25 Richest Democrats in Congress, Ranked

Though all Congress members earn a baseline income of $174,000, some Democrats have exceeded the modest figure with an alarming fortune in their name. Here are 25 of the richest Democrats in Congress.

1. Dianne Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein is the wealthiest Democrat in Congress. This senator from California tops the list with an estimated net worth of $99.5 million! Her stake in Carlton Hotel Properties Inc. is a significant asset, and she owns at least $25 million in a blind trust. A substantial chunk of her wealth also comes from Richard Blum, her late husband's dealings as the Blum Capital founder.

2. Mark Warner

The senator from Virginia is among the wealthiest congress members, with a net worth of about $93.5 million. However, much of his wealth comes from working in the private sector, running Columbia Capital, a venture capital firm, and founding the Capital Cellular Corp.

3. Richard Blumenthal

With an estimated net worth of $85.2 million, the senator from Connecticut is high on the list. However, he married Cynthia Malkin, the daughter of Peter Malkin, a Manhattan real estate tycoon. Hence, much of Blumenthal's net worth is embedded in Cynthia’s assets.

4. Doris O. Matsui

Doris Matsui is a representative from California with a significant net worth of about $73.9 million. Much of her wealth comes from Roger Sant, her husband and the founder of the AES Corp.

5. Suzan DelBene

Rep. Suzan DelBene from Washington has a staggering $52.2 million net worth. However, her success is beyond politics, as her executive role at Microsoft contributed to much of her health. Her assets include Microsoft stock, real estate, and mutual funds.

6. Nancy Pelosi

With an estimated net worth of $46.1 million, Rep. Nancy Pelosi from California is among the wealthiest congresswomen. However, her only common assets are a joint Wells Fargo checking account and a Napa Valley property. The remaining are owned by her husband, Paul Pelosi, and are spread out as stocks in Disney, Tesla, Netflix, and Salesforce.

7. Scott Peters

Coming from California, Rep.Scott Peters brags a net worth of $39.7 million. Much of his significant assets are in his wife Lynn Gorguze's name. Lynn Gorguze is president and CEO of Cameron Holdings, a private equity firm.

8. David Trone

Maryland representative David Trone holds a net worth of $32.9 million. Much of his wealth is sourced from his co-ownership of Total Wine & More, an alcohol retail chain. Other assets include stocks and mutual and exchange-traded funds.

9. Don Beyer

Don Beyer, the representative from Virginia, has much of his wealth coming from rent on his commercial properties. When combined with assets such as real property, his stock portfolio, and government securities, Beyer’s net worth hits $29.8 million.

10. Kathy E. Manning

Representative from North Carolina, Kathy Manning, is among the wealthiest democrats with a net worth of $27.2 million. Her wealth comes mainly from joint assets with her husband, Randall Kaplan, as stock holdings in companies like Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Netflix.

11. Dean Phillips

Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota boasts an estimated net worth of $24.8 million. His positions as the co-founder of Penny's Coffee, CEO of Phillips Distilling Company, and chairman of Talenti Gelato contribute to much of his wealth and stock investments.

12. Sara Jacobs

Californian Rep. Sara Jacobs' $21.4 million net worth places her high on this list. Her wealth is stored mainly in trusts, over $6 million in Qualcomm stock. Qualcomm, the semiconductor company, was co-founded by Irwin M. Jacobs, Sara Jacobs' grandfather.

13. Lloyd Doggett

Rep. Lloyd Doggett from Texan boasts a net worth of $18.3 million. Much of his wealth is split among property in Austin, Texas, and mutual funds and stocks in companies like Coca-Cola, Home Depot, IBM, and Johnson & Johnson.

14. Susie Lee

Nevada’s Rep. Susie Lee has a sky-high net worth of $15.6 million. Much of her wealth comes from stocks, mutual funds, and real property, which she jointly owned with her ex-husband, Dan Lee.

15. Jim Cooper

With an estimated net worth of $13.1 million, Rep. Jim Cooper from Tennessee has assets in real property and stocks. His ownership interests in retirement communities and apartments, alongside stock in companies like Comcast, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Intel, and Microsoft, have contributed to his wealth.

16. John Hickenlooper

Holding stocks in numerous Fortune 500 companies, the senator from Colorado hits a net worth of $13.0 million. His wealth also comes from mutual funds and government securities. However, in 2020, Hickenlooper was late in disclosing stock trades worth $1.2 million alongside hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock offloads.

17. Ron Wyden

The senator from Oregon holds a net worth of about $12.3 million. Much of his wealth comes from mutual funds, stocks, and government securities owned by Nancy Bass Wyden, his wife, and his child.

18. Mark Kelly

Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona has made it to this list with a net worth of $10.4 million. Curiously, Kelly was a naval aviator and astronaut before politics. Shockingly, Kelly has bagged more than $2 million from speaking engagements.

19. Josh Gottheimer

Here’s a controversial figure on the list. Rep. Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey has an estimated net worth of $9.0 million. Much of this wealth comes from hundreds of stock options he jointly owns with his spouse. However, Gottheimer has been accused of violating the STOCK Act as he failed to report an Independent Bank Corp. stock exchange on time.

20. Bill Foster

Illinois Rep. Bill Foster holds an $8.3 million estimated net worth. Interestingly, Foster was a physicist before starting his political career in 2013. He co-founded Electronic Theatre Controls in 1975, and selling his share in the company contributed to much of his current wealth.

21. Jackie Speier

California's Rep. Jackie Speier boasts an approximate net worth of $7.8 million. Most of her wealth is attributed to owning rental properties in California. Her assets include stocks, mutual funds, and real estate.

22. John A. Yarmuth

With an estimated net worth of $7.3 million, the representative from Kentucky is one of the wealthiest democrats of our time. His top assets surprisingly include Sonny’s Barbeque. Before politics, Yarmuth launched Louisville Today and the Louisville Eccentric Observer, which were later sold to Time Publishing Company.

23. Debbie Dingell

Dingell is a representative from Michigan with an estimated net worth of $6.9 million. In November 2022, she filled in the seat of Rep. John Dingell, her late husband. Before entering politics, she was an executive at the General Motors Foundation.

24. Sheldon Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse, the senator from Rhode Island, has been a congressman for 15 years. His primary assets include real estate and stock investments, making him reach a net worth of $6.8 million, tying with Michael Bennet.

25. Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet, the senator from Colorado, has a net worth of around $6.8 million. His political career is the major contributor to his wealth. Alongside his profitable role in the Anschutz Investment Company and Regal Entertainment Group, his assets include stocks, real estate, and hedge fund investments.

Source: (Stacker).