25 Top Resorts For Your Next Vacation – Don’t Miss #9

71% of travelers prefer to plan their own accommodations, but booking a place for your next trip can be overwhelming with so many hotels and vacation rental options.

Take a travel planning shortcut by considering the most popular resorts of the past year. Here are the Top 25 Resorts booked on Redweek.com to inspire your next vacation.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

1. Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club

Taking the top spot once again, Surf Club brings Aruba’s “One Happy Island” motto to life. Set on a coveted section of Palm Beach’s white sand and calm turquoise waters, the resort includes a lazy river, pool, waterslide, kids club, and a wide range of activities for the entire family.

Spacious accommodations range from fully-stocked studios to three-bedroom condos, providing all the room and conveniences of an apartment rental with the amenities of a Marriott hotel.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

2. Marriott’s Newport Coast Villas

Set on a beautiful bluff overlooking Laguna Beach, this California resort is beloved by travelers for its long list of amenities and spacious rooms with vista views.

Their extensive grounds include five outdoor pools, hot tubs, a sauna, a steam room, biking trails, barbecue areas, fire pits, golf, tennis, and basketball courts.

Their premium, spacious accommodations include full kitchens, in-unit washers and dryers, and furnished balconies or terraces to take in stunning West Coast views.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

3. Marriott’s Aruba Ocean Club

Marriott's neighboring Aruba resort on Palm Beach is a popular choice for travelers looking for a smaller, laid-back, and quieter environment.

Vacationers praise the resort for its white sand beach, relaxing pool, stunning grounds, and spacious one and two-bedroom apartment-sized units with fully stocked kitchens and private balconies.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

4. Marriott’s Grande Ocean

Located on a beautiful stretch of Hilton Head Island beach and close to popular activities, this all-suite resort is a top pick for families or large groups.

Guests appreciate the resort's location, long list of activities, and well-appointed rooms. Relax in one of their generously sized, fully-stocked two-bedroom condo accommodations, stroll their lush property or enjoy one of their four pools, hot tubs, recreational courts, natural trails, beach, and drop-off kids camp.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

5. Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Located 25 miles from bustling Waikiki, this award-winning resort located on Oahu’s Western Shore lures guests back over and over again. Nestled in Ko Olina, an upscale resort community, it's the perfect back to nature way to visit Hawaii.

It's a Hawaiian paradise, set among lush tropical grounds, seven blue lagoons, palm trees, native Hawaiian plants, and a calm beachfront lagoon. Enjoy the daily activities program, three pools, and spacious one, two, or three-bedroom apartment-style rooms with tasteful Hawaiian decor and furniture.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

6. Marriott’s OceanWatch Villas at Grande Dunes

Part of a 2,200-acre residential community, OceanWatch Villas offers a quieter Myrtle Beach vacation with all the resort amenities and conveniences travelers look for. Greeted by an oak tree canopy and mile-long views of Atlantic Ocean Sand Dunes, this resort balances fun, relaxation, and recreation beautifully.

Visitors enjoy the putting green, volleyball, shuffleboard table tennis, indoor and outdoor pools, plus numerous kids activities. This all-suite resort offers spacious two-bedroom condo accommodations praised by travelers who return year and year for multiple weeks at a time.

Looking for more recreation? Book a tee time at a nearby Myrtle Beach golf course.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

7. Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

This beloved resort is regularly placed in the Top 10 for its coveted park-like 16 acres of Kaanapali beachfront and deluxe amenities.

Its super pool complex across 3 acres includes Shipwreck Beach, designed for kids. After a day enjoying all that Hawaii offers, relax in the plush studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom accommodations noted for their Hawaiian feel.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

8. Marriott’s Ocean Pointe

Ocean Pointe is a relaxing retreat designed with thoughtful conveniences for a carefree Florida Gold Coast vacation not too far from Fort Lauderdale. Set on Palm Beach Shores near championship golf courses and recreational and adventure-seeking activities, reviewers praised the multiple swimming pools and kid's club.

