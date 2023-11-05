25 Scary Movies Perfect for Family Movie Night

Take it from me, a once-scolded uncle. When pre-teens say they want to watch a scary movie, they don't mean The Silence of the Lambs. Responsible adults treat scary movies like Goldilocks treats porridge—not too intense, but not so corny as to lose its essence of fear. These 25 scary movies are just frightening enough to keep a youngster's attention but not so scary that they will start demanding the nightlight again.

1. Labyrinth (1986)

Jim Henson's fever dream of a film, Labyrinth, will introduce the younger audience to David Bowie in a manner they'll never forget. A young Jennifer Connelly plays a sixteen-year-old girl who must navigate a ceaselessly bizarre fantasy world to rescue her younger brother from The Goblin King.

When your kids graduate from The Muppets, it's only fitting they venture into the darker side of Jim Henson's mind.

2. ParaNorman (2012)

A highly-rated animated film, ParaNorman revolves around a boy who sees ghosts and zombies. Think: DreamWorks Animation meets The Sixth Sense.

This movie is one of the rare animated films that parents can truly enjoy alongside their kids.

3. Ghostbusters (1984)

When you become a parent, you no longer take for granted that everyone has seen the classics. Your kids, who need a lesson in cinematic history, may have yet to see Ivan Reitman's classic. Who you gonna to call next time you need a family-friendly fright flick? Drs. Venkman, Stantz, and Spengler, of course!

4. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Two of England's most well-recognized global ambassadors, claymation duo Wallace & Gromit made their feature-film debut in 2005 with Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2006 and features voice acting from Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, and other beloved British luminaries.

5. Coraline (2009)

British author Neil Gaiman's twisted children's novel Coraline hit the silver screen in 2009, with Dakota Fanning voicing the eponymous protagonist. One of the most well-reviewed animated films ever, Coraline follows a young girl unexpectedly thrust into an alternate universe where everything is just a bit off.

6. Beetlejuice (1988)

No film highlights Michael Keaton's acting range more so than Beetlejuice. Tim Burton's feverish dark comedy is equal parts hilarious and off-putting, and Keaton's gravel-voiced protagonist will surely become a staple of your family's spooky movie night.

7. The Witches (1990)

When working off the source material of legendary author Roald Dahl, you simply let the original short story do the work. That's what director Nicolas Roeg did with The Witches, brilliantly casting Anjelica Huston as The Grand High Witch, leader of the world's witches.

A classic tale of boy versus witch, this movie will have viewers casting wary glances at the tall, dark, potential practitioners of witchcraft in their city or town.

8. Haunted Mansion (2023)

Disney's The Haunted Mansion is one of its most terrifyingly popular (and original) attractions. The lore of The Haunted Mansion has grown throughout the decades, and Disney parlayed the ride's popularity into a 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy. While that movie did not do well with critics, Disney took another crack at a Haunted Mansion movie two decades later.

This film also tanked at the box office but performed better with critics. As a slight improvement over the original, the second Haunted Mansion is worth a try—even if just for nostalgia.

9. Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

If you were born after 1963 and your parents did not read you Where the Wild Things Are, you have a legitimate grievance. More than a half-century after the release of Mo Sendak's world-bending children's book, the story of Max and his wolf suit remains culturally iconic.

Spike Jonze's live-action rendition is an admirable take on the timeless source material.

10. Goosebumps (2015)

R.L. Stine's 62 original Goosebumps novels dominated the “edgy pre-teen literature” genre between 1992 and 1997. Nostalgia usually pays in Hollywood, but fans of the series had to have been skeptical about the 2015 big-screen adaptation starring Jack Black.

Jack Black and director Rob Letterman produced a worthy ode to the beloved novels, and the PG rating makes it a family-friendly fright fest.

11. Lemony Snicket's a Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

The movie is rarely as good as the book, so fans of Lemony Snicket's novels did not generally receive the 2004 film adaptation well. However, on its own merits, A Series of Unfortunate Events is just as its title suggests. Actually, “unfortunate” is a gross understatement to describe the tragedies and horrors that befall the three Baudelaire siblings.

Harassed by a ceaselessly greedy relative (Jim Carrey as Count Olaf) intent on siphoning their considerable inheritance, the Baudelaires will remind your kids that life isn't so bad in your household.

