25 Films That Echo Wes Anderson’s Creative Flair

The brilliance of Wes Anderson is hard to compete with. His movies have quirky characters, stunning aesthetics, and playful stories that captivate audiences. He can tackle intense themes with a sense of innocence and create semi-meta worlds that are better than reality. From the colorful sets to the whimsical characters, his style is distinct, compelling, and truly one of a kind.

However, some movies deliver Wes Anderson-esque elements. If you’re a Wes Anderson addict, check out the movies below.

1. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine is a charming movie about a family who embark on a road trip to take their daughter to a beauty pageant in which she is desperate to compete. The film is colorful and quirky, with a star-studded cast that makes it reminiscent of Anderson’s films.

2. Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is a highly underrated film about a brilliant architect who loses her spark over the years. The movie has stunning aesthetics and is a bit cozier and more realistic than Wes Anderson’s films, but the distinct characters and story are why it makes the list.

3. Coraline (2009)

If you’re obsessed with Anderson’s stop-motion films, like Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr. Fox, consider watching Coraline. It’s a creepy but visually stunning stop-motion film about a girl who discovers a parallel world where she can do whatever she wants.

4. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Many of Taika Waititi’s films fit the bill, but Jojo Rabbit may be the best one. This offbeat film is about a boy whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler. The movie is colorful and supremely weird in all the right ways. It has a similar sense of humor to many Wes Anderson films.

5. Hunt For the Wilderpeople (2016)

Hunt For the Wilderpeople is another Taika Waititi movie that could help you get your Wes Anderson fix. It has a lot of heart and may even make you cry. A young boy and his foster father get lost in the woods together, and a massive search begins for them.

6. Hail, Caesar (2016)

Along with Taika Waititi, the Coen brothers are excellent directors to look for if you love Wes Anderson. This offbeat movie about making movies has the same offbeat humor as many Anderson films and plenty of big stars that grab your attention.

7. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Tim Burton is another director who makes aesthetically distinct movies that are unforgettable, but his movies tend to be a bit darker. Edward Scissorhands is a delightful movie with a colorful suburban aesthetic contrasted by the main character.

8. Amélie (2001)

Amélie is a stunning movie with the same endearing quirkiness as many Wes Anderson films. The movie is cheeky and visually lovely, with lots of color, and the cinematography is distinct. It’s a film that could potentially be mistaken for an Anderson film, aside from the fact it’s missing all his go-to actors.

9. Marie Antoinette (2006)

If you love Wes Anderson because you love clear and bold aesthetics, you’ll adore the visuals in Marie Antoinette. It’s an enchanting film about Marie Antoinette’s struggles and loneliness but has humorous moments and a lovely pastel palette throughout the film.

10. Barbie (2023)

Barbie is another movie that wholly delivers when it comes to aesthetics. The set, the costumes, the cinematography, and even the characters embody the cheerful, pink vibe Barbie is known for. And with Greta Gerwig as the director, it delivers a memorable and playful energy.

11. Burn After Reading (2008)

Unlike the four films above, Burn After Reading is similar to Wes Anderson’s films because of the story and characters, not the set. The film tackles a serious story but with an air of cheerful innocence that makes some of the more grim and gruesome moments shocking and impactful.

12. Kill Bill (2003)

On the other hand, I don’t think any Wes Anderson films even come close to the level of violence in the Kill Bill movies. While the brutality may be jarring, the outfits, aesthetics, and unique characters echo Anderson’s sensational creativity and directorial eye. And I wouldn’t expect anything less from Tarantino.

13. Fargo (1996)

Along with Burn After Reading, Fargo is another Coen brothers movie that has a distinct vibe that draws you in. The characters are funny, even when awful, and the cinematography is captivating. Plus, it’s possibly one of the best movies ever made in the 90s.

14. Corpse Bride (2005)

Corpse Bride is another fantastic movie for people who adore the stop-motion movies from Anderson. It’s another Tim Burton film that has a goth but whimsical aura to it, creating an interesting contrast. There are musical numbers, lovable characters, and a gripping storyline.

15. Juno (2007)

Juno is another offbeat film that has a memorable and charming aesthetic. The characters are just as weird and wonderful as Anderson’s, and the entire movie has a muted but colorful indie vibe. It also features some fantastic actors that bring the story to life.

16. La La Land (2016)

La La Land is very similar to Wes Anderson movies, except it’s a musical! The film is about two people trying to make it in LA while also falling in love with one another. Watching this feels like being at a theater, but better, with creative lighting and whimsical scenes.

17. Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice is a brilliant movie for Wes Anderson fans and comes from the mind of Tim Burton. The movie tells the story of a couple who tragically die and then haunt their own house. The visuals are vibrant and weird, and the characters are all absurd in the best way possible.

18. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Like Juno, Napoleon Dynamite has a muted indie vibe that resonates throughout the film. The characters are dorky and strange, creating an unusual atmosphere that can, at times, be awkward to watch but also hilarious and eccentric in an unforgettable way.

19. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

While this movie is visually darker than most Anderson movies, it has a bizarre vibe that makes it fit this category. The film uses silence instead of music to make moments more dramatic, a tactic exhibited in many of Anderson’s movies. The characters are memorable and fantastical, making it a captivating and fun watch.

20. Paddington (2014)

For something a little more cheerful and innocent, Paddington is a wonderful movie. It has the bright colors and playfulness of Wes Anderson movies but is also appropriate for young children! This film is the perfect choice for a joyous family movie night, especially if you want something cozy.

21. Big Fish (2003)

Big Fish is a strange but enthralling film about love, family, and life. This Tim Burton film is extraordinary, as you get to watch larger-than-life tales play out that are truly magical. The movie has a lot of heart and will stick with you, whether it’s due to the sensational visuals or the endearing story.

22. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

This stop-motion film used to scare me when I was a kid, but now I find it beautifully entertaining and akin to Fantastic Mr. Fox. The magical tale will steal your heart and keep you hooked throughout the film. It has an unorthodox and sometimes unsettling vibe that I relate to many of Wes Anderson’s films.

23. The Lobster (2015)

I’m not going to sugarcoat this: This film is freaky and disturbing. It takes place in an alternate society where people who are not partnered are turned into animals. It’s violent but has a strangeness to it that is reminiscent of Anderson films but wildly unsettling, too.

24. Life of Pi (2012)

Life of Pi is a crazy movie about a young man who gets trapped on a small lifeboat with wild animals who could tear him to shreds at any moment. This intense but moving film is full of heart and always makes me emotional. It has the vibrancy and drama of a Wes Anderson film, as well as an enjoyable impact you’ll never forget.

25. Matilda (1996)

Matilda is one of my all-time favorite movies from childhood. The cinematography is a little more up-close than Anderson’s films, but it does deliver the vibrant color and brightness that we all love. The characters are peculiar and sometimes awful to one another, which makes the movie even more enveloping and similar to Anderson’s projects.

