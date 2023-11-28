25 Quirky and Cute Holiday Traditions From Different States 

Hanging stockings by the fireplace, drinking eggnog, and waking up early to open Christmas presents are classic holiday traditions people in every U.S. state celebrate. However, many states also have their own unique way of embracing Christmas or ringing in the New Year. Check out interesting holiday traditions from 25 different states.

1. Deck the Chairs in Florida

Every year, people around the U.S. deck the halls and create winter wonderlands for the holiday season. Florida is all about the beaches, so they deck beach chairs instead! The biggest Deck the Chairs event takes place over six weeks in Jax Beach in Jacksonville.

2. Belsnickel in Pennsylvania

Belsnickel is Christmas folklore about one of Santa Claus’ assistants who goes around to punish children who behave badly. This dark and somewhat creepy tradition is popular in Pennsylvania, especially among the Pennsylvania Dutch population, but it’s more lighthearted nowadays.

3. Biscochitos in New Mexico

Biscochitos are the official state cookie of New Mexico and are particularly popular around the holidays. For some reason, these scrumptious and sweet cookies are only well-known in New Mexico, and biscochitos are often given as a holiday gift.

4. Tumbleweed Christmas Tree in Arizona

Most places use traditional pine trees and evergreens for Christmas trees, but Arizona does something a little different. Specifically in the town of Chandler, the public Christmas tree in the middle of town is made of tumbleweeds stacked on top of one another, a historic and eccentric tradition.

5. Lighting Up a Battleship in Virginia

Every year, the USS Battleship Wisconsin, which lives in Virginia, is decked out with an incredible amount of Christmas lights. Most towns put their lights in trees and on buildings, but this Virginian tradition is just as festive and eye-catching.

6. Surfing Santas in California

We’re used to seeing Santa in his warm red coat and trousers with a fuzzy hat, but in sunny California, Santas are happy to wear swimsuits and catch some waves. Every year, there is a one-day Santa surfing competition where dozens of Santa surfers show off their stuff.

7. Lake Michigan Polar Plunge in Illinois

Polar Plunges are not a uniquely Illinois concept or tradition, but it is one of the most interesting ways they celebrate the holiday season. Hundreds of people from around the state head to Lake Michigan to take a dip in the freezing water as an invigorating and intense experience.

8. Pancho Claus in Texas

Pancho Claus is a silly and delightful Texas tradition. People interpret Pancho Claus in different ways, with some saying he is the Mexican Santa Claus, while others consider him Santa Claus’ cousin who hails from the South Pole. Either way, it’s an intriguing tradition from the Lone Star State.

9. The Plaza Lighting in Missouri

Many places in the U.S. have dazzling holiday light displays, but the lights that go up every year in Kansas City Plaza are special. The display spans 15 blocks, and people come from far and wide to check it out. It’s not an unorthodox tradition, but it is marvelously massive.

10. New Year's Melon Drop in Minnesota

We’re all familiar with the ball drop in New York, but Minnesota residents have their own way of celebrating the New Year. They drop a melon! It started on a silly TV special on New Year’s Eve, but it’s become a beloved tradition, and people look forward to watching a watermelon drop every year.

11. Dungeness Crab Dinners in Washington

Turkey, ham, roast beef, and other proteins are traditional foods for a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner, but in the northwest state of Washington, it’s traditional to enjoy some of the succulent local crabs! Crab boils are a common holiday dinner that people enjoy every season.

12. The Canadian Christmas Tree in Massachusetts

For several years now, Canada has sent a beautiful Christmas tree to Boston. Nova Scotia sends Boston an enormous white spruce annually as a thank you for their help after the Halifax Explosion. The tree is put on display in Boston Common, decked out with lights.

13. Holiday Decor Until January 23rd in Colorado

Every January 23rd, Colorado hosts the important National Western Stock Show, where professionals from every state come to learn and network. Since the 1940s, Denver residents have left their Christmas decorations up through the Stock Show to welcome visitors and keep the city looking festive.

14. GlowTato Drops in Idaho

While Minnesota drops a melon, Idaho drops a potato to ring in the New Year. This comical and appropriate tradition from the Potato State features a glowing potato, painted by local artists, that is dropped from the Idaho State Capitol for all to see.

15. The Trail of Holiday Lights in Arkansas

Again, most states have a lovely and sparkling light display somewhere in the state. However, Arkansas takes it to the next level with the Trail of Holiday Lights, which runs throughout the entire state. This holiday display is a breathtaking sight to behold.

16. Lantern Light Tours in Connecticut

Connecticut embraces New England’s heritage with the charming Lantern Light Tours, which are 70-minute plays set on Christmas Eve in the 1870s. While the shows are set a long time ago, the themes and messages are progressive and positive!

17. The Tomte Spirits in Delaware

Also known as Nisse Tomte Tomtenisse or Tonttu, the Tomte spirits are an interesting legend well-known in Delaware. While these little spirits are mischievous, they leave good children presents, so Delaware kids leave out milk and other offerings for them.

18. The Pink Pig Train in Georgia

Atlanta is home to Priscilla, a train that looks like a plump pink pig and circles a department store’s toy section. This adorable tradition was sadly retired in 2019, but it’s coming back this year, much to the delight of Georgian residents and visitors.

19. Pig Roast in Hawaii

Hawaii also has a pig-related holiday tradition. To celebrate Christmas and the holiday season, Hawaiian residents make a Kalua Pig, a type of roasted pig feast where the animal is cooked underground in a pit. This delicious tradition makes the holidays all the more special on the islands.

20. The St. Lucia Festival in Kansas

Every December, on the second Saturday, people in Kansas celebrate The St. Lucia Festival, also known as Saint Lucy’s Day. While the history of the festival is rich, Kansas residents celebrate it more lightheartedly and in conjunction with Christmas.

21. Whiskey-Soaked Fruitcake in Kentucky

Kentucky loves their whiskey, and they put it to good use in a few ways during the holiday season. Fruitcakes are a common, although sometimes unwelcome, holiday goodie, but Kentucky residents make it a little tastier and richer by soaking it in locally made whiskey.

22. Bayou Bonfires in Louisiana

Louisiana lights up the holidays, but not with string lights and candles. People in this Southern state celebrate the holiday season by lighting massive bonfires on the bayou beaches. People gather to drink and have fun around these blazing fires.

23. Christmas Chowder in Maine

We all know and love New England clam chowder, but Maine makes a special seafood chowder just for Christmas! This popular and delicious Christmas tradition is prominent throughout the state, featuring a thick chowder with lobster, potatoes, pork, corn, clams, and more.

24. Christmas Boat Parade in Mississippi

Several states on this list host Christmas boat parades, but the Mississippi one is especially spectacular. The Annual Christmas on the Water Parade features boats — large and small — floating down the Mississippi Sound decked out in funky holiday decor.

25. The Reno Santa Crawl in Nevada

Every year, thousands and thousands of people dress up as Santa Claus and take to the streets of Reno for the biggest Santa Crawl in the country. This playful tradition results in many wacky interpretations of Santa and a bright, festive spirit throughout the city.

