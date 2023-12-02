25 Pandemic Faves That Have Fallen Out of Favor

Nobody is sorry to see the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. It affected our lives, and many negative impacts are still being felt. However, a few developments from those times are missed among all those hardships.

1. Take Out Cocktails

Cocktails to Go made it to the top of the list, with many disappointed that the trends weren’t continuing. Across many US states, emergency measures to allow this to happen were subsequently withdrawn.

2. Quiet Roads

This is the main thing that I miss from the pandemic. On the occasions when we were allowed to go to the store or drive to deliver goods and medicines to elderly relatives, the roads were deserted. Every time I start the car, I miss that aspect.

3. Staying at Home When Sick

One poster fondly recalls the days when you had to stay away from work when sick. They must have worked for an unsympathetic employer if they are forced to come in post-pandemic.

4. One Way Traffic

Those one-way signs around grocery stores are missed. Even though many liked to rebel by ignoring them, they helped the foot traffic flow, and everyone knew what they had to do. Fast forward to the present day, and we’ve returned to ambling aimlessly and getting in each other’s way.

5. Respecting Each Other’s Space

Nobody wants strict social distancing rules to return, but it would be nice if people continued to respect each other’s space. One forum member misses that aspect of the pandemic every time a fellow shopper rams their trolley into them when reaching the checkout.

6. Making Bread

After suffering bread shortages, many of us started to bake at home. The practice has since died out for most, but it doesn’t have to be this way. As one respondent pointed out, they continue to make sourdough, among other styles, and never buy bread anymore.

7. Home Gyms

With gyms closing, those dedicated to working out had to do so at home. One commenter tells us that the equipment price rocketed but has since stabilized. Home gyms are mourned, but this is another element that can be continued today. One reply states that some individuals have never paid for a gym membership since COVID-19.

8. Zoom Games

One person tells us that they miss catching up with friends on Zoom. They had all moved away pre-pandemic, so this was a great way to keep in touch. It’s another strange phenomenon; we can still do these things, but the inclination to carry them out has disappeared.

9. Drive-in Movies

OK, drive-ins have been a thing in the USA for decades, but here in the UK, it took a global pandemic to see them introduced. It was great fun for those who had never enjoyed this experience. I’d expected to see drive-in movies continue, but the trend didn’t seem to catch on.

10. Hand Washing

We are all told to wash our hands after visiting the bathroom, and we even saw instruction videos telling us how to do this. One forum contributor thinks that the practice has since died out, with more people failing to cover this basic level of hygiene.

11. Being Nice To Essential Workers

We all applauded essential workers at a specific time on certain evenings. Across the world, we appreciated their efforts, but I now know of nurses who claim that levels of abuse have since heightened. How quickly some of us forget.

12. Drive-by Celebrations

The practice of forming a convoy and “honking” in celebration outside of houses has died out, and not everyone is happy. Birthdays were often marked this way, while one poster tells us of a drive-by wedding shower, which was great for celebrating while avoiding guests you didn’t want to talk to.

13. Empathy

A single word fired the most debate on this discussion. The poster felt empathy was in plentiful supply during the pandemic, but many replies showed a different view. Others claimed that COVID-19 brought out the best and worst in people, while hoarding underlined some people's greed and selfishness.

14. Pet Adoption

Many who had thought about adopting a pet finally decided the pandemic. The desire for a new companion grew, but sadly, many shelters now struggle to find homes for stray and abandoned animals.

15. Introverts Feeling Comfortable

For those who struggle in social situations, the pandemic provided a breather. While nobody would want to return to the devastation that COVID-19 caused, many introverts miss the days when they could justifiably keep themselves to themselves.

16. Online Courses

I sympathize with this suggestion as, during lockdown, I took many online courses. I now have a diploma in cryptozoology, so I can tell you everything you need to know about Bigfoot, the Yeti, and other mythical beasts – mainly that they don’t exist. We can still take these classes, but somehow, we don’t have the time.

17. Wearing Masks When Sick

While nobody felt that masks should remain compulsory, many hoped that people would still wear them if sick. Instead, one poster reported that they saw others openly coughing and sneezing without even attempting to cover their mouths, which was typical of several experiences.

18. Tiger King

Those who weren’t using the opportunity to learn new skills simply sat in front of the TV. Many commenters point to Tiger King as the most popular series in the pandemic, but three years later, nobody talks about it.

19. Elbow Bumps

With handshaking discouraged, many of us resorted to elbow and even foot bumps as a greeting. With physical contact returned, one forum contributor misses handshakes and regrets that they now receive around ‘forty’ fist bumps daily.

20. NFTs

Non-Fungible Tokens boomed in the pandemic, and several posters list them on this thread. While responses are few, I’ll add that I’m happy if they die out. From 2020, anyone could throw together a painting or other design, list it on popular auction sites, and begin with a four-figure base price. Many see them as a legitimized scam and hope that NFTs go away.

21. Feeling Like a Criminal

One respondent felt like they were committing a crime just by visiting family. Even when we were socially distanced and obeying all the rules, curtains twitched, with neighbors spying on us. In my street, police were called to a neighbor’s house after they were (incorrectly) suspected of breaking the regulations.

22. Sleeping In

Unless you were an essential worker, getting ready was unnecessary. Most of us who continued to work could do so whenever we wanted, and we could wear what we liked unless we had a video call lined up. Sleeping in became a habit.

23. Sea Shanties

How did this become so popular? In the UK, sea shanties were confined to specific areas in the southwest of England, and rightly so. To think that the pandemic would lead to hit tracks is bizarre.

24. TV Shows With Social Distancing

It’s weird to see a panel show or a quiz program where the participants were divided by plastic shields. TV companies kept making new broadcasts, but the rules in place at the time led to a strange, dystopian output.

25. Fair Prices

It was inevitable that prices for consumer goods and energy, amongst other things, would rise post-pandemic. Governments handed out billions, and we all suspected the cost of living would jump significantly in the following years.

Source: (Reddit).