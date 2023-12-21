25 of the Worst Sitcoms Ever Made According to IMDb Ratings

There's nothing like a good sitcom. It's a great way to spend your evening, have a laugh or two, and spend quality time with people you feel are your closest friends. A bad sitcom, however, is truly an awful way to spend your night.

These are the 25 of the worst sitcoms ever made, according to IMDb.

1. Animal Practice (2012–2013)

This show managed to squeeze some hearty laughs out. Still, sadly, the human characters seemed thin and wacky. One problem was that people could not decide whether it was too stupid or not.

But hey, if you're going to feature a monkey as a main character, you might as well go bananas all the way, right?

2. Dr Ken (2015–2017)

The doctor-turned-comedian Ken Jeong takes center stage as the main character, a brilliant physician with a questionable bedside manner. Some viewers loved his character, while others thought he was about as mundane as a slice of white bread and fell below their comedy expectations.

The show ended with some bitter reviews and low ratings, leading to its inevitable cancellation after two seasons.

3. One Big Happy (2015)

One Big Happy arrived on the scene, hoping to bring endless joy. Despite Ellen Degeneres' involvement, the show struggled to keep viewers smiling. Ratings plummeted, leading to its cancellation after just six episodes.

4. Moesha (1996–2001)

Moesha became a cultural touchstone, introducing us to Brandy Norwood and empowering non-white girls. However, declining ratings during its fifth season and unresolved cliffhangers marked its untimely end, leaving devoted fans longing.

5. Clueless (1996–1999)

The TV series follow-up to the blockbuster movie Clueless had die-hard fans buzzing with excitement. But alas, it turned out to be a significant letdown.

Compared to the iconic film, the show lacked that sparkle and zest fans all loved. UPN had to pull the plug after three seasons due to plummeting viewership. Cher's small-screen adventures just couldn't compete with the big-screen magic.

6. Webster (1983–1989)

Webster followed the heartwarming story of Webster Long, a young African-American boy adopted by a white couple. Despite its promising premise, Webster failed to win viewers with its formulaic plotlines and uninspired execution. While it touched on themes of family and acceptance, it struggled to find a comedic voice that resonated with audiences.

Unfortunately, even the endearing charm of the young actor, Emmanuel Lewis, couldn't save this sitcom from landing on the list of low-rated shows.

7. Mulaney (2014 – 2015)

Mulaney hit the TV scene with a resounding thud. Critics called it flat, compared it unfavorably to Seinfeld, and it scored a dismal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fox swiftly pulled the plug, canceling it after fewer episodes.

8. Cavemen (2007 – 2008)

Cavemen couldn't figure out its comedic identity. It struggled between being funny and intelligent, resulting in low ratings and an easy cancellation during the 2007–2008 writers' strike.

9. That 80s Show (2002)

That '80s Show, the failed spin-off of That '70s Show, could not capture the same magic. Bland characters, poor timing, and a lack of connection to its predecessor led to a swift cancellation after only 13 episodes.

10. How To Be A Gentleman (2011 – 2012)

Despite occasional humor and decent acting, How to Be a Gentleman suffered from a stale premise, flat characters, and terrible comedic delivery. It became a mess of comedy and failed to secure a second season.

11. Kath And Kim (2008 – 2009)

NBC's Kath And Kim couldn't find footing with the American audience. The show's Aussie humor and nuances didn't quite resonate well, leaving it out of sync with American tastes and ultimately resulting in its demise.

12. Are You There, Chelsea? (2012)

Laura Prepon from That '70s Show couldn't quite shake off the disappointment in this one. The show's obsession with pushing the boundaries of outrageous behavior got it tangled in a loop. The high expectations were trumped by poorly delivered humor.

13. I Hate My Teenage Daughter (2011–2012)

When two lifelong friends discover that their sweet little angels have transformed into high school bullies, you'd think the story would have some promise. Unfortunately, critics concluded that the show squandered its talented cast on characters as likable as mosquito bites and writing as shaky as a wobbly Jenga tower.

14. Are We There Yet? (2010–2012)

This sitcom may have earned a few pats on the back, but it's no surprise it only lasted three seasons. With Terry Crews and Essence Atkins, it tried to tickle our funny bones but ended up eliciting more yawns than chuckles, with mundane storylines, uninspired characters, and dry humor.

