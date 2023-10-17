All the Reasons We Love Ahsoka Season One

Ahsoka prevailed as one of Lucasfilm's most highly anticipated projects and one of the riskiest. Giving an animated character a live-action series might seem strange, but Ahsoka succeeded as Star Wars‘s most significant animated character. Lucasfilm marketed it as the Star Wars Rebels’ fifth season, adapting multiple characters into live-action.

Everything came together into a well-made adventure full of laughs, nostalgia, space dogfights, lightsaber duels, and a heaping dash of that Dave Filoni lore-pushing weirdness. Check out reasons we love the Ahsoka Season One— and fair warning: Major spoilers discussed for the show.

1. Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson put on a masterclass of a Jedi dealing with trauma, facing that struggle, and overcoming it to transition to their best self. The emotional journey of Ahsoka Tano faced the horrors of a child soldier and, to her detriment, the fear of repeating the sins of her Jedi Master with her own Padawan. The series contextualizes Ahsoka’s appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and why she kept her distance from Grogu and Luke Skywalker.

Watching Ahsoka fully embrace her path, reborn as “Ahsoka the White,” led to a gorgeous portrayal of healing and letting go. She learned to hope again, and Ahsoka’s journey represented one of the best parts of the show.

2. Sabine Wren

One prominent theme of Ahsoka follows the characters overcoming past trauma. Sabine Wren holds personal baggage from losing her family, her found family with Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus, fighting in a galactic civil war as a teenager and creating the weapon that would subjugate her planet. These events all happened before Ahsoka even started!

If Ahsoka has the mystical healing story, Sabine has the more realistic portrayal. While she picks herself back up again, her beautiful and messy human journey backslides throughout the series. She makes choices out of love, desperation, and pain, not out of reason. Sabine lost so much, and Ahsoka features Sabine’s story of finding life again.

3. Professor Huyang

Professor Huyang’s return from The Clone Wars ranks as one of the creators' most delightful choices for the show. David Tennant won an Emmy for his role in the animated series, and he brings the same caliber of talent to his character in live-action. Huyang shines in every scene when he’s onscreen. Also, with the droid 25,000 years old built around the birth of the Jedi Order, perhaps he will return in James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi film.

4. Lothal

Returning to Lothal treated Star Wars Rebels fans, starting in a familiar location before going off the rails towards the weirdness at the end of the series. Rebels nostalgic beats fueled this series, like seeing Ezra’s old tower, watching Sabine zoom down recognizable highways, and witnessing the Ghost crew mural’s dedication ceremony in live action. Fantastic Easter eggs found their way into the show, like Jai Kell as a senator, as well as a wonderful appearance of Governor Ryder Azadi, with Clancy Brown reprising his role from the animated series.

5. Mu rley the Loth-cat

As established in the Wealth of Geek’s “Cutest Creatures in Star Wars” list, Loth-cats are adorable, and Sabine’s pet Murley fantastically embodies all kitty cuteness. Loth-cats and their parent species Tooka cats, became a staple in Star Wars animation since The Clone Wars. It’s no surprise Dave Filoni would bring back this creature, vital at times in Rebels‘ plot. Murley’s charm adds to Ahsoka, and steals just about every scene the feline pops up in.

6. Baylan Skoll

The greatest tragedy of Ahsoka happened with the untimely passing of Ray Steveson before the series premiere. His refreshing character of Baylan Skoll glued viewers to the screen. The finale episode suggests that Skoll’s story only started, and that Filoni and company had so much more story to tell. Whether or not they recast Skoll or let Stevenson’s performance stand marks a difficult choice for Lucasfilm to make. Baylan Skoll shined like a pure kyber crystal in every scene, and fans won’t forget Ray Stevenson’s nuanced role anytime soon.

7. Shin Hati

Shin Hati could continue an aspect of Baylan Skoll’s story. Her exciting rivalry with Sabine inspired some of the show's best moments. Like Skoll, Hati’s story only began in Ahsoka, holding many unknowns about her past. How did Skoll find her? How did her training work? With her open ending, where does she go after Ahsoka? Hati's primed storytelling could easily return for another season.