Enjoy all the region offers, and at the end of the day, retreat to your home-like one-, two- or three-bedroom accommodations with private balconies boasting beautiful oceanfront or oceanside views.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

9. The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas

Located just outside of historical Lahaina, this 26-acre Maui oceanfront resort offers not just views of the smaller Hawaiian Islands of Lanai and Molokai but a long list of amenities that pamper and entertain guests.

Its various lagoons, kids pools, cultural children's programs, 10,000 square-foot spa, snorkeling, kayaking, and on-site surfing turn visitors into return guests.

Whether you choose to dine at one of their three restaurants, prepare meals in your condo room, or take the complimentary shuttle to other neighborhoods, this resort brings the charm, warmth, and sincerity of the Aloha spirit to life.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

10. Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort

This award-winning Orlando resort set on Walt Disney World Property is popular with vacationers not just for its convenient location but for extensive on-site amenities.

Set on a private lake with lush grounds, the resort offers a pool, lazy river, recreation rooms, and a wide array of games, crafts, contests, and events like Create Your Own Best Sundae. Featuring condo accommodations that range from one-bedrooms to four-bedrooms, Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort is well-equipped to host families, multigenerational groups, and family reunions.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

11. Marriott’s Crystal Shores

This southwestern Florida gem provides a high-end vacation away from the crowds as it's set on Marco Island, the only developed land in The Ten Thousand Islands.

Set on the white sand Gulf of Mexico beaches, the resort's three pools and oversized balconies won the praises of travelers. Luxurious accommodations range from two and three-bedroom condo units with high-end touches and appliances as well as two pools, a grotto, and a waterslide.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

12. Marriott’s Barony Beach Club

Travelers applaud this oceanfront Hilton Head Island resort for having all the right ingredients for a fantastic vacation. Featuring four pools, three whirlpool spas, a putting green, bocce ball, table tennis, shuffleboard courts, and BBQ grills for easy summer meals, the on-site amenities list goes on and on.

Young families appreciate the shaded zero-entry pool, children's water play, and kids' daily activities. Barony Beach Club is an all-suite two-bedroom condo-hotel offering the space of a vacation rental with the amenities of an upscale resort.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

13. Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort

Set on the renowned white sands of Palm Beach and surrounded by a private wildlife sanctuary, travelers praise the resort's location and views. On-site amenities include sports activities, poolside games, snorkeling, and family-friendly activities.

Guests can also enjoy the amenities offered at their four nearby sister resorts, including Divi Village Golf Course. Relax in spacious suites that include a full kitchen, a living room, picture windows, and large private balconies to soak in tropical views.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

14. The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas North

The newest section of Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas includes the same on-site amenities of the larger resort complex, including fantastic snorkeling at a reef right off the main beach.

Travelers noted the hotel's signature Heavenly Beds, Heavenly Baths, and fully stocked studio, one and two-bedroom units with thoughtful details.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

15. Marriott’s MountainSide at Park City

Situated at the base of Park City Ski Resort, the Largest Ski and Snowboard Resort in the U.S., Marriott's MountainSide offers one of the best ski-in/ski-out condo rental locations.

Guests praised the one and two-bedroom units with home-like conveniences of a full kitchen, living room with fireplace, dining space, and private bedrooms. Noted world-class amenities include valet ski service, pool, sauna, steam rooms, private movie theater, and off-the-slope family entertainment.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

16. Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club – Lahaina Villas

A newer section of Marriott's Maui Ocean Club, the accommodations in this building offer larger two and three-bedroom units, including full kitchens with granite counters and full-size stainless appliances.

Travelers loved the spacious 3-section master bedroom and the lush grounds with tropical pools, lawn games, and towering palm trees.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

17. Marriott’s Desert Springs Villas II

This Mediterranean-style California resort offers premium accommodations in Palm Desert. Enjoy one of their seven pools, children's playground, fire pits, private movie theatre, bicycle rentals, or The Shade, a rec center with basketball courts and sports activities.

