25 Debunked Myths That People Still Believe

Even today, information and misinformation coexist on the internet. The ability to discern reality from fiction is crucial. This applies equally to debunking persistent myths and age-old tales. Despite being proven false, the following myths remain true for many.

1. Waiting 24 Hours To Report a Missing Person

This myth comes from the fact that up until the 90s, waiting 24 hours for a missing adult to show up was standard police procedure. This is no longer the case, but the myth prevails and has led to tragedy. Samantha Josephson was tragically kidnapped and murdered when she mistakenly entered a stranger's car, thinking it was her Uber. Because of this misconception, her friends didn't report her disappearance until it was too late.

2. Humans Only Use 10% Of Their Brains

Several forum members debated how much we use and how active the brain is. However, studies say that we use 100% of our brains. The same research suggests this myth came about due to advertising campaigns for alternative medicines, such as memory aids, that started to appear in the 19th century.

3. Strangers Put Drugs in Halloween Candy

In my neighborhood, it's less common to see kids out trick-or-treating by knocking on doors. You're more likely to find them at monitored trunk-or-treats. This is partly due to the myth that started circulating about drugs in candy. The story of poisoned or candy containing sharp objects has existed since the 70s. However, many people pointed out that a drug dealer is probably not going to put expensive products in free Halloween treats.

4. Cracking Your Knuckles Causes Arthritis

This was most likely a myth created by annoyed parents. Dr. Unger, motivated by childhood warnings about the potential link between knuckle cracking and arthritis, undertook an experiment spanning 60 years. Since his teens, he has regularly cracked the knuckles of his left hand at least twice daily while intentionally refraining from cracking the knuckles of his right hand to establish control in this long-term investigation. He published his findings in 1998.

5. Gum Stays in Your Intestines if Swallowed

The Mayo Clinic debunked the notion that gum stays undigested in the digestive system, confirming that it passes through the body via the normal process.

6. Iceberg Lettuce Is Devoid of Nutrition

Many people believe Iceberg lettuce is mainly water. A dietitian says it is frustrating when people claim that iceberg lettuce lacks nutritional value. A 100-gram serving offers 17% of daily Vitamin A, 20% of Vitamin K, and additional benefits like potassium, manganese, and fiber, all at just 14 calories.

7. Catching a Cold From the Cold

There's a scene in Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice where the main character's sister gets incredibly ill from going out in the rain, and it reminds me how persistent this myth has been. My mom always told me I'd catch a cold if I went out in the rain. A cold is a virus that's spread through airborne droplets released when a sick person coughs or sneezes, which can then be inhaled by others.

8. Carrots Improve Night Vision

According to BBC's Science Focus, the myth that eating carrots enhances night vision originated in World War II when the British Air Ministry fabricated a story to conceal their use of radar technology. The false narrative claimed that British pilots consumed carrots for superior night vision. This deception not only fooled the public but also misled the German High Command, perpetuating the myth as an enduring old wives' tale.

9. Shaved Hair Grows Back Thicker

Many people have told me this, from friends to teen magazines to beauticians. However, the Mayo Clinic reports that shaving hair doesn't change its fundamental characteristics. Still, it gives the hair a blunt tip, leading to a temporary coarse or stubbly feel during regrowth. In this phase, the hair might appear more noticeable, possibly giving the illusion of increased darkness or thickness.

10. On Average, You Swallow Eight Spiders A Year

Wandering spiders find sleeping humans unsettling due to the vibrations caused by heartbeat and breathing. Britannica says the myth of swallowing eight spiders a year in sleep originated in a 1993 article. It illustrates how people readily accept online information, even if it's absurd, as demonstrated by the fictional spider statistic spreading widely across the internet.

11. Alpha Wolves

You're not alone if you think of an “alpha wolf” as a powerful and dominating leader. Many people believe wolf packs have a harsh alpha, symbolizing strong masculinity. However, recent studies by wildlife biologists disprove this idea. Research shows that most wolf packs are like families, led by a breeding pair, and fierce dominance battles are rare.

12. MSG is Bad For You

In the 90s, I remember menus popping up with “no MSG.” I worked in a Chinese kitchen, and they were using it anyway. MSG, a flavor enhancer found in various foods, is classified as safe by the FDA. The negative perception of MSG originated in the 1960s when a physician reported feeling sick after eating Chinese food, attributing it to alcohol, sodium, or MSG. This incident sparked lasting concerns about MSG in the United States.

