25 Golden Girl Moments That Are Comic Perfection

You don't know what you're missing if you've never caught an episode of The Golden Girls. The popular sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1985-1992 and garnered scores of fans. Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak, Betty White as Rose Nylund, and Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux created a world of realism about four older women living together in Miami, Florida. Fans on a popular online forum shared some of their favorite funny moments from the hit show — here are 25 of the best.

1. Fake Bosoms

One fan loved the episode where Blanche suffers a physical malfunction. They said, “Blanche's fake bosom deflating while doing her audition for the play” was their favorite part. Blanche was notorious for constantly talking up her “perky bosoms.”

2. Condoms, Rose!

One individual couldn't stop laughing at a scene between Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose during a trip to the store. When discussing an adult trip, Blanche recommends that the girls pick up protection, just in case. When Rose, who is very naive, tries to guess what they're talking about, Dorothy gets frustrated and yells, “Condoms, Rose! Condoms, Condoms, Condoms!”

3. Prayers Before Bed

When Rose forgets to say her prayers before bed one night, she has an encounter she never imagined. Someone said the “prayers before bed” scene was their favorite. “Rose, thanks for the lovely prayer… now shut up and get into bed.” Rose, being Rose, didn't know it was Dorothy talking to her and not God.

4. Life Isn't Fair

When Blanche accidentally gives Rose's prized teddy bear, Fernando, to one of her Sunshine Cadets, the ordeal to get it back is full of laughs. One show lover said this about the opening episode from season three: “Mine is hands down from Rose. ‘Sometimes life just isn't fair, kiddo.' I laugh and applaud every time.” Rose snatches Fernando from Daisy the Sunshine Cadet while showing her out the door and promptly shutting it in her face.

5. Drop Dead

For one fan, the following scene is pure comedy gold. Rose and the girls are trying to save a tree on a neighbor's property. The neighbor, Mrs. Claxton, wants it taken down despite everyone else's desire to keep the tree. During a city council meeting, Rose gets fed up and tells Mrs. Claxton, “Now, if you don't like it, Mrs. Claxton, you just sit there and shut up while we have our say! And if you don't like it, just drop dead!”

6. Sonny and Cher

One participant always enjoys the scene where Sophia and Dorothy impersonate Sonny and Cher. They sing the first line of “I've Got You Babe” before hearing a story from Rose about St. Olaf, and Blanche insults them by saying, “Y'all could be celebrity look-alikes…so, which one of you is Cheech and which one's Chong?”

7. Call the Police

Another fan said, “My favorite Dorothy moment was her ‘I don't have a husband. Call the police' scene.” For context, Dorothy doesn't want to talk to her ex-husband, Stan, and makes cracks about calling the police because he showed up at her house. The way Rose and Blanche also hate Stan for hurting Dorothy caught a fan's attention.

8. You're From the South

When Blanche's brother, Clayton, tells her he's getting married to his boyfriend, Rose comes into the conversation thinking Clayton wants to marry Blanche. “But that's impossible. Brothers and sisters can't get married. Oh, but you're from the South.” Then Dorothy explains to Rose that Clayton is marrying his boyfriend, which still takes Rose a second to understand.

9. Puh-Fiefer

For one TV fan, the scene where the girls go to plan a funeral makes them laugh every time. When the funeral director thinks Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy are planning for Sophia's death, she retorts with, “Hey Puh-Fiefer, how'd you like a punch in the p-face?”

10. Grab That Dough

When Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia go on the gameshow Grab That Dough, Blanche and Dorothy's team get to play for a chance to win cash or prizes. After beating the blue team, Blanche, Dorothy, and their team members pick door number three, passing up a $12,000 living room set and a $23,000 sports car. When the host says that they won a “Brand new electric skillet!” Dorothy and Blanche's reactions are everything you'd expect them to be. They also win a lifetime supply of soup to lessen the blow.

11. I'm Hallucinatin!

When Blanche has insomnia, she laments to her roommates that she's so tired she can't sleep. Then she sees a bag on the island in the kitchen and says, “My god, I'm hallucinatin'. I see little bolts of sunshine in a bag.” The looks on everyone's faces make for great laughs as Rose tells Blanche, “Those are egg yolks, Blanche.”

12. Better Late Than-

When Blanche and Dorothy are on Grab That Dough, the gameshow host says, “Complete this famous saying, Better Late Than…” Blanche takes the opportunity to ring in and say, “Pregnant!” The actual saying, “Better late than never,” makes Blanche's outburst more hilarious.

13. The Berlin Wall

Sophia, suffering from a bad dream, confides in Dorothy in the middle of the night. When Dorothy asks her what her dream was about, Sophia laments that Stanley, being in Dorothy's bed, was her bad dream. Then she tells Stanley, “Think of me as the Berlin Wall. Try to climb over me, and you'll know what barbed wire between your legs feels like!”

14. Dorothy's Son Gets Engaged

Michael, Dorothy's son, gets engaged to a woman named Lorraine, but the issues of race and age come into the picture when the girls discover Lorraine is black. But Blanche wins for comedic relief when Lorraine's mother says she can “name ten fine, rich black men off the top of her head.” To which Blanche replies, “Wait 'til I get a pencil!”

