25% Of Seniors Believe Their Life Advice Could Go Viral on Social Media

A quarter (25%) of seniors believe their life advice can go viral on social media, with a whopping 63% using these platforms daily.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans 65 and older, 41% also think their insights are worthy of being written into a book. Their pearls of wisdom may come from their youth. Some top tips from their younger years include, “be a good person even when it’s difficult,” “don’t spend money beyond your means,” “learn from the mistakes of others,” and “stay true to yourself.”

What Makes Seniors Happy?

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Comfort Keepers for the National Day of Joy, the survey also found the top three things that make seniors happy are family (71%), friends (49%) and good weather (26%).

The average age that brought them the most joy in their life? Fifty-seven. To reconnect to their younger years, seniors spend time exercising (45%), listening to music from their youth (44%), and simply smiling (42%).

Trends From The Past

Two-thirds (66%) of older Americans would even be open to wearing fashion trends of yesteryear, such as bell bottoms (27%). One in five (21%) would most love to wear the style of the 1970s, which more than a quarter (26%) also cited as the best decade for entertainment. And seniors are still grooving to their favorite rock artists, with The Beatles (47%), The Beach Boys (45%), and The Rolling Stones (38%) as their top picks.

Another thing seniors want to see re-popularized? Food trends from their youth, with 40% yearning for carrot cake to go viral.

But older respondents are also keeping up with the times by watching current TV shows or series (69%), trying new activities (27%), listening to new music (26%) and following food trends (26%).

“Many things can change as we get older, but finding joy in both familiar and new activities in life remains a wonderful constant,” said Sherri Snelling, corporate gerontologist, author and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers. “We can all take a page from the older generation by reflecting on what already brings us joy while remaining open to trying something new.”

Trying Something New

The past decade has been an opportunity for seniors to learn new things, from “how to access webinars and Zoom sessions” and “crocheting” to “pickleball,” “tap dancing,” and “caring for rescue/rehomed parrots.”

However, 86% would go back in time if they could. Most would do so to make better decisions (57%), spend more time with loved ones (46%) and relive all their happiest moments (31%).

“When we focus on activities that bring energy, effort, and enjoyment, it has both immediate and future rewards to improve our well-being. Bringing joy into your life is one of the best things you can do to live happier, healthier and longer,” Snelling added.

What Brings Seniors The Most Joy?:

Family – 71%

Friends – 49%

Good weather – 26%

An enjoyable book – 23%

Travel/new experiences – 23%

A good TV show/movie – 20%

Hobbies – 17%

Physical activities – 10%

Community – 7%

Social media – 5%

Fashion Trends Seniors Would Love To Wear Again:

Bell bottoms – 27%

Tie-dye – 21%

High-waisted jeans – 16%

Worn-out jeans – 16%

Jumpsuit – 15%

Gingham – 11%

Pantsuit – 11%

Baggy pants – 11%

Stirrup pants – 10%

Platform shoes – 10%

Survey Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans ages 65 and older was commissioned by Comfort Keepers between May 8 and May 11, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article was produced by Talker News and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.