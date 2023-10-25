25 Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. Ranked

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. Ranked
With everything going on in the world today, it's important for you and your loved ones to feel safe, especially when traveling somewhere new.

According to recent studies and statistics, these are the 25 most dangerous cities in America .

1. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Population: 621,777
  • Violent Crime Rate: 20.71

2. Detroit, Michigan

  • Population: 621,193
  • Violent Crime Rate: 20.03

3. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Population: 201,029
  • Violent Crime Rate: 18.15

4. Pueblo, Colorado

  • Population: 112,868
  • Violent Crime Rate: 16.00

5. Tacoma, Washington

  • Population: 218,849
  • Violent Crime Rate: 15.77

6. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population: 509,319
  • Violent Crime Rate: 14.37

7. Rockford, Illinois

  • Population: 145,716
  • Violent Crime Rate: 14.16

8. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Population: 279,390
  • Violent Crime Rate: 14.21

9. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Population: 360,040
  • Violent Crime Rate: 14.53

10. Springfield, Missouri

  • Population: 169,176
  • Violent Crime Rate: 13.38

11. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Population: 558,523
  • Violent Crime Rate: 13.05

12. Lansing, Michigan

  • Population: 112,460
  • Violent Crime Rate: 12.61

13. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Population: 563,455
  • Violent Crime Rate: 12.07

14. Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Population: 418,075
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.95

15. Peoria, Illinois

  • Population: 109,447
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.62

16. Dayton, Ohio

  • Population: 136,598
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.56

17. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Population: 555,640
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.51

18. Stockton, California

  • Population: 324,888
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.45

19. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Population: 183,095
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.35

20. Houston, Texas

  • Population: 2.3 Million
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.14

21. Aurora, Colorado

  • Population: 394,941
  • Violent Crime Rate: 11.09

22. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Population: 252,274
  • Violent Crime Rate: 10.80

23. Lubbock, Texas

  • Population: 267,329
  • Violent Crime Rate: 10.52

24. South Fulton, Georgia

  • Population: 105,551
  • Violent Crime Rate: 10.48

25. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Population: 871,449
  • Violent Crime Rate: 10.25

Conclusion

The data is from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program Rates. It is based on the number of violent and property crimes correlated to a city's population. The violent crime rate is per 1,000 people.

