27 Ludicrous Rules Older Gen Parents Enforced With Their Kids

Growing up, our parents always had some rules that didn't make sense to us. Once we become adults, we can look at those times and discover that while some might not have been so bad, others still make no sense. We looked at a popular online forum to see what kind of ludicrous rules some of the older generation enforced on their kids, and some of them are pretty crazy.

1. Eating French Fries With A Fork

Did anyone else have to eat french fries or pizza with a fork and knife? Several parents of the older generation were acutely concerned with proper etiquette, even with fried food!

2. Too Much Electricity

Some of us were not allowed to use multiple appliances at once. Why? Their parents were overly concerned with using “too much electricity.”

3. Sour Candy Is Only for Boys

One example that immediately jumped out was when someone mentioned how her parents wouldn't let her eat sour candy. Her brother could eat some, but because it was “boy candy” she was never allowed to do so.

4. Modem Has To Be Disconnected To Be Safe From Hackers

One father wanted everything disconnected because he thought hackers were trying to access his information. He would disconnect the ethernet cable from the modem and computer tower. Then he would unplug the AC adapter from the wall outlet and modem. The “hacker” that he was afraid of was MSN Messenger trying to log in automatically when the computer started up.

5. Table Etiquette Taken to Extremes

One commenter remarked that he couldn't just eat food from a fork. He was required to cut the food with a knife first. He mentioned that with something like french fries, he would have to bite it off the fork in two to three bites.

6. No Locks on Bathroom Doors

Some older generation parents would not allow there to be locks on bathroom doors. The reasoning was that “locks separate people.” They weren't concerned by the massive privacy issue here.

7. Doing Too Much Homework

One commenter said he would get in trouble for doing too much homework. His parents felt he was “hiding and not spending time with family.”

8. You Can Use That Device but Not The Other One

One group of parents bought a microwave and a vacuum cleaner for the house. The kids weren't allowed to use them because they used too much electricity. Meanwhile, the parents would watch a 75-inch television and run the air conditioning 24 hours a day on weekends.

9. Banned From Watching Certain Cartoons

There are a lot of cartoons out there, and not all of them are appropriate for young kids. One contributor recalled that he was not allowed to watch SpongeBob Squarepants. His parents had no problem with him watching The Simpsons, Family Guy, or American Dad though, shows that are arguably far worse for kids than SpongeBob Squarepants.

10. No Emotions Allowed

Some kids grew up in an environment where they would get in trouble for expressing emotion. An example that was given was laughter. Laughter was not allowed at any time. If they watched a comedy and laughed, they would get yelled at to stop laughing immediately.

11. No Drinks in The Bedroom

Drinks were forbidden in the bedroom, even water. You couldn't have a glass of water in there at night or even a bottle full of water.

12. Not Allowed To Use The Bathroom at Night

Some parents had the rule that you couldn't use the bathroom at night. You were only supposed to use it before you went to bed and when you woke up in the morning. If your body told you that you needed to use it in the middle of the night, you were out of luck or risking getting in trouble.

13. Can't Be In Your Bedroom

One user talked about their experience of not being allowed in their own bedroom. He always had to be downstairs in the family room or outside and was never allowed to have any time to relax or unwind. He could only go to his room at night to sleep.

14. Strict About Certain Forms of Media

Movies, television, and video games were forms of media that some parents were really strict about. One commenter remarked how he was allowed to read anything he wanted, though. Thanks to all that reading, he then got ridiculed for using the expanded vocabulary he learned.

15. Having The Same Rules as Your Younger Brother

One respondent mentioned that he had to follow the same rules as his younger brother so the younger brother wouldn't get jealous. This is an issue because there was a five-year age gap. The older brother had to go to bed at the same time as the younger brother. If they went to an amusement park, the older brother couldn't go on any rides unless the younger brother could. He also used the example of being unable to play a mature-rated video game when he was 19 because his 14-year-old brother was too young for it.

16. No Entry After 10 PM

If you ever broke curfew, some parents would go over the line to punish you. One example was someone discussing how their house would be locked from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. If they weren't home between those hours, they would have to sleep on the porch or in the park nearby.

17. Only One Roll of Toilet Paper Allowed

Some parents are really weird about the strangest things. In this example, only one toilet paper roll at a time was allowed in the bathroom. You couldn't even keep extras in a cabinet. If you needed more, the mom would assume you were having problems. They had to put extra rolls away somewhere else before they were allowed to have friends visit.

18. Parental Advisory Concerns

One individual mentioned that he and his brother weren't allowed to buy CDs or cassettes with a Parently Advisory label or sticker. However, his parents had no problem letting him watch Silence of the Lambs in third grade or watching Friday as a family when he was in fourth grade.

19. No Fun Allowed

In some households, you could actually get in trouble for having fun. In one instance, someone mentioned they weren't allowed to hang out with their friends very much. Spending time and having fun with friends was considered “partying,” and they weren't allowed to “party” two days in a row.

20. You Can't Use The Microwave

One mom would take things to the extreme by not allowing her kids to reheat or cook their food in a microwave. They also couldn't add any seasoning, such as salt or pepper. If you didn't eat your food, this mom would force you to watch videos of starving kids, and if you still didn't eat it, you had to finish it for breakfast the next day, cold. There were times when this person said they got seriously sick from this.

21. The House Can Not Smell Nice

One contributor mentioned that if he ever burned incense or did anything similar, his dad automatically assumed he was using pot. This was despite the fact that this individual never did that throughout middle or high school.

22. Unplug Everything Not Being Used

Except for large appliances like a stove or refrigerator, everything had to be unplugged when it wasn't in use. Examples were a microwave, electronic piano, television, and even desk lights. Turning things off is one thing, but having them unplugged is ridiculous.

23. Can't Eat Past a Certain Time

At first glance, this seems ok. However, a commenter recalled his parents' reason for not allowing him to eat past 5 p.m. was that he was overweight and spoiling his breakfast. This person was nine years old and weighed 50 pounds. The average weight for someone in that situation was 60 pounds, so he was underweight.

24. No Leaving The House Without an Approved Family Member

One individual talked about how he could never leave his house alone. Even into his high school years, he was dropped off at school with only five minutes until the bell rang, and then at the end of the day, he had five minutes to get to his parent's car, or there would be a lot of trouble. Sometimes, his request to leave would be denied because he didn't have a good enough reason. When he was old enough to work, his mom would show up to his job randomly, and if she didn't immediately see him when she walked in, she assumed he was lying about working.

25. Your Bedroom Door Can Not Be Locked

A few people described situations where their parents would not allow them to lock their bedroom doors for any reason, including changing their clothes. These parents would say that they would knock before entering but rarely did. One user described how she had to deal with her parents walking in on her changing until she was 21 and moved out.

26. Money Has To Be Spent in a Certain Way

When you are an adult you have bills to pay and need to be careful with money. When you are a really young kid, though, that isn't the case. One user recalled how they weren't allowed to earn an allowance and couldn't ask for money. When they did receive money for a special occasion like a birthday, they would get grounded if they didn't spend it a specific way.

27. Do What I Say, Not as I Do

There were instances where hypocrisy would run rampant, and rules wouldn't apply to everyone. One instance was the rule of cleaning up a mess if you see it, but that only applied to the kids. If the parents caused a mess or walked by something that needed to be cleaned, it was okay for them to ignore it and then get mad that it wasn't being cleaned up.

