25 Least Safe Cities in America, Ranked

The startling reality of crime and insecurity that afflict certain parts of America is a stark contrast to the country that is praised for its diversity, inventiveness, and opportunity. WalletHub conducted a study that evaluated 182 U.S. cities based on 41 characteristics in three major categories: financial safety, natural catastrophe risk, and home and community safety. The data includes the 150 most populous cities and at least two most populated cities in each state. These are the least safe cities.

1. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri, ranks among the least safe cities in the United States due to severe issues with crime and public safety. Regarding community and financial safety, it ranked overall at 44.88%. Racial inequality, poverty, and a faltering economy worsened its safety issues. To improve safety and lower crime, St. Louis has to continue working to solve these problems, concentrating on enhancing social services, law enforcement, and community involvement.

2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The South Florida city has some of the weakest safety regulations in the nation despite being a well-liked tourist attraction. Even while property crime was essentially unchanged from the previous year, this “Venice of America” becomes less safe to live in when mixed with violent crimes. Given its rate of 48%, residents stand a high chance of becoming victims.

3. San Bernardino, California

The research ranks San Bernardino, a city in Southern California, as the third-most dangerous place to live in the nation. The city received a score of 55 because of its high natural catastrophe risk resulting from the San Andreas fault line, as well as its low home and community safety rating and financial score. The troubled city has been struggling lately, and at the beginning of this year, an emergency was declared about their homelessness problems.

4. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Concerning all communities, from the smallest towns to the most significant cities, Baton Rouge has one of the highest crime rates in America, with 56 crimes committed for every 1,000 persons. Here, there is an 18% probability of falling victim to violent or property crime. More than 96% of Louisianan municipalities have crime rates that are lower than Baton Rouge's.

5. Detroit, Michigan

Although Detroit's waterfront neighborhoods are generally thought to be the safest, the city has been consistently ranked among the most dangerous in the country for several years due to its hazy neighborhood boundaries, which make it easy for visitors to end up in hazardous areas with few landmarks to help with navigation. Property crime has increased in Detroit, even while violent crime has dropped by 11%.

6. Oakland, California

Even though Oakland's crime rate has dropped since the 1990s, the city's violent crime rate is still 392% more than the U.S. average, making it a city with crime rates that are still much higher than average. The rate of violent crime in 2022 was 1,547 per 100,000 people, an increase of 8% over the year before. The most frequent crimes recorded in the city are assault, burglary, theft of a vehicle, and theft of property.

7. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee, has seen a rise in crime over the past few years and is now ranked among the top five most dangerous cities in the country. Out of the 50,566 crimes that were reported in 2022, about 16,000 were violent crimes that resulted in victim injury or death. One in 40 people in Memphis will fall victim to violent crime in any given year, making it a city where victims of such crimes are likely to occur frequently. Compared to Tennessee's statewide violent crime rate of 1 in 148, this number is noticeably higher.

8. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, heavily inspired by its Western heritage, is home to museums, horse exhibitions, festivals, and cowboy history. Unfortunately, the newfound cosmopolitanism of the area encourages crime, undermining the area's perceived safety. The city receives a score of 60 when the three major safety issues evaluated in this study are combined.

9. Los Angeles, California

The center of the city's economy is Downtown LA. Although this is the financial center of Los Angeles, it's also a crime and illegal activity magnet. At 12 times more dangerous than the national average, its violent crime rate is relatively high. The crime rate in Downtown Los Angeles is 530% greater than the national average when property offenses are taken into account.

10. Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is one of the cities in the country that many believe to be less secure due to concerns regarding protection and well-being. Public safety is a problem as a result of the city's rising rate of violent crime, which includes shootings and homicides. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the city's resources and policing, socioeconomic inequality, gun violence, and other factors all contributed to the impression of decreased safety.

11. Mobile, Alabama

The chance of crime in Mobile is 1 in 36, with an overall crime rate of 27.94 in the city. While this may seem higher than that of St. Louis, the most dangerous city in the U.S., it is crucial to add that the majority of crimes in Mobile are property-related and not violent. However, the scary difference between its murder rate of 0.46 and the average murder rate in the U.S. of 0.07 highlights the seriousness of the situation in Mobile.

12. Chattanooga, Tennessee

This city that boasts natural sceneries such as mountains and ridges also makes for notorious crime scenes that validate its inclusion on this list. Poverty and a lack of opportunity are underlying conditions that have compromised safety in this city along the Tennessee River. Mainly gun violence, with shootings in the city remaining on the rise annually, contributes to the score of 177 for home and community safety.

13. Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore, there is a 1 in 64 tendency to become a victim of crime, and the overall violent crime rate is 15.66. The most frequent crimes in the city include muggings, violent crimes, and theft, which makes it a dangerous place for visitors. Although most crimes are property-related, there were 9,029 violent crimes in Baltimore last year, making it a risky place to visit or live in.

14. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana, is regarded as one of the most hazardous cities in the country despite being known as the Big Easy. It has indeed been dubbed the new “Murder Capital” of the United States, having more homicides per capita than any other city. In 2022, New Orleans recorded 280 homicides or murders, which is a record high for the city in 26 years. This corresponds to 52 homicides for every 100,000 people. The Florida Area, Seventh Ward, Central City, and Saint Roch are among the riskiest neighborhoods in New Orleans.

15. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, may not be in the top 5, but it is still regarded as a dangerous city. It recorded 20,546 crimes in 2022, with violent crimes accounting for 6,316. It has a higher rate of property crimes — roughly 14,200 were reported in the previous year. Natural catastrophe risk is modest, with a score of 31. Still, when its financial safety score of 168 is included, its total score on safety makes inhabitants cautious.

16. Shreveport, Louisiana

Even though it does not have as many violent or property crimes as some of the larger cities on the list, this city can nevertheless be dangerous for both residents and visitors. 9,294 violent and property crimes were reported in Shreveport in 2022, of which 1,771 were violent crimes like carjacking, homicide, and armed robbery. In Shreveport, there are 9.62 crimes committed for every 1,000 persons, and roughly 1 in 104 people fall victim to a violent crime there.

17. Birmingham, Alabama

This Jefferson County seat is in the bottom 1% of the safest cities in America, with 15,231 crimes reported in 2022. The counties closest to it and most hazardous are Anniston, Lanett, and Gadsden. Birmingham's murder rate has risen in recent years; with 144 homicides, and 2022 was the bloodiest year on record for the city.

18. Jackson, Mississippi

When it comes to crime, this Mississippi capital is regarded as one of the riskiest places to live in the whole nation. With scores of 162, 137, and 173 for house and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk, respectively, it performs poorly in the research across all three assessable variables, with an approximate total score of 62.

19. Denver, Colorado

The crime rate in this Old West metropolis was higher than in an ordinary city of comparable size. Based on the information provided in the research, Denver has 479.1 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Until 2016, its violent crime rate was lower than the national average; however, in the years that followed, it both about equaled and exceeded the national average.

20. Columbus, Ohio

Of the cities on the list, Columbus had the 19th-highest homicide rate in the third quarter of 2022. Its killing rate dropped by 2.47 from 2021, according to the study's findings, which is why it was placed 45th overall. Not only did it top five other cities, including Denver, but it is the only location in Ohio on this list.

21. Dallas, Texas

This business and cultural center of Texas is one of the state's major cities, home to 1,304,379 people. With a crime rate of 4,291 per 100,000 residents, making it 83% more risky than the national average, it's also one of the worst cities for crime. Dallas neighborhoods of South Boulevard-Park Row, Cedar Crest, and Cockrell Hill are among the worst.

22. Seattle, Washington

Seattle, the biggest city in Washington and an American cultural hub, has 394 crimes per square mile, most of which are property-related. Nonetheless, 4,491 violent crimes, including robbery, and assault, were committed in Seattle recently. Residents of Seattle have a 1 in 168 risk of being victims of violent crime, perhaps one of the 8,000 burglaries that occurred in the city last year. At any given time, 1 in 22 inhabitants of Seattle experience property crime.

23. Tacoma, Washington

The murder rate is particularly startling, but both violent and property crimes are far higher than the national average. When using a “per capita” statistic, a more enormous population also translates into a higher physical number. Therefore, Tacoma's 7.3 murders per population in 2022 proved to be an increased number of actual murders. Nonetheless, Tacoma's overall crime statistics were somewhat lower than in prior years. The city needs to do a lot more work to be taken off this list.

24. Orlando, Florida

Orlando is among the world's most visited places, with good reason. This is attributable primarily to its booming convention business, exciting significant events, and active tourism. It is a well-known city for crime, nonetheless, much like any other busy metropolis. According to data, the incidence of property crime is 16,515 incidents per 10,000 people, and the rate of violent crime is 2,340 incidents.

25. Charleston, South Carolina

With a population estimated at 150,000 and a crime rate 18% higher than the national average, this most populated city in South Carolina is considered to be among the most dangerous in the country. The likelihood of becoming a victim of any crime is 1 in 37 for residents. As the study revealed, it scored 65 overall across all parameters assessed.

Source: WalletHub.