15. Who'd I Hurt?

Always worried about her appearance, Blanche borrows Rose's hairspray for a trip to the police station. When she uses the hairspray to impress a police officer, she quickly finds out she grabbed a can of pepper spray instead of hairspray. When recounting the tale to Dorothy and Rose, she says, “I maced myself right there in the police station. I almost died.” Rose says, “Well, what do you know, it works!” Blanche eventually breaks down, saying, “They thought I was on angel dust. They wanted to arrest me… Who'd I hurt? Me!”

16. Rose Dances

When Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose attend a school reunion, each tries to win a dance competition, and Rose shows up the other two women. For one commenter, Rose's dancing is the star of the episode. They noted, “When she does the splits, I crack up!!!!” Rose manages several consecutive cartwheels and splits to win the competition easily.

17. Dr. Jonathan Newman

When Rose starts dating Dr. Jonathan Newman, she is anxious about introducing him to her roommates because he's a little person. Blanche and Dorothy are both very impressed by the doctor, however, and Rose is happy to hear they like him. When Sophia meets him, however, the women are afraid she'll say something embarrassing, but she only asks to be excused before requesting to see Dorothy. Dorothy asks her what's wrong, and Sophia says, “Is that man a midget?” Dorothy answers, “Yes.” To which Sophia says, “Thank god, for a minute, I thought I was having another stroke.”

18. I am a Tramp?

When Dorothy goes out with Blanche's date, Ted, she immediately tries to apologize to Blanche, only to find herself in a name-calling match. When Blanche calls her a tramp, Dorothy immediately says, “I, I am the tramp? Have you heard of the latest ad campaigns? The Marines are looking for a few good men who have not slept with Blanche Devereaux!”

19. Sensible Meal

Blanche goes on a diet and when she enters the kitchen to see Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose making treats, she marches to the fridge, saying, “Time for today's sensible meal.” When she learns that her tuna quiche is missing, she says, “Where's my tuna quiche?” Rose then says, “You mean that little pie?” Blanche then attacks Rose by shaking her. When Rose admits to drinking her last health shake as well, Blanche storms out of the kitchen, hollering insults at Rose's intelligence.

20. Mistaken Identity

Several commenters loved the scene where Rose puts Blanche and Dorothy on a morning news show. To keep Rose from losing her job, Blanche and Dorothy go along with the ruse of being lesbian lovers. Sophia, all too happy to play a part, asks questions to put Blanche and Dorothy on the spot. When she addresses Dorothy, she says, “What kind of pain and embarrassment has this lifestyle caused your mother?” Dorothy replies, “I really don't know. But I'll ask her tomorrow when I see her at the home.” Sophia decides not to ask any more questions.

21. I'm Queen!

Deciding to attend a reunion for East Miami High, the women get nametags for people who didn't attend the reunion. Dorothy becomes Cindy Lou Peoples, drawing laughs for her contradictory points of view, saying one thing and doing another. She decides to stop pretending to be Cindy and is about to leave when her name is called as Queen of the Prom — prompting her to continue pretending. She gasps and says, “Oh, ma, ma. I'm queen of the prom.”

22. Dorothy's Birthday Surprise

Trying to be a good friend, Rose reserves a spot for Dorothy's birthday at Mr. Haha's Hotdog Hacienda. Catering to children, Dorothy is not thrilled about the party but tries to make Rose feel better. That's until Mr. Haha, the clown, comes out on stage and starts calling the names of children celebrating their birthdays. “Please tell me you didn't do this,” Dorothy begs Rose. When Haha the Clown calls her name, Dorothy tries to strangle Rose as retribution for her embarrassment.

23. Blanche's Lineage

While working on her family tree with Dorothy, Blanche discovers that her great-grandmother was not Southern and was born in Buffalo, New York. When Blanche reads the marriage certificate for herself, Dorothy adds, “And did I mention her last name was Feldman?” Blanche tries to convince herself that being 7/8 Southern is more than enough to get into the Daughters of the Old South club.

24. Jail Time

The women get arrested, and during an argument, Blanche's big mouth causes another woman to pick a fight. When Dorothy steps in, the laughs begin. Dorothy tells the woman, “Listen, you punk, if you want to fight, you're going to have to fight me. But I warn you, I did time at Attica.” The woman says, “Attica is a men's prison.” Dorothy replies, “I know. I was there a year before they found out.” The woman backs down, and Rose and Blanche are amazed.

25. The Great Herring War

When Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy are at odds with one another, Rose uses her “Great Herring War” to show the error of their ways. Rose explains that the Lindstroms wanted to train the herring for the circus, and Blanche asks, “Weren't they kinda hard to see on the elephants?” And Rose says, “Oh, not that kinda of circus. A herring circus, sort of like a flea circus, only bigger.”

Real Life

While the four women who starred in this show brought gales of laughter to their audience faithfully for seven years, there weren't always so many laughs in real life. Betty White was very open about the fact that Bea Arthur was not a big fan of her. “Bea was not that fond of me, but I, I loved Bea, and I admired her.” In an interview with Joy Behar, Betty White said she doesn't know what she ever did, but she spoke only kindly of her costars.