Couples traveling together will appreciate the two-bedroom layout of this section with a king bed and sofa in each bedroom with separate entrances.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

18. Harborside Resort at Atlantis

The infamous Bahamas hotel complex that brings to life the lost city of Atlantis includes Harborside Resort, an all-condo building.

Located across Atlantis' Marina, it's an excellent option for those who want access to the iconic on-site waterpark, casino, and the world's largest marine habitat but prefer to retire at the end of the day to a calmer section of the property.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

19. Marriott’s SurfWatch

On a prime section of Hilton Head Island beachfront, the resort highlights South Carolina's seaside beauty with scenic boardwalks leading guests through forested land to the sand.

With fully equipped two and three-bedroom condo units plus three pools, a fitness center, BBQ, picnic, and firepit areas, it's not a surprise that 30,000 people own a Surfwatch partial ownership for an annual vacation.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

20. Hyatt Ka'anapali Beach – A Hyatt Residence Club

Experience the beauty of the Hawaiian islands at Hyatt’s luxury resort on Kaanapali Beach. Travelers raved about its oversized lagoon-style pool and lush, tropical Maui setting.

This all-suite hotel offers residential-style one-, two- and three-bedroom villas with large private lanais, stunning ocean views, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and modern spa-like bathrooms.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

21. Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club

Located in south Kauai's Poipu Beach, this premium resort combines spacious condos and resort-style amenities near top attractions.

Take in Garden Isle views from your spacious two or three-bedroom condo's lanai patio, lounge on the #1 beach in America, or enjoy one of the resort's three pools set among waterfalls, lagoons, and tropical landscaping.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

22. Marriott’s BeachPlace Towers

Situated along three miles of golden sand and sparkling turquoise waters, all rooms offer stunning Intracoastal Waterway or Atlantic Ocean views. Spend a day exploring Fort Lauderdale's arts, entertainment, and culture, relax at the outdoor pool and hot tub or enjoy the on-site children's activities.

At the end of the day, enjoy the conveniences and space of a fully stocked condo unit that include a full kitchen, in-suite washer & dryer, living, and dining room spaces at Marriott Beachplace Towers.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

23. Marriott’s Desert Spring Villas

The original section of Marriott Desert Springs offers all the same amenities and upscale touches as its Phase II section. Reviewers were impressed with the well-manicured grounds, luxurious details, and convenient proximity to championship golf, Joshua Tree National Park, and Coachella Valley.

Families or groups will appreciate the larger condo layout in these buildings that offer a second bedroom with two queen beds.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

24. Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara

The stunning oceanside setting of Carlsbad, California, coupled with Four Season's luxurious amenities and home-like conveniences of a condo, landed this resort a spot on Redweek's Most Booked list.

Enjoy near-perfect year-round weather at this hilltop resort, their neighboring wildlife sanctuary, the Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, or nearby Legoland Amusement Park San Diego.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

25. Marriott's Monarch at Sea Pines

On six acres of Hilton Head Island's ivory sand beaches, this award-winning resort offers not just a beautiful location but extensive beach and water activities.

Reviewers praised the resort's two pools, kid's water zone, and 2,400 square-foot sun deck. Offering 2 and 3-bedroom condo units with full kitchens, a dining room, and a living room, travelers noted the conveniences of the nearby town trolly stop and neighboring Golf club.

Image Credit: RedWeek.

Final Thoughts

You don’t have to choose between the amenities of a hotel or the home-like conveniences and space of a vacation rental at these beloved timeshare resorts from leading hotel brands.

Booking timeshare rentals at one of these resorts from an owner instead of the hotel can save you 25% to 75% off the resort's direct price. That bucket list trip to Hawaii, California, Florida, or Atlantis may be closer than you think with timeshare rentals.