8. Morgan Elsbeth

While Morgan Elsbeth first appeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka upped the hype around her character with a critical episode 1 reveal: Morgan is a Nightsister of Dathomir. Immediately out of the gate, this pushed Ahsoka into the mystical realm of Star Wars that Filoni loves. This first sign prepped fans of the genuinely twisty wild ride that came with witches, zombies, and more. Diana Lee Inosanto shined in the part, as her training as a stuntwoman dazzled during her final brawl with Ahsoka, making her a fantastic villain for the series.

9. Marrock the Inquisitor

Marrock the Inquisitor marks one of the biggest mysteries still unanswered from Ahsoka. The speculation train flew off the rails with his character as fans mused his identity as everyone from Ezra Bridger to Starkiller from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Instead, and more simply, Marrock represented a harbinger for the back half of the series. As he died, green vapor poured from his body, similar to the Nightsister magic to raise fallen Night Troopers from the dead. Still, speculation around him amused fans weekly with healthy and fun debates.

10. Hera Syndulla

Hera Syndulla did not miss a beat in the series, showing her skill as a fantastic leader, a bombastic general, and a caring mother to her son and her found family. Whether telling off Senator Hamato Xiono or offering parental advice to Sabine and Ahsoka, Hera delighted fans thanks to Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s talent. The powerhouse performance sets her up for future appearances in other Star Wars media.

11. Chopper

Everyone’s favorite war criminal didn’t get as much screen time as his fellow Rebels alums, but Chopper commanded every scene he barged into. Dave Filoni again voiced the character, sassing off to anyone who would listen. While Chopper’s second time in live action, as he made a cameo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this memorable outing allowed the cantankerous droid to leave a mark.

12. Jacen Syndulla

Ahsoka made the smart choice of making Jacen Syndulla important to the plot of one of the episodes. The lazy option would make him a tag-along character stuck to Hera’s side. Instead, his writing made him vital to the story and provided the avenue to explain his Force powers organically and reveal that Rebels' fallen Jedi, Kanan Jarrus, fathered him. This writing choice highlighted Jacen in the show.

13. Carson Teva

Carson Teva continues as one of the most significant characters in the Mandoverse. His throughline from The Mandalodiran to The Book of Boba Fett and now Ahsoka helps connect these series together by providing a familiar face to anchor them. Each outing, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee developed Teva into a sarcastic pilot well aware of the coming threat. He helps shape the story of the New Republic in this Star Wars era and why they fall to the First Order.

14. Mon Mothma

On the heels of her outing in Andor, Mon Mother represents an important touchstone character for this time. Like Teva, her role shapes the audience’s view of the New Republic. By comparing her to Andor, Mothma works as the Chancellor though constricted by the government she represents. She walks a dangerous line, wanting to take action against the Imperial Remnant while appeasing the senators around her.

15. Hamato Xiono

Everyone needs that character they love to hate, and Senator Hamato Xiono seizes that role. Nelson Lee shines, portraying the frustrating and annoying senator. Fans of Star Wars Resistance rejoiced to see a nod to their show, and Xiono in Ahsoka adds a lot of background to that series' protagonist, his son Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono. Hamato fantastically elicits a strong reaction from fans as the new favorite character they love to hate.

16. Anakin Skywalker

What a treat to prequel fans witnessing Hayden Christensen’s Star Wars renaissance. Starting with his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen dazzles in Ahsoka as Anakin Skywalker, proving he always deserved the role. Fans see a rare live-action side of Anakin in his Clone Wars days as a man in his prime and as a caring mentor. Christensen balances Anakin and Darth Vader with wonderful, nuanced acting. He hasn’t missed a beat with his lightsaber work, either! It’s a real treat of a performance.