15. Hope & Faith (2003–2006)

Audiences enjoyed seeing the bubbly Kelly Ripa as Faith Fairchild. Yet, it was tough to swallow watching middle-aged women regress into childlike antics for a laugh.

Add poor ratings to the mix, and it's no surprise that on January 18, 2006, ABC decided to bench Hope & Faith during the February sweeps to make room for an extended edition of Dancing With the Stars.

16. We Are Men (2013)

We Are Men suffers from a case of bro humor gone wrong, with midlife crisis jokes as clichéd as a knock-knock joke. They had a blueprint for a great TV comedy and accidentally built a mediocre show.

Four divorced guys living it up in a swinging singles apartment complex sounds like a sitcom. But it feels more like a cringe-worthy, painfully short movie. Some say they should have called it “We Used to Be Men.”

17. Rob (2012)

Rob Schneider's autobiographical sitcom was full of mind-numbing dialogue and fossil-like characters. Rob takes retro to a whole new level, making his 1996 sitcom Men Behaving Badly seem sophisticated.

And the laugh supply is as scarce as a parking spot in downtown New York — except for Eugenio Derbez's performance as Rob's freeloading uncle-in-law.

18. The Cleveland Show (2009–2013)

The Cleveland Show tried its best to be a decent television series, with some shining episodes and a handful of duds. But despite its efforts, the ratings took a nosedive.

Some say it stumbled around like a cartoon character searching for a relatable and exciting plot, leaving audiences scratching their heads and wondering if they accidentally tuned into the wrong channel.

19. Clipped (2015)

Clipped is one sitcom that aspired to be on par with the classics but ended up feeling like a knock-off brand. After airing a mere ten episodes, TBS decided to cut ties.

Alongside failed sitcoms Ground Floor and Sullivan & Son, Clipped serves as another punchline to TBS's struggle to find successful original comedies. The laughs couldn't get clipped in the right places, even with a lead-in from Big Bang Theory reruns.

20. Kevin Can Wait (2016–2018)

Kevin James is undeniably a funny guy, a comedic mastermind. But even his comedic wizardry couldn't rescue this sinking ship of this sitcom. It relied heavily on predictable jokes. And let's not even get started on those lackluster subplots. They were as captivating as watching paint dry on a rainy day.

21. Free Agents (2012–2013)

Hank Azaria anticipated a grand run of at least 13 episodes, believing that the new NBC entertainment chief, Robert Greenblatt, would generously give the show a chance to find its loyal audience.

But by October 6, 2011, NBC slammed the cancellation button fast. Only four episodes made it to the screen before the guillotine fell, all thanks to ratings as low as a limbo champion's height.

22. The Bill Engvall Show (2007–2009)

Starring renowned comedian Bill Engvall as a family counselor, this sitcom aimed to bring laughter to households across America. However, despite Engvall's comedic talent, the show failed to deliver consistent humor or engaging storylines. The writing often fell flat, relying too heavily on clichés and predictable jokes.

While the show had its moments of wit, it struggled to find a unique comedic voice, leaving audiences unimpressed and leading to its unfortunate placement on our list.

23. How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life) (2013)

This sitcom isn't all dry humor and bad reviews, oh no! Some viewers had positive things to say and seemed to adore Brad Garrett and Elizabeth Perkins as eccentric grandparents and parents. However, the insufferable daughter's ridiculous “rules” seemed to rub many viewers the wrong way.

One viewer even claimed that the show's outrageousness reached cartoonish levels, with conciliatory moments feeling forced. Predictably, the ratings were low, ultimately sealing the show's fate.

24. Whitney (2011–2013)

Whitney Cummings' Whitney thought it had the recipe for a fresh take on relationships and modern dating. But oh boy, did it fall flat! Weak writing and bland character development left viewers unimpressed.

Despite Cummings' comedic chops and charm, the humor felt forced, and the characters lacked depth. It was like trying to find true love in a rom-com with no chemistry.

25. Veronica's Closet (1997–2000)

Despite boasting a solid lead and a promising premise, the show failed to maintain its initial momentum. Critics and viewers criticized its reliance on tired sitcom tropes and predictable storylines.

While Kirstie Alley's comedic timing shone through at times, Veronica's Closet ultimately fell victim to unimaginative writing and failed to capture the hearts of its audience.