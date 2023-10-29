25 Movies You Need To Watch At Least Twice

Isn't it just the best feeling when a movie steals your heart to the point where one viewing just doesn't do it justice? It's like you're drawn back into its world, time and time again, discovering little gems you hadn't noticed before—a clever bit of foreshadowing, a subtle glance between characters, or a hidden message that makes everything click into place. And let's not forget those mind-bending twists that flip the whole story on its head, making the second time around feel like a whole new experience!

Movie lovers out there know that thrill. They've even shared their must-watch-again list of 25 films on an online forum.

1. Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade, a cyberpunk action film directed by Leigh Whannell, takes unexpected turns. In terms of underappreciated sci-fi movies, the film should rank among the best because of its premise and shocking conclusion. It centers on gray plug engineer Gray Trace, who suffers a paralyzing assault from two brutal gangsters who also killed his wife. He seizes the opportunity when a wealthy innovator gives him a second chance at life.

2. Jacob's Ladder (1990)

One of history's most well-known twist endings may be found in the movie Jacob's Ladder, which provides a new perspective on everything that came before. A second watching gives you the full effect: once when you don't know what's coming and once when you do and can reflect on the bizarre occurrences. A veteran of the Vietnam War, played by Tim Robbins, experiences terrifying dreams and unsettling hallucinations.

3. Memento (2001)

No other living filmmaker's collection of work necessitates as many rewatches as Christopher Nolan's, especially in the non-linear plot in Memento, which lends itself to repeated viewings. It is a classic twisted chronology that portrays the story of a short-term amnesiac (Guy Pearce) in reverse order. The beginning scene serves as the epilogue, and every few minutes, you are taken back in time to a previous occurrence in a clever imitation of the protagonist's distorted viewpoint.

4. Donnie Darko (2001)

Jake Gyllenhaal, the film's hero, may be losing his mind. But, if he follows the advice of an enigmatic spiritual guide decked up in a spooky rabbit suit, he might be the only person who can avert the end of the world. Donnie's adventure leads him into a highly personal time loop, where his personal development can come at a very high price.

5. Cache (2005)

A far more subdued type of mind-twister is Caché. It's a puzzle with no clear answer. The story starts when a Parisian couple gets a startling video recording. Additional cassettes are sent, and the sender's identity can be determined by a man from the husband's past, who denies sending them. The details of some of the tapes and later occurrences indicate that he is speaking the truth.

6. Inception (2010)

The final scene clarifies everything and poses new questions regarding the plot's master thief (Leonardo DiCaprio). That he intrudes into people's dreams to steal ideas from their minds provides the joy of repeat viewings. As the movie goes on, the reality of Inception starts to resemble a dream more and more; astute viewers can find themselves questioning the most basic level of reality within every scene.

7. The Usual Suspect (1995)

This thriller from the 1990s is organized around a sequence of flashbacks told to U.S. Customs agent Dave Kujan (Chazz Palminteri) by Kevin Spacey's Verbal Kint. The format encourages the spectator to assume the role of the investigator by having Kujan question Kint. Kujan, however, isn't quite Sherlock Holmes, which results in a startling conclusion. After that, you can watch the movie again to see it from Verbal's point of view and learn how he tricked his foe.

8. Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day is a character study about an egomaniacal weatherman (Bill Murray) who is stuck repeatedly living the same day instead of being a standard type of mind-bender with surprising story twists. Groundhog Day is about seeing life through the perspective of a character who already knows what will happen since he keeps reliving the same day, events, and conversations on an infinite loop. This contrasts with many traditional movies that become tedious when you return and know what will happen.

9. Blade Runner (1982)

In this film, Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard, a police officer tasked with finding “replicants” who may or may not be like himself. Ridley Scott intentionally leaves the details of Deckard's existence and his relationship with Rachael, a replicant, vague enough to allow for fresh interpretations of the movie's overall significance with each viewing. Additionally, at least three alternative versions of the film, each distinctive sufficient to merit repeated viewings to yield new insights.

10. Goodnight Mommy (2022)

This is a brutal movie, with several scenes showcasing graphic images and intense tension. But the shocking truth about everything the audience had believed to be real comes in the last act. The closing shot raises many questions, but watching the entire movie again will answer them all. It may even alter your perceptions of it overall.

11. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island by Martin Scorsese is beautiful because it first presents itself as a mystery in the noir tradition. At first glance, the universe Marshal Teddy Daniels, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, finds himself in appears to be the mental institution setting. Mark Ruffalo's character as Chuck Aule, his partner, is his only source of support until the final act, when the narrative is completely turned around. Everything we believed to be true was a ruse, and Daniels' mystery was nothing more than Daniels himself.

12. The Prestige (2006)

The plot twists and turns repeatedly deceive the spectator as the narrative shifts from a period-piece, character-driven thriller to a complex web of science-fiction mystery, defining the two characters as ego and dishonesty. It's astonishing how neat and fulfilling the movie's ending is. It deserves numerous rewatches where viewers see so much more, from main story aspects to how character relationships develop.

