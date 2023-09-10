25 Intriguing Novels of Detested Victims

Murder mysteries that begin with a lovable character getting axed can be depressing. However, novels where a despicable and horrendous human is the victim are fun to read and make it easier to fall head over heels into the mystery without mourning a character. The 25 mysteries below have victims that you’ll love to hate and won’t shed any tears for.

1. Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

Starting this list off is one of the best mystery novels ever written by the sensational Agatha Christie. Murder on the Orient Express is a phenomenal mystery that keeps you guessing the whole time, and the victim is an unlikable man that you’ll be happy to see go.

2. A Fatal Grace by Louise Penny

In A Fatal Grace, a woman is murdered in front of a group of people, but she’s not exactly everyone’s favorite person, so the rush to solve the crime is glacial. The victim was positively hated in the community, to the point that everyone’s cavalier behavior toward her death is hilarious.

3. Pretty Little Liars by Sara Shepard

This young adult novel is one of the best choices for any young readers who want a mystery with an unlikable victim. Alison, the missing girl from a group of high school friends, is not a very good person. She verbally and emotionally abuses her friends, and her terrible behavior is slowly revealed throughout the series.

4. The It Girl by Ruth Ware

In this mystery novel, the victim walks the line between hateful and honest, making the story more layered and complex. She’s not quite as unlikable as some of the victims mentioned above, but she was often a vicious human, so her death was not wholly heartbreaking.

5. One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

One of Us Is Lying has a vibe similar to Gossip Girl, but with murder. The victim is basically Gossip Girl, as he created a school gossip app that would destroy people’s reputations. He clearly had no regard for the feelings of others, so his death is not as tragic as in other mystery novels.

6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

Lucy Foley has a similar writing style and plot format as Agatha Christie, so her works are perfect if you’ve devoured Christie’s books and need something new. The Guest List is a gripping novel with plenty of twists and turns, and the victim is easily one of the most mysterious aspects.

7. Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz

Magpie Murders is one of the cleverest mystery novels if you love an unlikable victim. The victim in this story is woefully despised by everyone around them, making him a perfect murder victim. He’s not the only unlikable character, so get ready to detest a few fictional folks.

8. The Secret History by Donna Tartt

The Secret History is not your typical whodunit novel. Instead of asking who, the book asks why, focusing on the motive and extenuating circumstances that led to the murder. From the first page, you know all about the victim, murderers, and outcome of the case, but not why they did it.

9. In Broad Daylight by Harry N. MacLean

In Broad Daylight is a brilliant novel about a hateful man who was murdered, freeing the community from his terror. If you want a truly heinous victim, this book fits that prompt perfectly, and you’ll be overjoyed, along with the other characters, that the victim is dead and gone.

10. Five Red Herrings by Dorothy L. Sayers

The victim in this book is not necessarily a bad person, but he tends to annoy and harass everyone he happens upon. When he’s found dead in a stream, no one is particularly broken up about it, but the journey to uncover the perpetrator is exhilarating.

11. Appointment With Death by Agatha Christie

I tried not to make this list all of Agatha Christie’s books, but she seems to love a hateable victim, so many of her novels fit the bill. Appointment With Death is about the death of a detested woman whom everyone wanted dead, so Porot has his work cut out for him with this case.

12. Death of an Expert Witness by PD James Dalgliesh

Death of an Expert Witness is about the murder of a cold, cruel, and calculated scientist who worked at the expense of others with zero remorse. However, the victim’s past is more complex than it first appeared, exposing complexities within what it means to be a caring human in the book’s context.

13. One by One by Ruth Ware

Another fantastic Ruth Ware mystery is One by One, which is quite similar to Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. A group of people are stranded following an avalanche, and people become victims one by one, but many of the characters are unlovable.

14. Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murder Suspects by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The novel Unsolicited Advice for Murder Suspects is injected with a wonderful sense of humor that makes this mystery funnier and less woeful. You know very little about the victim at first, but as Vera Wong learns more and more about him, a detestable picture comes into focus.

15. Lord Edgware Dies by Agatha Christie

Like I said, I’m trying not to just list every Agatha Christie book, but this one also fits this theme perfectly. As you can probably guess, Lord Edgware is the murder victim, but he was a tyrannical man who made his wife and everyone around him miserable, so everyone is a suspect.

16. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Thursday Murder Club is a well-balanced novel with humor, emotion, and plenty of mystery. The victim is not the main focus of the story. The four retired friends who solve murders for fun are the real focus, and Osman created diverse and layered characters.

17. The Last Party by Clare Mackintosh

Clare Mackintosh was not subtle when she made her murder victim an abhorrent person. The victim had a plethora of enemies, and it’d be difficult to find someone who didn’t despise him, making the case even more difficult to solve, as almost everyone has a decent motive.

18. The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino

The Devotion of Suspect X is a textbook example of a despicable murder victim that no one feels sorry for. The victim is a gross car salesman who tries to take advantage of everyone whenever he gets the chance and is also a domestic abuser, so it’s easy to hate him.

19. The Trouble with Harry by Katie MacAlister

If you want a book that melds romance with mystery, The Trouble with Harry is a wonderful option. This book is more humorous and intimate than other options on this list but still fits the theme of an annoying and unlikable victim.

20. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Whether you’ve watched the TV series by the same name or not, this novel will have you on the edge of your seat. The victim is one of the main character’s husbands, and he is a horribly unlikable man who belittles and abuses her whenever he pleases.

21. Death of a Hollow Man by Caroline Graham

As the title of this book suggests, the victim is not exactly a kind and caring soul. The victim is a stage actor who dies mysteriously during a performance. He’d been involved in some scandals backstage, making it easy to dislike him while following the case as it unfolds.

22. I Found You by Lisa Jewell

In I Found You, the victim is both unlikable and worthy of sympathy. The book will relentlessly toy with your emotions, as none of the characters are clean-cut, and all have their dark sides. It’s a brilliant book that forces you to forgive characters or despise them, but it’s up to you.

23. Twelve Slays of Christmas: A Christmas Tree Farm Mystery by Jacqueline Frost

I love a Christmas-themed mystery! Twelve Slays of Christmas is full of charming holiday moments as well as plenty of mysteries that need to be solved. The victim in this novel is a curmudgeon who nobody in the quaint little town likes, but his brutal murder still demands justice.

24. Proper English by KJ Charles

Proper English is a fun period piece that has a country, folksy feel. The victim is a sadistic and unapologetic man who goes missing, to everyone’s delight. His manipulation and cruelness know no bounds, so nobody cares much when he turns up dead.

25. One of Us Is Dead by Jeneva Rose

One of Us Is Dead has strong themes of politics, classism, and socialites, so it’s a delicious read that will hook you immediately. The book does not reveal the victim for a while, but so many of the characters are unlikable that you’ll root for all of them to die.

