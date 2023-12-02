The luxury brands we know of are Tom Ford, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and many others. But did you know there are luxury brands for the ultra-rich you may have never heard of? Here are 25 “quiet” luxury brands you’ve been sleeping on.

1. Duxiana

According to popular customer reviews, this luxury bed seller from Sweden carries the best beds and mattresses in the world.

2. Turnbull & Asser Limited

The brand’s high-end, high-quality, handmade shirts scream luxury. Whether you want ready-to-wear shorts or a tailored piece, you’ll get it all here. The fact that this brand tailors Prince Charles suits tells you everything you need to know.

3. Savile Row

To show his commitment to the brand, another site member said he waited over two years to get one of the tailors to cut his suit after reading his blog for over two decades. This shows that the brand is upper echelon at best and doesn't come cheap.

4. La Cornue

If you want luxury kitchen items, La Cornue is your best bet. They have been producing top-notch kitchen items since 1908.

5. Jacque Marie Mage

This eyewear brand is the sleekest out in the market. It also comes at a pretty price tag, and you may have to spend years saving for a pair of glasses. But it's well worth the price tag!

6. M.S. Rau

Self-describing as “high-end antique dealers,” M.S. Rau is where you want to get your valuables. It carries North America’s most respected fine art jewelry and antiques. The brand comes with a showroom with carefully selected art and decorative art created over the centuries.

7. Yachting

Amels is a luxury brand and calls itself “the master of time.” The brand is a floating getaway home that allows you to make lasting memories with your family on their epic yachts.

8. Holland and Holland

Honestly, my eyes almost fell out when I visited Holland And Holland’s website and saw their item's pricing. On it, you can purchase all sorts of modern equipment. They'll create a dent in your pocket, but with their quality, you'll use them for a long time.

9. Frette

Although Frette is an Italian brand, it's well-known beyond Italy. It boasts 160 years of exquisite craftsmanship. Frette offers home decor of unparalleled quality. The brand collaborated with Italy’s best artisans to develop impeccable designs.

10. Zuber & Co

If you're looking for crazy expensive wallpaper, this is the place to visit. With usual prices of up to $30,000 per panel, you are spoilt for selection. Are you looking for exquisite, bright, or dull colors that will go with your favorite rug? Either way! You'll find it all here.

11. Loewe

Loewe is a brand that has existed for 100 years, and its track records alone tell you it has lived to tell the tale. This company plays a diverse role in manufacturing and supplying electronic products. It's innovative, unique, and carries one of the most decent product portfolios.

12. Good Cashmere

Comfort at its best, Good Cashmere is known to design clothes with the best fabric! The clothes don't have the itchiness sometimes associated with wool clothing—no wonder the dresses come with such a hefty price tag.

13. Loro Piana

Lori Piana’s attention to fine details has separated the brand from its competitors. Any fashion lover will appreciate the brand’s tactility. But without a keen eye, you may not easily see it. Even so, the brand produces the best luxury textiles using the rarest raw materials.

14. Grey Poupon

Do you love good Dijon mustard? Thank Grey Poupon for it! Well recognized since 1980 commercials, it produces a product that has become a staple in many homes. This brand will help you create memorable dishes with an average price of $8 per bottle.

15. Zegna

Leave alone brands that advertise with their logo; Zegna doesn't have one that's visible. The items are fresh, fancy, and worth every penny. The accessories have us returning to the brand’s website and purchasing more.

16. Lange and Sohne

Over the years, Lange and Sohne have had one goal: to create timeless watchpieces. True to its world, the silent luxury brand has found a way to balance style, sophistication, and functionality to offer impeccable watches.

17. Patek

While Rolex is still a player in the luxury watch game, the timepieces at Patek are worth writing home about.

18. DuPont

A brand built on the heritage of scientific innovation, DuPont produces the best chemical-based products that work wonderfully both in and outside the home.

19. Vikings

I've always wanted to own Vikings footwear, as I'm a sucker for quality shoes. If I work hard enough, I'll one day see them sitting pretty in my closet. The boots are practical and functional and represent everything about the Viking way of life.

20. The Row

The Row's clothes are of exceptional quality yet simple. All of them are made with the same attention to detail, showing the company specifically cares about its end products.

21. Brunello Cucinelli

If your most important aspects are craftsmanship and sophistication, you’ll find your home in Brunelleschi Cucinelli. As Brunello is “The King of Cashmere,” you already know that the cashmere you’ll buy here is of the best quality.

22. Casablanca

The best leisurewear-inspired silhouettes are from Casablanca. They are made of bespoke cotton and plush terry cloth and are of the highest quality you’ll ever come across.

23. Piaget

Timothee Piaget takes pride in his company as it transformed from a manufacturer of movements to a creator of luxury watches. No doubt you’ll get the best collection of watches here! Want to incorporate precious gems? Feel free!

24. F.P. Journe

Another high-end watch manufacturer, F.P. Journe, created a grand reputation for its luxury watches a long time ago. The company’s offers a Boutique Edition design concept for all its designs.

25. St. Johns Knits

When you’re looking to purchase elegant women's clothing, look to St.Johns Knots. Commonly referred to as St. John, the brand offers unique clothes created for every occasion. The styles are one-of-a-kind and versatile. Founded in 1962, it’s still standing strong.

