Flashback Frenzy: 25 Greatest One Hit Wonders of the 80s You Played On Repeat

You can't deny the 80s had some of the most unforgettable tunes. There were a lot of artists and bands who churned out hits during the era, but there were also some one-hit wonders in the mix. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the 25 greatest one-hit wonders of the 80s.

1 – “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

How can we be so quick to forget our favorite line: “Once I ran to you (I ran) / Now I run from you”? It just made sense in every way. Soft Cell invested a lot in this synth-pop gem that got everyone grooving. You couldn't help but belt out the lyrics.

2 – “Take On Me” by A-ha

With its catchy hooks and a music video which was partly animated, A-ha catapulted to fame with this memorable tune which became one of their best-selling singles. It's impossible not to hum along to those iconic high notes or dance to the groove.

3 – “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

This quirky hit was your anthem if you've ever wanted to dance like nobody's watching; without your shoes and hats. Even today, it's the go-to song when you want to let loose on the dance floor. It was a one-time favorite among party lovers — if that was you, no thanks necessary for reminding you of this gem.

4 – “99 Luftballons” by Nena

Nena captured the essence of the 80s with this German pop-rock sensation. Singing along to the infectious chorus, we all pondered the impact of 99 red balloons floating in the sky. There's something striking about Nena's music, and with this song, many nursery rhymes come to mind, except that they seem a little more melancholic.

5 – “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

This song brought on so much euphoria in the 80s. It was the ultimate party starter that brought together people from all walks of life who couldn't resist joining in on group sing-alongs and awkward dance moves.

6 – “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles

For those who don't know, the song's video was the first music video ever aired on MTV. It's a synth-pop hit that spoke volumes about the changing times. In addition, it is a testament to the power of good music that stands the test of time. Most fans still have this on replay.

7 – “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc

There's never a bad time to get funky, honey, whether it's the 80s or the 21st century. Like, where else do you think is the perfect place to get funky? Whenever this disco-infused track played, it was an invitation to get down and boogie. Even now, it transports us straight to the dance floors of yesteryear.

8 – “867-5309 Jenny” by Tommy Tutone

The fact that Alex Call wrote this song is enough reason never to outgrow it. Who could forget the phone number we knew better than our own? Tommy Tutone struck gold with this catchy tune, forever immortalizing the name Jenny. Hey you, call me Jenny, please.

9 – “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves

A burst of pure sunshine in song form, this energetic hit never failed to put a smile on our faces. Indeed, this song is a timeless anthem for embracing happiness. It's no wonder it was voted one of the happiest songs of all time.

10 – “The Final Countdown” by Europe

Ain't nothing better than electrifying guitar solos! Europe's epic power ballad propelled them to instant fame and remains an adrenaline-pumping staple. Hearing the tune on every corner of every street in the 80s was amazing — good times, huh?

11 – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

“Went the distance, now I'm back on my feet / Just a man and his will to survive.” Ugh! This motivational anthem from the Rocky III soundtrack became the ultimate workout song around that time. We channeled our inner Rocky Balboa while shadowboxing in our bedrooms.

12 – “Don't You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds

This song became an anthem for teenage rebellion and self-discovery thanks to its appearance in the iconic movie The Breakfast Club. Up until today, the song still gives chills. When you were at a party and heard, “Hey, hey, hey, hey,” you just knew what came next.

13 – “What I Am” by Edie Brickell and New Bohemians

Oh, the delight that this song is. “What I am is what I am / Are you what you are or what?” Take me back, already. Edie Brickell's unique voice and the infectious rhythm of this song made it an instant hit. It's the perfect tune to ponder life's big questions with a smile.

14 – “I Melt With You” by Modern English

This new-wave classic captured the essence of young love in the 80s. The nostalgic charm of its lyrics and melody never fails to transport us back to the era when we longed to love, live, and die for our lovers like Romeo and Juliet.

15 – “Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco

In my imagination, Amadeus was a strong-built man with well-defined muscles and could withstand the mightiest winds. Don't ask me how or why, please. Bringing Mozart into the pop scene, Falco's energetic tribute to the legendary composer became an international sensation. A true musical oddity we couldn't resist.

16 – “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder

I always wanted this to be my heartbreak song so I could fully experience its magic. However, I found the song's true meaning meant I could listen to it whenever life got rough, not only because of heartbreak. We all certainly need a reminder to keep going, don't we? Matthew Wilder's infectiously optimistic tune had us strutting through any blow life threw us.

17 – “Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth

Yes, the 80s was one of the greatest decades for music, and this song is solid proof. This reggae-infused hit brought a taste of Jamaican music to the 80s. We couldn't help but sway to the rhythm and attempt the patois lyrics.

18 – “Our House” by Madness

When the artist's name is Madness, what else can you expect but sheer, delightful madness? But seriously, Madness took us on a lovely journey into the quirky lives of suburban families with “Our House.” Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics made it an instant sing-along favorite.

19 – “In a Big Country” by Big Country

With its distinct guitar sound, this Scottish band made us feel like we were standing on the rolling hills of the Highlands. My favorite lines: “In a big country dreams stay with you / Like a lover's voice fires the mountainside / Stay alive.”

20 – “Mickey” by Toni Basil

“Oh Mickey, you're so fine, you blow my mind!” Everyone deserves a Mickey that blows their mind. This cheerleader-inspired pop hit had us jumping around our living rooms with pom-poms (real or imaginary). True, no?

21 – “Mony Mony” by Billy Idol

Billy Idol was one of the kings of catchy sing-alongs and this song drove us all mad in that decade. Originally a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' song, Billy Idol turned it into an 80s rock anthem.

22 – “Obsession” by Animotion

It's hard not to get hooked on this synth-driven earworm or not to wish to be obsessed about. Animotion's seductive vocals made us all feel a little obsessed with the song and everything about it.

23 – “Too Shy” by Kajagoogoo

With its catchy chorus, this new wave hit became an instant guilty pleasure. Admit it: you tried to replicate the lead singer's hairstyle. We all did — some of us succeeded, and the others? Well, they've made worse hair choices. This music hit number one in Japan, the UK, and Belgium.

24 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes

Kim Carnes took on the role of a smoky-voiced detective with this song, leaving us all mesmerized by her lyrical description of those captivating eyes. The drama, the lyrics, the voice. My God, there was everything to love about this music, and I'm super excited it got the recognition it deserved.

25 – “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls

There's something nearly magical about the line: “I'm floating in a beam of light with you.” This synth-pop classic proved irresistible, and we definitely all ran to the dance floor whenever this song played, even forgetting our partners.