25 Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. Ranked

With everything going on in the world today, it's important for you and your loved ones to feel safe, especially when traveling somewhere new.
According to recent studies and statistics, these are the 25 most dangerous cities in America .
1. Memphis, Tennessee
- Population: 621,777
- Violent Crime Rate: 20.71
2. Detroit, Michigan
- Population: 621,193
- Violent Crime Rate: 20.03
3. Little Rock, Arkansas
- Population: 201,029
- Violent Crime Rate: 18.15
4. Pueblo, Colorado
- Population: 112,868
- Violent Crime Rate: 16.00
5. Tacoma, Washington
- Population: 218,849
- Violent Crime Rate: 15.77
6. Kansas City, Missouri
- Population: 509,319
- Violent Crime Rate: 14.37
7. Rockford, Illinois
- Population: 145,716
- Violent Crime Rate: 14.16
8. St. Louis, Missouri
- Population: 279,390
- Violent Crime Rate: 14.21
9. Cleveland, Ohio
- Population: 360,040
- Violent Crime Rate: 14.53
10. Springfield, Missouri
- Population: 169,176
- Violent Crime Rate: 13.38
11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Population: 558,523
- Violent Crime Rate: 13.05
12. Lansing, Michigan
- Population: 112,460
- Violent Crime Rate: 12.61
13. Baltimore, Maryland
- Population: 563,455
- Violent Crime Rate: 12.07
14. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Population: 418,075
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.95
15. Peoria, Illinois
- Population: 109,447
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.62
16. Dayton, Ohio
- Population: 136,598
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.56
17. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Population: 555,640
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.51
18. Stockton, California
- Population: 324,888
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.45
19. Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Population: 183,095
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.35
20. Houston, Texas
- Population: 2.3 Million
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.14
21. Aurora, Colorado
- Population: 394,941
- Violent Crime Rate: 11.09
22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Population: 252,274
- Violent Crime Rate: 10.80
23. Lubbock, Texas
- Population: 267,329
- Violent Crime Rate: 10.52
24. South Fulton, Georgia
- Population: 105,551
- Violent Crime Rate: 10.48
25. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Population: 871,449
- Violent Crime Rate: 10.25
Conclusion
The data is from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program Rates. It is based on the number of violent and property crimes correlated to a city's population. The violent crime rate is per 1,000 people.
Jake has covered the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, specializing in video games, TV, and film. He studied Electronic Media and Broadcasting at Northern Kentucky University before freelancing for several publications. He leverages this experience at Wealth of Geeks to help manage the site cover all things geek-related. Jake's work has been syndicated across the Associated Press wire at outlets such as PBS, MSN, and more.