13. That People Only Lived to 40

If you take into account the high rate of infant mortality and women who died during childbirth, working out an average might come to 40. However, studies such as this one by Australian archaeologist Christine Cave from the Australian National University challenge that belief.

She studied over 300 individuals buried in Anglo-Saxon English cemeteries through a new method of examining tooth wear. Her research suggests that many individuals in medieval times lived beyond 75, challenging previous assumptions about life expectancy in that era.

14. The Myer-Biggs Personality Test

Despite the widespread debunking of the MBTI, a system categorizing individuals into 16 personality types without scientific basis, it remains extensively utilized in professional settings. Consulting firms such as McKinsey still incorporate the test into their application processes.

15. Vaccines Cause Autism

The vaccine-autism myth originated from a fraudulent article by Andrew Wakefield falsely linking the MMR vaccine to autism. The paper was retracted, and Wakefield was de-licensed for deceit and negligence towards children. UK immunization rates took nearly two decades to recover, resulting in over 12,000 measles cases and at least three deaths. Despite being debunked, it's a myth that continues to circulate.

16. Pandas Are Incapable of Surviving on Their Own

One forum member says that despite popular beliefs, pandas are well-suited to their natural habitat, which was only disrupted by human intervention. They evolved to thrive in bamboo forests, which were once vast ecosystems. The challenges they face in captivity, like selective eating habits and territorial needs, arise from needing access to their original environment. It's important to understand that pandas act differently when removed from their natural homes, and it's not their fault.

17. You Must Drink 2 Litres of Water a Day

There have been times when I worried I was not drinking enough water. The fallacy lies in equating water needs solely with what one drinks, overlooking water content in food and other liquids. While plain water is healthier, beverages like soda or juice contribute to overall hydration.

18. Blood is Blue Inside The Body

At times, blood may appear blue beneath our skin. There's a common misconception that blood in our veins is blue because it lacks oxygen when returning to the lungs. However, this is incorrect—human blood is never blue. The bluish hue of veins is merely an optical illusion.

19. It's Illegal To Talk About Your Wages

Discussing salary is not against the law. The belief that it might be stems from early societal conditioning, where there's an ingrained notion that sharing one's earnings is a private matter — deemed impolite and too personal for conversation. Employers may try to discourage workers from discussing their pay. However, it is illegal for employers to prevent discussion about wages in any way.

20. Napoleon Was Short

While sources confirm that the French general had an average height of about 5'6″, the widespread misconception of him being short is primarily attributed to the work of one man: the British cartoonist James Gillray (1756-1815). Gillray's caricatures depicting the French general were so widely embraced and impactful that Napoleon claimed that Gillray had degraded his reputation.

21. Tryptophan in Turkey Makes You Sleepy

One individual says you must consume an entire 20-pound turkey in one sitting to obtain enough tryptophan to induce sleepiness. Interestingly, chicken contains even higher concentrations of tryptophan, yet it doesn't have the same reputation for causing drowsiness. The actual culprit for feeling sleepy is overeating, not the specific protein content in turkey or chicken.

22. Touching Baby Animals Makes Parents Abandon It

The concept suggesting that touching baby animals can lead to rejection by their parents likely originated from human parents aiming to prevent their children from potential harm. Instances of people attempting to interact with wildlife, such as petting an adult bear while it was eating, highlight the necessity for more myths emphasizing the importance of leaving animals undisturbed for everyone's safety.

23. Breakfast Is the Most Important Meal of the Day

Many prefer to eat later in the day and are often told they shouldn't skip breakfast. One person says this idea came from cereal marketing campaigns. While cutting it can be detrimental for some, especially kids, others may feel better fasting until lunch. Experts agree that while breakfast has benefits, no meal is inherently more important than the others.

24. Wait 30 Minutes After Eating To Swim

I remember being told this by my mom and being very confused as to why they sold food at the local pool if this was the case. I don't think there is any scientific basis for this advice. Although swimming with a full belly might cause discomfort like stomach or muscle cramps, it is not considered risky.

25. There Are Left-Brained and Right Brained People

Do you remember the tests figuring out if you were left or right-brained? The theory was that one was more creative and the other more analytical. This theory was based on research, but in 2013, a team of neuroscientists reviewed the study, along with new evidence, and debunked several previous findings. The human brain does not favor one side over the other.