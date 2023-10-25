25 Movies That Will Broaden Your Cinematic Palate

Movies can take us on an emotional roller coaster whenever we watch them. Expanding your horizons and watching something different can be good regardless of your favorite genre. By doing so, you might find a new favorite film. We looked at a popular online movie forum to see some films that will help diversify your movie-watching experience.

1. Psycho (1960)

Tired of everyday life, office worker Marion Crane decides to take action. Marion has someone that she loves. However, the two of them can't get married due to her lover's financial situation. When Marion sees a way to get some quick cash, she takes the opportunity and leaves town. On the way to see her lover, Marion stops at the Bates Motel, managed by Norman.

2. Taxi Driver (1976)

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Travis can't seem to sleep. As a result, he becomes a New York City taxi driver at night. During the day, Travis frequents cinemas watching adult content. His perception of reality slowly starts to change. Travis concludes that he needs to do what he can to make the world better, no matter the cost.

3. Possession (1981)

Away on a business trip, Mark learns that his marriage might be on the rocks. When Mark returns home, he receives confirmation that his wife, Anna, wants a divorce. Over time, Mark becomes obsessed with learning what went wrong. Anna seems like she wants to get away from him. The encounters between Anna and Mark worsen over time. Mark then realizes that Anna's situation might be different from what it seems.

4. The Truman Show (1998)

Truman Burbank leads an everyday life on a schedule. Every day features the same routine, including how Truman greets his neighbors in the morning. Truman doesn't know that he stars in a show for a worldwide audience. Cameras watch every move he makes in the fictional world where he exists. When Truman decides to change things up, the show's producer does whatever he can to try and stop him.

5. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Alex runs a gang that enjoys committing violent acts against others. The authorities know of his reputation but have never been able to catch him in the act. That changes, and Alex goes to prison. While there, Alex learns about new rehabilitation therapy. He decides to go that route and gets released after the two-week session. The treatment has unintended consequences, though, and now Alex has to figure out how he will survive.

6. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Set during the Great Depression, a robbery goes wrong, and Ben Harper mortally wounds two people. Before getting captured, Ben convinces his kids to hide the location of the money he stole. Ben doesn't make it out of prison. His cellmate Harry decides Ben's wife, Willa, will be his next victim when he gets out. Harry finds that Ben's kids know the money's location and does what he can to try and locate it.

7. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Harry and Sally's initial encounter happened on a trip to New York. They had both graduated from a college in Chicago and were preparing to enter adulthood. During the trip, they talk about many things, including whether a man and woman can be friends, and the two part ways to live separate lives upon arriving in New York. Over the years, they run into each other and form a friendship. As they get closer, the feelings between Harry and Sally get stronger. The two must determine what this means and decide the following action.

8. Trainspotting (1996)

Renton has a drug problem, and most of his friends suffer from the same issue, leading them to lives of crime to feed their habits. Renton gets to the point where he wants to quit the lifestyle, even if his friends wish to continue. Renton struggles with getting clean in an environment that can make sobriety impossible.

9. High Fidelity (2000)

Rob Gordon owns a record store in Chicago and has a knack for creating top-five lists. His most recent list revolves around breakups, inspired by the fact that Laura, his girlfriend, broke up with him. At one point, Rob thought Laura could be the one for him, even though they sometimes have a rocky relationship. This leads Rob to look back at his life and past relationships to determine why they didn't work.

10. The Holy Mountain (1973)

A messianic character wanders through a corrupt world. During his journey, this character meets a guide who introduces him to seven people. This group decides to get rid of their worldly possessions to see The Holy Mountain and become immortal.

11. Uncut Gems (2019)

A formerly successful New York gems dealer, Howard Ratner's addiction to gambling takes center stage in this film. Howard's gambling has put his family hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt as he searches for that one big score. He comes across an opportunity that might be the key to his troubles. The problems start after he realizes he can't escape the result of his poor decisions.

12. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Young Ofelia has a vivid imagination. When she and her sick mother move in with her stepfather, Captain Vidal, Ofelia meets a fairy and learns of her royal heritage. To claim her role as a princess, Ofelia must survive three gruesome challenges. If she can pass these challenges, Ofelia will be able to meet her real father, the king.