12. Poltergeist (1982)

If you're not afraid of the possibility of ghosts haunting the living, you might change your mind after watching Poltergeist. Tobe Hooper's 1982 classic (which maxes out every square millimeter of its PG rating) has stood the test of time. Even Poltergeist fans may be surprised to learn that Steven Spielberg has a writing credit on this captivating film.

13. Frankenweenie (2012)

Tim Burton added to his catalog of dark animated films with Frankenweenie, a movie that proves all dogs don't go to Heaven. Apparently, some dogs are resurrected but aren't quite the same as they were during their first life.

A movie that flashes Burton's trademark blend of humor, darkness, and heart, Frankenweenie is on the tamer side of the scary movie spectrum.

14. Return to Oz (1985)

If you're emotionally attached to the original The Wizard of Oz, you might skip the trippy 1985 follow-up. However, if you're willing to take an electroshock-powered trip down a more faded yellow brick road, this psychedelic re-imagination of the original film comes highly recommended.

15. The Dark Crystal (1982)

Co-directed by The Muppets creator Jim Henson and renowned director Frank Oz, The Dark Crystal is a one-of-a-kind adventure film. The film follows a Gelfling on a quest to find a fragment of a sacred stone that will restore a fallen world to its intended state. Completing that quest requires the Henson-esque puppet to endure and overcome treachery, peril, and an endless gauntlet of weirdness.

16. Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)

Written by legendary sci-fi writer Ray Bradbury, Something Wicked This Way Comes focuses on the residents of Green Town, Illinois. When townspeople begin disappearing, though, the intrigue heightens. Keep your popcorn handy as the unsettling momentum builds.

17. The Addams Family (1991)

Netflix series Wednesday has sparked an Addams Family revival. If we didn't nod to the beloved 1991 film starring Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, and Christina Ricci, we would be remiss. This cast of spooks made it cool to wear black, live amongst cobwebs, and outsource household chores to a sentient hand.

18. Scooby-Doo (2002)

A Scooby-Doo motion picture was never going to live up to the hype. Fans were so attached to the animated versions of Shaggy, Scooby, and the gang that the 2002 film was behind the eight-ball. However, as time passes (and even worse, Scooby-Doo imitations hit streaming services), we can appreciate the campiness of Raja Gosnell's silly 2002 flick.

19. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Scary movie night is incomplete without an occasional appearance from broomsticks and the long-nailed women who ride them. If there is any complaint about the beloved Halloween film Hocus Pocus, it's that Bette Midler is far too convincing as a 300-year-old practitioner of the dark arts.

20. Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

When you're in the mood to laugh but also to lurch off the couch, turn to Ernest. Specifically, load up Ernest Scared Stupid on your streaming service of choice.

Fair warning, though. If you're not a fan of slapstick comedy in its rawest form, you may want to choose a different film. This movie is anything but earnest, which makes it a perfect “scary” movie for those with young kids.

21. We Have a Ghost (2023)

Those with an active Netflix subscription can watch We Have a Ghost and spare the frightening cost of renting a movie. How many other films blend the themes of ghostly torment, social media fame, and American intelligence agencies? If nothing else, We Have a Ghost is a one-of-a-kind spooky comedy.

22. Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Those raised on Abbott and Costello (I speak for myself) will always wonder why The Three Stooges get so much love. Bud Abbott and Lou Costello were just as formidable a comedic team, and movies like Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein feature the duo at their finest.

23. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton has made a career out of frightening children, and The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of his seminal works. Spooky fact: Legendary composer Danny Elfman is the singing voice of protagonist Jack Skellington. Whether you see this as a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, your family will love The Pumpkin King's antics.

24. Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins falls within the rare middle sweet spot of a Venn diagram. It's a movie that kids of any age or generation can fall in love with. It's also a film (like The Goonies or Stand By Me) that delivers plenty of nostalgia for older viewers. For these reasons, Gremlins is a first-ballot Scary Movie Night Hall of Famer.

25. Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)

Disney is getting serious mileage out of its Haunted Mansion trademark, which is a testament to the brand's popularity. The Muppets version of the “ghost-infested mansion” theme delivers plenty of levity and just a dash of fright.

