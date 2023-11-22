25 Legends Destroyed by Off-Screen Drama

People tend to idolize Hollywood stars and assume their favorites are good people. Unfortunately, this is rarely the case. Hollywood is full of creeps and terrible personalities, many of whom appear in our favorite shows and movies. Here are 25 stars who are hard to watch nowadays because of their off-screen behavior.

1. Kevin Spacey

This was one that really hurt to learn about, but it just goes to show that we truly know nothing about these people we idolize. Kevin Spacey has been accused of a lot of predatory behavior toward young people, showing how he abused his positions of power.

2. Chevy Chase

From all accounts, Chevy Chase is not a good guy. He’s been accused of taking advantage of women, making racist comments, abusing his staff, and other awful things. It’s terrible because he’s made so many iconic movies that are hard to watch now.

3. Louis C.K.

This one really bummed me out when I heard about it. Louis C.K. is a fantastic comedian, but I can’t watch him in anything anymore without feeling sick to my stomach. The things he did are too appalling and creepy to even talk about.

4. Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is also a creep! He’s been accused of assaulting women, and it’s also been reported that he’s just an unbelievably rude and unhinged person. He’s 100% the reason The Flash tanked so badly and he’s also tainted The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

5. Bill Cosby

I’m sure you saw this entry coming. While I didn’t grow up loving The Cosby Show, many people felt like this aspect of their childhoods was ruined when the truth about him came to light. Unfortunately, he barely paid for his crimes and abhorrent behavior.

6. Drake Bell

Drake Bell spent so much time hitting on teenagers in Drake and Josh that he seemed to forget he was an adult. He’s been accused of harassing and having inappropriate relationships with minors, which is positively disturbing.

7. Wilmer Valderrama

As you’ll see on this list, Danny Masterson is far from the only creep who was on That ‘70s Show. Almost the entire cast has turned out to be awful humans, Valderrama included. He was also creeping on young girls.

8. Lea Michele

Perhaps Lea Michele’s worst acts aren’t as bad as the many terrible men on this list, but she still seems awful. Many people have reported that she’s one of the rudest and most arrogant people in Hollywood.

9. Ellen DeGeneres

Most of us assumed Ellen was as sweet and kind as she seems on her show, but I guess not. Many of her employees have reported that she is cruel to them on set and thinks she is above everyone, making her kind act sickening.

10. Danny Masterson

Amid the most recent Hollywood drama, I felt it made sense to put Danny Masterson near the top of this list. He’s been accused and convicted of assaulting several women, and he’s a Scientologist. While Hyde is a great character, Danny is clearly a horrible and disgusting human.

11. Jimmy Fallon

Another tainted talk show host is Jimmy Fallon. Recently, Fallon was also accused of treating his staff horribly. Some even reported that interns and other lower staff members were not even allowed to look him in the eye.

12. Mark Salling

Mark Salling played Puck on Glee and was a teen heartthrob. Apparently, like Drake Bell, hitting on teenagers didn’t stop when the cameras were done rolling. It turns out he loved to harass young girls on social media and try to get with them.

13. Tom Cruise

Okay, I’m about to go on a bit of a Scientologist run here. Tom Cruise is easily the most notorious Scientologist and has done some pretty messed up things to his many ex-wives. Frankly, I find him to be a terrifying man.

14. John Travolta

Another infamous Scientologist is John Travolta. This guy used to be so shiny and sweet-seeming, but now, he just seems like someone with twisted ideals. Every time I watch Grease, I feel sad he turned out so weird.

15. Elisabeth Moss

I told you I was going on a Scientologist run. Elisabeth Moss is one of the most phenomenal actresses in Hollywood, but she’s also deep into Scientology and subscribes wholly to the church’s belief, so she’s definitely a little off.

16. Laura Prepon

Okay, this is the end of my Scientologist run, but this is a double whammy. Laura Prepon is another That ‘70s Show cast member who is off their rocker. She’s also deep into Scientology and has even defended some of the church members’ abhorrent actions.

17. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

I’m lumping these two together because their behavior is pretty intertwined. They recently wrote character letters defending Danny Masterson and calling him a great guy. Their apology was lame, and it seems that there may be even darker secrets they’re hiding.

18. Shia LaBeouf

This child actor has definitely taken a dark turn. He was arrested in 2017 for going on a racist tirade against a Black police officer, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He genuinely seems unhinged, making it hard to watch him in movies now.

19. James Franco

James Franco is yet another Hollywood actor who loves to go after female minors, as if there aren’t plenty of adult women he could pursue. As far as I know, Dave Franco is still clean, and I hope nothing ever comes out about him being a creep.

20. Chris Pratt

For a while, Chris Pratt could no wrong. Everyone adored him in Parks and Recreation, but when he divorced Anna Faris, a lot of unsavory information came out about him being an intensely religious person who shamed others and had questionable morals.

21. Chris D'Elia

Personally, I’ve never thought Chris was funny or charming, and he always seemed gross and creepy. And it turned out I was right. He has also pursued very, very young girls and even been accused of assaulting women.

22. Paula Deen

Much of the world has forgiven Paula Deen for her racist comments, but I still find it difficult to see her cookbooks and old television shows knowing the atrocious things she’s said. She used to seem so wholesome, and now all of that is gone.

23. Taryn Manning

Taryn Manning played one of the most compelling characters in Orange Is the New Black, but lately, she’s gone off the rails. She posted some very strange videos confessing to having an affair with a married man and making vague threats.

24. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson has said some of the most horrendous things I’ve ever had the unfortunate happenstance of hearing. He’s a racist, misogynistic, and all-around disgusting human, and I hate that he exists in stellar movies like Signs.

25. Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer has also been accused of assaulting several women and abusing them. I advise you not to look too far into what he’s done unless you want to feel nauseous and infuriated. The things he’s done are truly heinous, and he might be an actual demon walking among us.

Source: Reddit.