13. Akira (1988)

World War III happened 31 years ago. Since that time, Tokyo turned into a thriving city. The friend of a gang leader, Tetsuo, gets injured and taken to a top-secret government facility. While there, Tetsuo develops telekinetic powers. Unfortunately, Tetsuo decides to use his newfound powers for evil purposes.

14. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Roger Rabbit exists in the real world alongside humans. The owner of Toontown has disappeared, and Roger becomes the main suspect. Unfortunately for Roger, the only person who can help would rather have a drink than conduct an investigation. They must work together to clear Roger's name before some villainous characters try to “bring Roger to justice.”

15. Moon (2009)

Sam Bell signed on to work at the Lunar Station for three years. This position requires him to be in isolation during that period. The computer on the station named GERTY will be the only thing he communicates with throughout his mission. Sam gets into a bad accident with only a few weeks left on his contract. After recovering, he makes discoveries that cause him to switch his mission parameters to make it home to his family.

16. Dazed and Confused (1993)

The end of the school year arrives, which means the outgoing seniors will haze the incoming first-year students. The hazing rituals include spanking and otherwise making the newcomer's life miserable. One person becomes the main target after his sister asks the boys to go easy on him.

17. North by Northwest (1959)

A case of mistaken identity throws an unsuspecting Roger Thornhill into the world of spies. A foreign spy wants to eliminate Thornhill, and when he tries to figure out the assassin's plot, Roger finds himself framed for murder. He skips town, meeting Eve Kendall on his journey. She helps him evade the authorities, but unfortunately for Roger, Eve has her secrets.

18. Elizabeth (1998)

England crowned a new queen in 1558, with the country being a dangerous and divided territory. Everyone around Queen Elizabeth questions her strength and resolve as her counsel encourages her to marry. She must decide where to place her trust, either the secretary Walsingham or her secret lover, Sir Robert Dudley.

19. Fish Tank (2009)

A problematic teenage girl, Mia, lives with her mom and little sister. After being expelled, Mia wanders through life until she makes a friend who supports the only thing that interests her: dancing.

20. Infernal Affairs (2002)

A police force uses a young officer, Chan Wing Yan, as a mole within local organized crime. This same syndicate sends Lau Kin Ming to infiltrate the police. Years pass, and then Chan and Lau finally get involved in a race against the clock to flush out the mole in their respective groups.

21. The Bourne Identity (2002)

While on the open sea, a boat comes across a body floating in the water. No one knows the man's identity, but they eventually learn his name: Jason Bourne. Bourne has no memory but many identities, and his journey to try and recover his past becomes dangerous once enemies from the past figure out he survived.

22. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather features Vito Corleone, the “Don” of the Corleone mafia family in NYC. Vito attends his daughter's wedding along with his younger son, Michael. A powerful individual approaches the Don, asking permission to sell illicit items. Vito refuses to give authorization, which starts a clash between the old way and new values.

23. Inception (2010)

A skilled thief, Dom Cobb, steals secrets from a person's subconscious while dreaming. This ability has made Mr. Cobb a popular figure in corporate espionage circles. At the same time, it has also made him an international fugitive. Cobb's one chance at getting his life back revolves around planting an idea inside someone's head, not stealing the information already there.

24. Collateral (2004)

Max Durocher, a cab driver in Los Angeles, picks up a random man named Vincent. Vincent offers Max a flat fee to be his chauffeur for the night. Max accepts the deal but ends up regretting it later. He discovers that Vincent must eliminate five people throughout the night. Once Max figures out the situation, he tries to escape it, but Vincent won't allow it. Soon, the FBI gets involved because of the identity of one of Vincent's victims.

25. Rocky (1976)

Rocky works as a debt collector as he tries to launch his struggling boxing career. He then gets the chance to fight Apollo Creed, a heavyweight champion. Everyone thinks it will be an easy fight for Apollo, but Rocky does everything he can to shock the world and hit the big time.

