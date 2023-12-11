25 Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. Ranked

With everything going on in the world today, it's important for you and your loved ones to feel safe, especially when traveling somewhere new.

According to recent studies and statistics, these are the 25 most dangerous cities in America.

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 621,777

Violent Crime Rate: 20.71

2. Detroit, Michigan

Population: 621,193

Violent Crime Rate: 20.03

3. Little Rock, Arkansas

Population: 201,029

Violent Crime Rate: 18.15

4. Pueblo, Colorado

Population: 112,868

Violent Crime Rate: 16.00

5. Tacoma, Washington

Population: 218,849

Violent Crime Rate: 15.77

6. Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 509,319

Violent Crime Rate: 14.37

7. Rockford, Illinois

Population: 145,716

Violent Crime Rate: 14.16

8. St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 279,390

Violent Crime Rate: 14.21

9. Cleveland, Ohio

Population: 360,040

Violent Crime Rate: 14.53

10. Springfield, Missouri

Population: 169,176

Violent Crime Rate: 13.38

11. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 558,523

Violent Crime Rate: 13.05

12. Lansing, Michigan

Population: 112,460

Violent Crime Rate: 12.61

13. Baltimore, Maryland

Population: 563,455

Violent Crime Rate: 12.07

14. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Population: 418,075

Violent Crime Rate: 11.95

15. Peoria, Illinois

Population: 109,447

Violent Crime Rate: 11.62

16. Dayton, Ohio

Population: 136,598

Violent Crime Rate: 11.56

17. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population: 555,640

Violent Crime Rate: 11.51

18. Stockton, California

Population: 324,888

Violent Crime Rate: 11.45

19. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Population: 183,095

Violent Crime Rate: 11.35

20. Houston, Texas

Population: 2.3 Million

Violent Crime Rate: 11.14

21. Aurora, Colorado

Population: 394,941

Violent Crime Rate: 11.09

22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Population: 252,274

Violent Crime Rate: 10.80

23. Lubbock, Texas

Population: 267,329

Violent Crime Rate: 10.52

24. South Fulton, Georgia

Population: 105,551

Violent Crime Rate: 10.48

25. Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 871,449

Violent Crime Rate: 10.25

Conclusion

The data is from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program Rates. It is based on the number of violent and property crimes correlated to a city's population. The violent crime rate is per 1,000 people.