pay Attention To Parking Rules

Understanding parking rules prevents conflicts with neighbors and ensures building or neighborhood regulations compliance. It helps maintain order in shared parking spaces and promotes a harmonious living environment.

18. Check for Pests

Promptly reporting signs of pests to the landlord enables quick resolution, preventing infestations and ensuring a healthy living space. Timely action is essential to avoid property damage and health hazards.

19. Keep Appliance Manuals

Keeping manuals for appliances is practical for troubleshooting issues. It empowers renters to address minor problems without unnecessary delays, contributing to a well-maintained living space and potentially saving on repair costs. If you don't have a desk or office space, a good place for these is the bottom drawer in the kitchen.

20. Save for Moving Out

This is one of the reasons that many renters don't move—the extra cost of having to move. Saving for moving expenses and potential deposit deductions is a proactive approach. It ensures financial preparedness for the end of the lease, reducing stress and facilitating a smooth transition to a new living arrangement.

21. Learn Basic Repairs

Learning to handle minor repairs is empowering for renters. It promotes self-sufficiency, saves time and money, and ensures a quicker response to typical issues, improving the overall living experience. However, it would be best to contact your landlord if you're unsure how to do something or if it involves electricity or major plumbing.

22. Attend Tenant Meetings

While you may think tenant meetings are just for owners, think again. Attending tenant meetings is essential for renters as it keeps them informed about any changes within the building or community. It provides an opportunity to stay updated on policies, upcoming renovations, and potential issues.

23. Pay Attention To Subletting Rules

Understanding subletting rules is crucial for renters who may consider subletting their property. Adhering to these rules prevents lease agreement violations and potential legal issues. Even getting a roommate might be regarded as a sublet. If in doubt, check it out—with your landlord.

24. Know What Landlords Look For

One property manager says he judges potential tenants during the inspection process—before deciding whether you want the place. He says that if you're running extremely late for the appointment and haven't bothered calling, he wonders how tardy you'd be with the rent payments. He also checks out the state of your car—if it has trash in it, he wonders how clean you'd keep the property you're looking at.

25. Invest in Soundproofing

For renters looking to soundproof their living space without making permanent alterations, consider using heavy curtains, area rugs, and strategic furniture placement to absorb and block sound. Install removable door seals, weatherstripping, and draft stoppers to minimize sound transmission through doors and windows.

Additionally, decorative elements like wall hangings, acoustic panels, and soft materials can be employed for aesthetic appeal and sound absorption. These solutions offer effective soundproofing while easily removable, ensuring they comply with rental agreements.