13. 8 ½ (1963)

It follows a successful filmmaker's creative block as he battles to find inspiration for a new film. It is a thought-provoking masterwork that is hilarious and artistically stunning. The movie has a beautiful, dreamlike feel as the distinction between the main character's (Marcello Mastroianni) joyful reality and fantasy recollections and desires increasingly fade. While the film's narrative presentation can be challenging to understand on the first watch, its captivating style and fascinating photography make returning to the movie a rewarding experience.

14. Primer (2004)

This film centers on two engineers who created an innovation by accident. The movie's writer, director, and star, Shane Carruth, a former engineer with a degree in mathematics, gave it a raw and fascinating edge by refusing to reduce the technical discourse and keeping the story primarily grounded. At only 78 minutes, it is a quick mind-bender that must be watched (a few times) to be believed and went on to earn awards at the Sundance Film Festival.

15. The Fountain (2006)

The Fountain follows a contemporary scientist desperately trying to find a way to treat his wife's brain tumor, a Spanish conquistador tasked with discovering the Fountain of Youth, and a futuristic traveler guarding a life-giving tree's passage to the center of a dying star. The stories are divided into three thematically related parts. Even while it could take more than two viewings to fully appreciate the spontaneity of the movie, each time you watch it again, the complicated storyline involving the search for eternal life becomes more understandable.

16. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar, which followed a tiny team charged with exploring a different world in search of a new home for humanity after Earth becomes uninhabitable, produced a pulsing sequence in spades. It doesn't take long for audiences to start feeling their brains boil as they struggle to keep up because rigorous physics, notably the mind-bending concept of time dilation, is essential to the plot. Interstellar is always worth another watch for its spectacular visuals and Hans Zimmer's awe-inspiring score.

17. Mulholland Drive (2001)

The film's vague plot is about an aspiring actress in Hollywood who befriends a woman with amnesia recovering from a car accident. Still, it includes several chic side stories that steer the story in different paths. Mulholland Drive became a famous cult film thanks to its winding, quirky story, outstanding performances, and striking visuals. But it's still unclear whether the film can be fully understood after countless viewings, let alone just one.

18. Everything Everywhere, All at Once (2022)

This film centers on the bizarre story of Evelyn Wang, who tries to manage her failing business, her troubled marriage, and her tumultuous connection with her daughter. Things take a crazy turn after she realizes she is the only one who can preserve the multiverse and everyone in it. The movie can successfully blend its absurdist brand of humor with a fundamental existential message about enjoying life and all of its craziness. Fans who want to thoroughly understand the film's plot should see it more than once.

19. 2001: A Space Odyssey

This film ultimately rests with the infamous HAL 9000 (voiced by Douglas Rain) and the crew of Discovery One as they go to Jupiter after a magnificent theorization of the earliest stages of human evolution and a secret, confidential mission to a lunar outpost. The movie has gradually attained a venerable standing in cinema despite the varied reviews it initially received, and it continues to elicit emotional reactions from contemporary viewers who continue to question what it all means.

20. Arrival (2016)

In this perplexing story, Amy Adams plays a distinguished professor of linguistics tasked with figuring out how to speak with one of a dozen alien vessels that have landed on Earth and caused an interspecies stalemate. What initially appeared to be recollections are ultimately shown to be something altogether else, and the revelation gives the film a heartbreaking new light that is best experienced on a second viewing.

21. Tár (2022)

The movie's focus is the fictional Lydia Tár (Blanchett), a renowned composer and conductor. She quickly comes to light for her dubious interactions with mentees. The movie surprises viewers with its unique perspective and delicate storytelling. It is subtle, adventurous, and bold all at once. The movie, undoubtedly one of the best of this decade, begs for a second (or even third) viewing since it contains so many hints and minute nuances.

22. Waking Life (2001)

Wiley Wiggins, the main character, engages in a wide range of character interactions and explores various existential, political, and philosophical concepts. The film explores issues including the nature of reality, personal freedom, identity, and the condition of humanity. This non-linear storyline, whose abstract pictures make it challenging to follow the narrative and realize its relevance in a single watching, requires multiple viewings to absorb and appreciate fully.

23. Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind (2004)

Joel (Jim Carrey) lacks the freedom and unpredictability that the dynamic Clementine (Kate Winslet) brings into his life. Yet, the heartache surrounding their connection drives Joel to take drastic measures. This movie is much more than just a love story; it's a science fiction investigation about humans and the power (and pain) of love. Like most of Charlie Kaufman's works, a second watching is recommended so that viewers can better comprehend the characters' motivations.

24. Cloud Atlas (2012)

An ambitious adaptation of David Mitchell's book, implying a connection between souls over time by following six distinct stories set in utterly different eras. The film's use of the same cast members throughout its several stories, which jump from the Pacific Islands in the 1840s to a distant future beyond societal breakdown, didn't precisely assist moviegoers in understanding what was going on. Critics found it intensely divisive, with some praising its expansive scope and others criticizing it for being too complicated.

25. Predestination (2014)

A temporal agent is given the duty of going back in time to stop a bombing in New York in 1975 as his final mission. But it soon becomes clear that the hunt is impossible. As the individuals learn shocking new information one after another, the twists relentlessly pile on top of one another. Predestination requires more than one watch to comprehend fully, yet this could lead to viewers becoming even more perplexed after the initial one.

