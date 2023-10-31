25 Most Instagrammable Universities in America, Ranked

College campuses can be truly breathtaking, from splendid fountains to impressive statues to scenic buildings. While most campuses have something unique and attractive to offer visitors and students, some shine above others. Here are 25 college campuses around the U.S. that people photograph and post on Instagram the most!

1. University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Los Angeles, better known as UCLA, takes the top spot for the number one most Instagrammable university in the country, and it’s easy to see why. The magnanimous buildings, green open spaces, and always sunny weather make for stunning pictures that students and visitors love to post.

2. Harvard University

Unsurprisingly, one of the most prestigious universities in the world is also one of the prettiest. The school was founded before America established itself as a nation, so it has a charming antique vibe but is still bold and impressive. Many parts of the campus are beautiful, so people constantly snap photos.

3. Yale University

Yale is another prestigious school with a gorgeous campus that people love to photograph. At night, the buildings give off a warm yellow glow that feels cozy and artistic. But even during the day, the expansive lawns and vintage buildings are breathtaking.

4. University of California, Davis

UCLA isn’t the only University of California worth taking a picture of! Unlike the schools listed above, the University of California, Davis, has a more modern and refined vibe. The buildings are soft grey with large windows, creating a clean and minimalist appearance that people appreciate.

5. University of California, Berkeley

Another University of California? Yes! University of California, Berkeley makes the top five on the list of most photo-worthy colleges. This school combines modern buildings with more colonial styles, creating a unique campus that is eye-catching and memorable.

6. Columbia University

Columbia is easily one of the most awe-inspiring campuses in the country, if not the world. Some buildings are as classy and grand as the Pantheon in Rome, while others have a more Victorian vibe. Even the walkways and stairs have a distinct allure to them.

7. Michigan State University

Michigan State University is another school with a mix of contemporary and classic building styles. While people love to snap photos of all sorts of places around the campus, the massive and energetic football stadium is where a large portion of the pictures are taken.

8. Trinity College

Trinity has an overwhelmingly exquisite campus. The Gothic architecture and towering buildings are hard not to fall in love with at first sight. Beyond the exterior lies some of the most elegant libraries and common areas, so the campus is stunning inside and out.

9. University of Washington, Seattle

Seattle’s University of Washington is a fabulous campus with a lot of special charm and beauty. One of the most radiant spots on campus is the line of pink cherry blossom trees, which feel whimsical and idyllic. Even when the pink blossoms aren’t in bloom, the expansive campus is picturesque.

10. University of Florida

Like all the University of California campuses, the University of Florida has the benefit of being in a warm, sunny place. The campus is always drenched in sunlight, making it look resplendent from all angles. With plenty of brick walkways and greenery, it’s a wonderful spot for a selfie.

11. Georgia Institute of Technology

The Georgia Institute of Technology sounds like it would be modern and minimalist, but the outside has an antique appearance with tall towers and a brick exterior. However, some parts of the campus are shiny and contemporary, and people like to photograph both sides of the campus.

12. Cornell University

Cornell has a very classy and distinguished appearance, with beige brick buildings and grand towers. Like GIT, the campus has a mix of modernity and antiquity, but most buildings have a late-nineteenth-century Romanesque design that makes the campus unique.

13. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s University of Michigan has that classic college feel that so many people love. The school is full of colorful trees, green lawns, and fancy buildings that make it an obvious location for a pretty Instagram. The campus also looks magical when covered in a light blanket of snow.

14. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech also has that cozy but grand college campus vibe. The buildings are massive and surrounded by thoughtfully curated vegetation, like lush green lawns and perky flowers. Like Michigan State University, many people also like to take pictures of the vibrant football stadium.

15. Boston University

Boston University is my alma mater, so I’m delighted to see it make the top 15! This unique urban campus combines an array of architectural styles, from contemporary to Gothic to Georgian and more. Some buildings are lackluster, but many more are breathtaking and iconic.

16. Brown University

Brown University has a similar vibe to Harvard but with even more space. The university has fancy cast iron gates, brick buildings, and massive lawns. The cozy New England vibe is undeniable, making this the perfect location for an autumn Instagram.

17. University of Wisconsin, Madison

The University of Wisconsin, Madison, is another large campus with a spectacular appearance. From the impressive statues throughout campus to the lush grass to the Romanesque buildings, there are so many reasons to snap a photo at Madison’s University of Wisconsin.

18. Duke University

Duke is an excellent example of the classic Collegiate Gothic architecture style that so many people look for in a university campus. With soft gray bricks and warm beige buildings, the campus has a light color scheme contrasted with the sharpness of the Gothic architecture.

19. Syracuse University

With twisting roads, criss-cross walkways, high towers, and diverse vegetation, Syracuse University deserves to be in the top 20 on this list. It feels like everywhere you turn on this campus, there is something new and beautiful to appreciate.

20. Princeton University

Another Ivy League that makes the list is Princeton University in New Jersey. This campus has a very special atmosphere and style, with Georgian brick buildings covered in lush ivy. Parts of the campus feature bold Gothic buildings with enormous stained glass windows that demand you photograph their beauty.

21. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania has an array of grand buildings that will take your breath away. The interior of most of the buildings is fresh and modern, but the exterior of the campus retains its antique and classical charm. It’s especially magical when the leaves change in the fall.

22. Purdue University

Purdue has a divine layout that makes it incredibly photogenic and breathtaking. With spacious green spaces, beautiful entryways, and intricate fountains and sculptures, there are so many elements of this campus to take a photo of. The variety of sculptures, statues, and fountains make it especially compelling.

23. Stanford University

As you can see, Ivy League universities are often gorgeous, and Stanford is another one of them that made the list! Stanford is one of the older colleges, but it has a more timeless appearance, so it can be hard to pinpoint the architectural style. But the palm trees and grand buildings are still irresistible to Instagrammers.

24. University of Texas, Austin

I was surprised that there weren’t more Texas schools on this list! Austin’s University of Texax is a dazzling campus that always looks fresh and vibrant. With white buildings and red roofs, the school campus has a very distinct and memorable appearance. Everything from the towers to the fountains is beyond photogenic.

25. Indiana University, Bloomington

Bloomington, Indiana, is a lovely place, and Indiana University is one of the most ravishing spots in town! The area has incredible foliage during the fall, but every season at this campus demands an Instagram post. It has that classic collegiate feel that is hard to resist.