17. The World Between Worlds

Ahsoka’s bold slide into the mystical side of Star Wars continued with a visit to the World Between Worlds. Dave Filoni created this concept introduced in Star Wars Rebels, one of his most significant additions to the franchise, and executed it perfectly here. It’s thrilling to see a young Ahsoka face her past traumas in the Clone Wars with her long-lost master, Anakin, at her side. The showstopping sequence topped off with a cameo from fan-favorite Captain Rex, played for the first time by Temuera Morrison.

18. Grand Admiral Thrawn

The big bad of Rebels returns in live action with Lars Mikkelsen reprising his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn. With the character rumored as the villain of Dave Filoni’s upcoming movie to bring the Mandoverse to a close, Thrawn’s introduction needed perfect execution. Mikkelsen nailed it, never missing a beat. Ahsoka showed off Thrawn’s tactical prowess, how he studies his enemies, and how he uses his allies’ resources to his benefit, a fantastic live-action introduction to the villain.

19. Ezra Bridger

Eman Esfandi stands out as one of the best casting choices in Star Wars television. He embodies Ezra Bridger effortlessly, from his little head scratches to stumbling through his sassy quips. It’s a joy to finally see the lost Jedi again after his disappearance in the Star Wars Rebels series finale. He slides right back into his place in the universe like he never left, an inspired performance in this show.

20. The Great Mothers

Ahsoka leaned hard into the realms of fantasy, apparent in the three Nightsister Great Mothers. The witches help take the series into the weird side of Star Wars, something Filoni has always loved to delve into with his animated series. They help transition more casual fans from the traditional parts of the franchise into the more absurd parts relatively smoothly. It also doesn’t hurt to have Sci-Fi queen Claudia Black in the lead witchy role.

21. Enoch and the Night Troopers

Ahsoka kicked off October right with zombie Night Troopers in the finale episode. Fans speculated for weeks whether or not these special stormtroopers might hide an army of the undead thanks to the arrival of the Nightsisters. Their unique Force ability to reanimate corpses featured in The Clone Wars. The battle between Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra against a swarm of the undead made for riveting Star Wars TV.

The jury waits on Enoch to see whether or not he’s alive or undead. His Biblical-inspired name based on Enoch, the man who didn’t die, seems like a hint. There’s plenty of story left for that character. However, his memorable design will make a fantastic action figure.

22. Another Galaxy

In a thrilling storyline, Ahsoka explored a different galaxy outside the one fans know. It built upon the lore Filoni set down in previous shows as the heroes arrived on the ancient homeworld of the Nightsisters. While familiar in many ways, the new galaxy felt fresh, too, with the introduction of new species, such as the Hobbit-like Noti and wolf mounts called Howlers. This taste of a new galaxy succeeded, prepping for many exciting future stories.

23. C-3PO

Ahsoka‘s most significant surprise cameo came from C-3PO crashing Hera’s court martial trial. Anthony Daniels reprised his iconic role, adding a legendary character to the series. Narratively speaking, it also allows for Leia Organa to participate after Carrie Fisher’s passing. Leia’s integral story shapes this era of Star Wars. The sequel era needs Leia’s presence, and a clever C-3PO cameo allows her some part in Ahsoka.

24. Ezra Returns Home

Years later, Dave Filoni closed the book on one of the biggest mysteries leftover from Star Wars Rebels: Where did Ezra go?

Not only does Ahsoka let Sabine fulfill her promise to her friend to find him, but she also gets him home. Ezra’s reunion with Hera and Chopper pulls the heartstrings in the best way as Mary Elizabeth Winstead sells the moment. Zeb Orrelios showing up and a massive hug from Hera would only improve the moment.

25. An Open Ending

With The Mandalorian Season 4, Skeleton Crew, and Dave Filoni’s Avengers-like film on the horizon to complete the story of the Mandoverse, Ahsoka’s ending sets up upcoming Star Wars projects. The threat of Thrawn looms over the galaxy while these stories play out. The following shows and film's raised stakes will lead to exciting Star Wars television.