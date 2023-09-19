25 Movies We’re Saving You From Watching

Some movies get an intense amount of hype but are actually mundane or cheesy and definitely not worth your time. Even the biggest and most talented directors have movies that don’t meet expectations and don’t deserve your attention. Below are 25 films we’re saving you from suffering through. You’re welcome!

1. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Many people agree that Fifty Shades of Grey is not worth watching. The plot is weak, the relationship is creepy, and the edginess they’re going for is done sloppily. I’m a Dakota Johnson fan, but this movie was a wild miss despite the popularity of the racy book.

2. The Human Centipede (2009)

If you’ve made it this far into your life without knowing what The Human Centipede is, consider yourself blessed. The film is horrifically disgusting and will leave a gross and eerie imprint on your mind you’ll never be able to get rid of. Don’t even look it up!

3. Magic Mike (2012)

If you want to see Channing Tatum shirtless, like a lot, then you’ll love this movie! If you want a high-quality film with well-developed characters and a compelling plot, look elsewhere. I don’t have an alternative to offer, as most films in this realm are lackluster, but Hustlers and Burlesque are entertaining!

4. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

This movie was directed, produced, and co-written by the infamous Mel Gibson, and many people advise folks to pass on this one. Not only is the film kind of bland, despite being about one of the most dramatic stories in history, it’s been accused of having subtly antisemitic violence, so I recommend avoiding it.

5. Twilight (2008)

Another movie adaptation that fell flat, Twilight is not a wonderful film despite how many loyal fans it has. Both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart give off performances that will not wow you and the story is definitely geared toward teenagers who love frightful romances.

6. The Meg 2 (2023)

The Meg wasn’t necessarily an Oscar-worthy film, but the sequel was a true tragedy. It didn’t feature one of the best characters from the original film and the plot was messy and unclear. Overall, it was a disappointment for fans of the first one and is not worth your money or time.

7. The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster is a fascinating and unique film, but it’s also one of the most disturbing and gut-wrenching movies I’ve ever seen. This absurdist film may be your speed if you don’t mind violence, animal death, cruelty, and a whole slew of other unpleasant things that will make you cringe.

8. Cocaine Bear (2023)

I really wanted to like this film, but it was not particularly memorable or attention-grabbing. The first 20 to 30 minutes of the movie is the best, but it devolves into a collection of cliches and strange dynamics that simply aren’t interesting.

9. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Please, don’t throw tomatoes at me over this. Many people feel The Fast and the Furious movies are painfully overrated and don’t deserve your time or energy. They’re extremely cheesy and packed with testosterone. I’ve seen the first one, and I think that was plenty.

10. The Lion King (2019)

Of course, the animated 1994 version of The Lion King is a classic and must-watch, but the 2019 live-action remake was not great. The cast was star-studded but did not execute the film well, and it didn’t have the emotion and majesty of the original movie.

11. Blue Velvet (1986)

Twin Peaks is one of my favorite shows, but I couldn’t get into the weirdness of David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. Many people who appreciate Lynch’s strange perspective could not get into Blue Velvet, as the intersection of intimacy, crime, and violence was not only disturbing but confusing at times.

12. House of Wax (2005)

This horror slasher film was not well-received by fans or critics, and rightfully so. The movie is gross and the plot is laughable. The cast is not the biggest issue with the film, but they also don’t do much to save it from itself. It’s somehow forgettable and annoying.

13. Dune (2021)

The original Dune is an interesting movie, but the 2021 film is 2.5 hours of boring desert. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya bring very little emotion and character to the screen, and while some scenes are stunning, they lack depth and intrigue. I recommend spending the 2.5 hours doing literally anything else.

14. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

I understand many people feel the need to watch the first Avatar because of its pop culture significance, but Avatar: The Way of Water can be skipped. It’s an okay movie, but considering it’s over three hours long, you can watch two better movies in the same time frame.

15. Annie Hall (1977)

People rave about how genius and amazing Annie Hall is, but the movie is actually mediocre and plain. Many of Woody Allen’s films do not live up to the hype, and this is one of them. Despite my love for Diane Keaton and Shelley Duvall, I still don’t think this movie is worth anyone’s time.

16. True Lies (1994)

True Lies is another movie by a famous director I’m giving you permission to ignore. This cheesy movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as a couple entangled in a secret spy business. The film is somewhat awkward and unbelievable, so you can pass on this James Cameron film along with The Way of Water.

17. A Star Is Born (2018)

If you love painfully slow and boring romance stories that end in tragedy, you’ll love A Star Is Born. Otherwise, you will likely not enjoy this film. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are wonderful in their roles, but that doesn’t change the glacial pace and lackluster plot.

18. Saw (2004)

Saw is one of the most famous modern horror franchises, but many are baffled as to why. Yes, it’s scary, but the gratuitous and gruesome violence and gore can be way over the top. Unless you have a super strong stomach, there are many other clever and innovative horror films you can watch.

19. Wonder Woman (2017)

As someone who grew up watching the animated Wonder Woman and the live-action show from the 70s, this film fell flat. This might be a divisive opinion, but Gal Gadot only fits Wonder Woman’s vibe visually, but her portrayal of the iconic character is bland and emotionless. The movie itself is just as dry and lacking in charm.

20. The Happening (2008)

M. Night Shyamalan has produced many fantastic movies that will give you chills, but The Happening might be one of his worst films. I remember the trailer being captivating, but the actual film falls short of expectations and doesn’t satisfy like most Shyamalan movies.

21. Transformers (2007)

Transformers was a fun movie for people who played with the toys or watched the old TV show. However, this Michael Bay film was by no means spectacular, and there is no need to watch it if you don’t care about the Transformers world.

22. The Karate Kid (2010)

The original The Karate Kid is an iconic, must-watch movie with an amazing cast. But the 2010 remake is not nearly as charming or entertaining. Jaden Smith gives an awkward and immature performance and Jackie Chan certainly does not save the film.

23. Happiest Season (2020)

I had high hopes for this queer Christmas movie starring Kristen Stewart, but it disappointed me. The storyline is frustrating and a little messy, and the entire cast gives underwhelming performances. Instead of this bland film, I recommend Single All the Way for a lovable queer Christmas movie.

24. Videodrome (1983)

Videodrome is a supremely strange movie where intimacy and horror collide. It will leave you feeling uncomfortable and disturbed, and the theme and plot of the movie are not interesting or logical enough to make this freaky film worth the watch.

25. Don't Worry Darling (2022)

I see what Olivia Wilde was trying to do here, but the movie seemed more like an interesting series of scenes and shots than a cohesive story. Do yourself a favor and avoid Harry Styles’s mediocre and unconvincing acting. Watch The Firm or The Stepford Wives instead for the same suburban creepiness!

Source: Reddit.