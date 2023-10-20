25 Men’s Fashion Labels Worth Every Penny

Everyone is always talking about the best women’s clothing brands, but what about men? Where should they shop? I rounded up 25 of the most recommended men’s clothing brands to help you find the best items to complete your wardrobe. These brands create durable, long-lasting, and stylish items that you’ll never want to take off.

1. Patagonia

Patagonia is one of the best brands for men who want long-lasting clothing that can handle a range of activities. This brand has a wide range of fantastic products, from pullovers to pants to shorts to socks and more. They’re all about creating durable outdoor clothing.

2. Pendleton

Pendleton is a fabulous brand that makes all wool clothing, along with blankets, decor, and more products. Their products can last a lifetime, if not longer, and are constructed beautifully. It’s the perfect brand for men looking for high-quality cold-weather clothing.

3. Duluth Trading Company

Duluth Trading Company is another company that specializes in making work clothing that can handle anything life throws at it. They make shirts, pants, underwear, accessories, and more. However, their flannels are one of their most popular products and are worth the price.

4. Carhartt

Carhartt is one of the most well-known and desirable men’s clothing brands. Carhartt clothing is especially popular among construction workers and other laborers who rely on their clothing to handle rough and tough activities. Their coats and hats are especially great.

5. Dickies

Dickies is a very similar brand to Carhartt, but one of their specialties is pants. If you need a pair of reliable and durable pants, this brand is easily the best place to go. They have double-knee pants, cargo pants, and other styles made to last a long time.

6. L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean has a similar vibe to Patagonia, but they have an even bigger selection of products to choose from. They have excellent shoes, outdoor gear, and clothing, so whatever you need, you can probably find it at L.L. Bean!

7. Adidas

There are many sports clothing companies out there, from Nike to New Balance. However, many men report that Adidas makes the best clothing for men who want stylish and durable items. Their men’s track pants are especially excellent and loved by many.

8. Darn Tough

Darn Tough is a relatively newer brand, but they have a loyal following of customers. They exclusively make socks that should last years and years. From hiking socks to casual socks and more, they have every type of sock you could need for your adventures.

9. Prana

Prana or prAna is a clothing company that prides itself on high-quality construction and durable materials. They make a wide range of clothing for every activity, but their workout clothing is particularly wonderful for men who love the gym, running, yoga, or any other workout.

10. Red Wing

Red Wing is a top-notch shoe company, and it’s the perfect place to get your next pair of kicks. They make shoes for every occasion, from casual weekends to intense work days and everything in between. Plus, all their shoes have a distinct and attractive style.

11. Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is similar to L.L. Bean and Patagonia but is often overlooked. Not only do they have top-notch clothing, shoes, and more, but their items come at a much lower price than many of their competitors. And they often have fabulous sales you can take advantage of!

12. Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds is another shoe brand that all men should check out. Unfortunately, the shoes from Allen Edmonds tend to be much pricier, but they’re well worth the cost. Many men report wearing Allen Edmonds shoes for years and years with no sign of damage or extreme wear.

13. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is a classic clothing brand that many people love. The brand is known for its high-quality construction and materials, such as wool and corduroy. Many of their clothes are excellent choices, but their sweaters and polos are exceptional.

14. Barbour

Barbour is a sensational outerwear company that makes coats, jackets, sweaters, tops, pants, shorts, and even pajamas. The clothing has a distinct and dazzling style that combines sophistication with modern flair. If you need a new coat, this is the place to go.

15. Filson

Filson is another top-notch outerwear company that makes warm and durable jackets, sweaters, tops, and more that will stand the test of time. The clothing has a rustic and rugged look that appeals to many men, making it a popular brand among construction workers and outdoorsy guys.

16. Vuori

Vuori is a high-end clothing company that sells everything from joggers to workout shorts to socks to bags and more. They have wonderful yoga accessories and workout clothes. It is one of the more expensive brands on my list, but worth it if you want high-quality clothes for your sweaty activities.

17. Ten Thousand

Ten Thousand is a criminally underrated brand that is ideal for men who love to do very rigorous workouts, such as CrossFit, hot yoga, and weight lifting. The clothes are designed to move with you, offering durability, flexibility, and supreme comfort.

18. Western Rise

Western Rise is another clothing company that makes its products with your comfort and movement in mind. They make casual clothes using only the best materials, such as wool and cotton. Their items have a distinct and desirable style that is cool and collected.

19. Solovair

Solovair is a high-end shoe company that makes boots, loafers, and more. Their boots are widely loved by their customers for their chic design, incredible durability, and reasonable price. The styles range from hefty steel-toe boots to casual boots you can wear out to dinner.

20. Dale Of Norway

Dale Of Norway is an online store that makes clothing for hikers, campers, and other adventurers. Many of their clothing items will satisfy, but their sweaters are extraordinary. They use high-quality Merino wool and beautiful designs you’ll fall in love with at first sight.

21. Smartwool

Speaking of wool, Smartwool is a sock company that specializes in fine wool socks that keep your feet warm even in the coldest climates. They also sell a lot more than socks, including thermal base layer clothing that will keep you warm on all your journeys.

22. Peter Millar

For all the golf enthusiasts out there, check out Peter Millar’s collection of cool and casual pants. The company makes a range of clothing products that are perfect for everyone, such as their soft sweaters, snuggly scarves, and fitted polos.

23. Lululemon

Some people think of Lululemon as a ladies’ store, but their men’s clothing is high-quality and long-lasting. And their clothes are for a lot more than just yoga! Lululemon is the perfect place to find high-quality sweatpants, workout shirts, towels, and other must-haves for the active man.

24. Puma

Puma isn’t the most popular athletic clothing company, but they deserve more love. Not only are their clothes made well, but they offer unique designs that you can’t find anywhere else. Many of their looks are innovative and modern while still feeling timeless.

25. Thorogood

Thorogood is another boot company that prides itself on making top-quality boots that can last a lifetime and offer supreme comfort. Their boots are ideal for the working man, as they have moc toe and steel-toe boots that can protect your feet from harm.

